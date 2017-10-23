 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
You'll Love to Watch Amal Clooney Leave When She's in This Goddess Gown

After rocking a vintage Versace dress earlier this month, Amal Clooney pulled another look from the archives for the Suburbicon premiere in Los Angeles. Supporting her husband George Clooney's film, the human rights lawyer wore a Bill Blass gown from the designer's Spring 2007 collection.

The strapless gown's bodice featured a woven texture, and the back was particularly stunning with its flowing train. Amal accessorized the gown with geometric Lorraine Schwartz earrings and a metallic Judith Leiber clutch. Admire Amal's vintage dress from all angles and shop similar floor-length options ahead.

Related
Amal Clooney's Biggest Style Secret Is Decades Old
You'll Love to Watch Amal Clooney Leave When She's in This Goddess Gown
You'll Love to Watch Amal Clooney Leave When She's in This Goddess Gown
You'll Love to Watch Amal Clooney Leave When She's in This Goddess Gown
You'll Love to Watch Amal Clooney Leave When She's in This Goddess Gown
You'll Love to Watch Amal Clooney Leave When She's in This Goddess Gown
The Bill Blass Dress on the Runway
Shoshanna Midnight Ruffled Silk Gown
Milly Abstract-Print Halter Gown
Mac Duggal Beaded Floral Ball Gown
Carolina Herrera Floral-Print Evening Gown
Carmen Marc Valvo Floral Organza Gown
Calvin Klein Floral-Print A-Line Gown
Start Slideshow
Amal ClooneyBill BlassJudith LeiberGet The LookFallCelebrity StyleLorraine SchwartzDressesFall FashionShopping
Shop Story
Read Story
Shoshanna
MIDNIGHT Strapless Ruffled Silk Gown
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$715$285.99
Milly
Abstract-Print Chiffon Halter Gown
from Neiman Marcus
$1,125$393
Mac Duggal
Plus Size Women's Beaded Floral Ball Gown
from Nordstrom
$498
Carolina Herrera
Sweetheart-Neck Floral-Print Evening Gown
from Neiman Marcus
$5,290
Carmen Marc Valvo
Floral Organza Gown
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$1,295$517.99
Calvin Klein
Floral-Print A-Line Gown
from Macy's
$279
Shop More
Mac Duggal Plus Dresses SHOP MORE
Mac Duggal
Plus Size Women's Embellished Crochet & Jersey Gown
from Nordstrom
$398
Mac Duggal
Plus Size Women's Embellished Shoulder Jersey Gown
from Nordstrom
$398
Mac Duggal
Plus Size Women's Embellished Gown
from Nordstrom
$458
Mac Duggal
Plus Size Women's Embellished Jersey Mermaid Gown
from Nordstrom
$498
Mac Duggal
Plus Size Women's Macduggal Lace Halter Dress
from Nordstrom
$498
Milly Evening Dresses SHOP MORE
Milly
Women's Selena Off The Shoulder Midi Dress
from Nordstrom
$485
Milly
Monroe Stretch-Silk Gown
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$1,395$345.96
Milly
Penelope Italian Cady Trumpet Gown
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$725
Milly
Suzana Sequin Column Gown
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$825$204.60
Milly
Italian Cady Penelope Gown
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$725$179.80
Carolina Herrera Evening Dresses SHOP MORE
Carolina Herrera
Embroidered Flocked Tulle Gown
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$7,990
Carolina Herrera
Jacquard Evening Off-The-Shoulder Gown
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$4,990
Carolina Herrera
Silk Sequin Bow Gown
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$4,990
Carolina Herrera
Embroidered Faille Gown
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$7,990
Carolina Herrera
Embellished Silk Faille Trench Gown
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$5,290
Milly Evening Dresses AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
daily.jule
hkcung
lovefrom_rachel
attn.to.detail
Calvin Klein Evening Dresses AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
kaitandko
thefashionbrief
samgrams
highdefstyles
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds