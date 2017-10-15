Alicia Vikander Wearing White Dress in Ibiza
Alicia Vikander's Sunglasses Send Love Signals All the Way From Ibiza
ADVERTISEMENT ()
0
Alicia Vikander's Sunglasses Send Love Signals All the Way From Ibiza
Amid rumors that Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender are getting married in Ibiza this weekend, Alicia stepped out in a white dress. She wore a billowy, long-sleeved lace number and walked along the beach in a pair of taupe crisscross sandals.
The actress looked carefree and happy as she snapped photos with friends and family. While it seemed like Alicia was merely on vacation, perhaps the biggest sign of her impending nuptials were her heart-shaped sunglasses. They were literally sending love signals. Whether or not the actress actually says "I do" this weekend, based on this outfit, her future wedding dress will be spectacular.
Women's Heart Shaped Sunglasses with Gold Metal Trim - Black/Gold
$16.99
from Target
Cutler and Gross - Heart-frame Acetate Mirrored Sunglasses - Pink
$565
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Loveshackfancy Rebecca Embroidered Cotton Midi Dress
$365
from Neiman Marcus
Plus Size Women's A-Line Lace Dress
$180
from Nordstrom
Temptation Positano Women's Pegaso Cotton Eyelet Maxi Dress
$550
from Barneys New York
0previous images
-23more images