Use This Trick to Make Black-on-Black Outfits Anything but Boring
All-Black Outfits

POPSUGAR / paid for by / PUMA

Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Felix Wong

Use This Trick to Make Black-on-Black Outfits Anything but Boring

Black will never go out of style. We've partnered with PUMA to bring you the dynamic pieces, including shoes from the new Velvet Rope collection, that will help you stand out rather than blend in.

No matter the occasion or season, donning head-to-toe black is always a foolproof option. The combination is universally flattering, ultra versatile, and incredibly effortless to pull together. In fact, it's so easy that wearing all black sometimes gets a bad rap for being boring or basic. The simple solution? Load up on the texture.

To avoid having your outfit come across as flat, the trick is to bring in different materials that help add dimension. Whether in the form of pleats or tonal stripes, these textures will punch up your ensemble for a striking effect. Continue on to see three interesting ways to wear the classic color from top to bottom.

Go Cool
Go Cool

Pairing a chunky knit and pleated chiffon midi skirt is classic for Fall. Here, the feminine combination is made instantly cooler thanks to the dark hue. The horizontal stitching on the sweater contrasts with the vertical pleats on the skirt, offering visual interest to help break up the monotony. Sling a furry bag across your body for a final hit of texture.

Continue the cool factor by opting for slouchy socks tucked into mesh sneakers rather than reaching for the typical heels or boots.

Go Sporty
Go Sporty

For an athleisure-inspired getup, try a ribbed dress layered underneath a nylon bomber jacket. It may seem simple at first glance, but the play on both materials and shapes — with a slinky piece and a padded one — creates a compelling outfit.

A pair of slip-on sneakers ties the functional look together.

Go Graphic
Go Graphic

Who said all-black can't be punchy? Make a statement in a borrowed-from-the-boys ensemble that's bold and edgy but still polished. The textured stripes on the blazer add an impactful touch, especially when combined with crystal-embellished hoops and fishnet stockings.

Finish the look with a pair of sleek velvet platform sneakers to keep the menswear theme going. Credits: Photography: Felix Wong; Art Direction: Melissa Medvedich; Hair and Makeup: Carrie LaMarca; Model: Varsha

Credits: Photography: Felix Wong; Art Direction: Melissa Medvedich; Hair and Makeup: Carrie LaMarca; Model: Varsha

