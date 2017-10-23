You'll Love to Watch Amal Clooney Leave When She's in This Goddess Gown

After rocking a vintage Versace dress earlier this month, Amal Clooney pulled another look from the archives for the Suburbicon premiere in Los Angeles. Supporting her husband George Clooney's film, the human rights lawyer wore a Bill Blass gown from the designer's Spring 2007 collection.

The strapless gown's bodice featured a woven texture, and the back was particularly stunning with its flowing train. Amal accessorized the gown with geometric Lorraine Schwartz earrings and a metallic Judith Leiber clutch. Admire Amal's vintage dress from all angles and shop similar floor-length options ahead.