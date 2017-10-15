 Skip Nav
Alicia Vikander's Sunglasses Send Love Signals All the Way From Ibiza

Amid rumors that Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender are getting married in Ibiza this weekend, Alicia stepped out in a white dress. She wore a billowy, long-sleeved lace number and walked along the beach in a pair of taupe crisscross sandals.

The actress looked carefree and happy as she snapped photos with friends and family. While it seemed like Alicia was merely on vacation, perhaps the biggest sign of her impending nuptials were her heart-shaped sunglasses. They were literally sending love signals. Whether or not the actress actually says "I do" this weekend, based on this outfit, her future wedding dress will be spectacular.

Saint Laurent
Heart-shaped sunglasses
$321
from mytheresa
Buy Now See more Saint Laurent Sunglasses
Target Sunglasses
Women's Heart Shaped Sunglasses with Gold Metal Trim - Black/Gold
$16.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Sunglasses
NET-A-PORTER.COM Sunglasses
Cutler and Gross - Heart-frame Acetate Mirrored Sunglasses - Pink
$565
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more NET-A-PORTER.COM Sunglasses
Neiman Marcus Dresses
Loveshackfancy Rebecca Embroidered Cotton Midi Dress
$365
from Neiman Marcus
Buy Now See more Neiman Marcus Dresses
Adrianna Papell
Plus Size Women's A-Line Lace Dress
$180
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Adrianna Papell Plus Dresses
Madewell
Eyelet Garden Dress
$138 $79.99
from Madewell
Buy Now See more Madewell Dresses
Barneys New York Day Dresses
Temptation Positano Women's Pegaso Cotton Eyelet Maxi Dress
$550
from Barneys New York
Buy Now See more Barneys New York Day Dresses
