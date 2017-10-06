 Skip Nav
Amal Clooney's Vintage Versace Dress Shimmers From All Angles

Amal Clooney's vintage collection could make anyone jealous. The human rights activist and lawyer was seen wearing another stunning piece while attending the William Vintage & Farfetch Unveiling of the Gianni Versace Archive in Los Angeles. For the occasion, Amal wore a gold vintage dress from Versace's Fall 1994 collection.

Amal finished her look off with a pair of gold heels, statement earrings, and a matching clutch. Her metallic number reminded us of the sexy gold dresses that Cindy Crawford and crew wore during the much-buzzed-about reunion at Versace's Spring '18 show. Keep reading to have a look at her full ensemble, and buy similar versions of her gold dress ahead.

Eloquii Studio Sequin Wrap Dress
$155
Buy Now
Eloquii Studio Sequin Wrap Dress ($155)
No.21 Puff-Sleeved Dress
Rene Ruiz Sequin Applique Sheath Dress
Beayukmui Party Dress
Rachel Zoe Racko Sequined Mini Dress
Boohoo Boutique Fliss Sequin Dress
