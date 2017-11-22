Use This Trick to Make Black-on-Black Outfits Anything but Boring

Black will never go out of style. We've partnered with PUMA to bring you the dynamic pieces, including shoes from the new Velvet Rope collection , that will help you stand out rather than blend in.

No matter the occasion or season, donning head-to-toe black is always a foolproof option. The combination is universally flattering, ultra versatile, and incredibly effortless to pull together. In fact, it's so easy that wearing all black sometimes gets a bad rap for being boring or basic. The simple solution? Load up on the texture.

To avoid having your outfit come across as flat, the trick is to bring in different materials that help add dimension. Whether in the form of pleats or tonal stripes, these textures will punch up your ensemble for a striking effect. Continue on to see three interesting ways to wear the classic color from top to bottom.