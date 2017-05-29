 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Boxed Swimsuits Are About to Go Viral
Queen Elizabeth II
15 of Queen Elizabeth's Diamonds That You Have to See to Believe
Valentino
These Might Be the Sportiest Valentino Dresses You'll Ever See
Street Style
A Definitive List of 2017's Biggest Accessory Trends
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 11  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
Boxed Swimsuits Are About to Go Viral

The first thing I noticed when I reached out and touched the Andie swimsuits, arranged in a pink bento box before me, was the quality of the material. The one-pieces, offered in three different styles and colorways, are supportive and offer the promise of structure. But if you don't believe me, you can just try them on — all of them, for free, in the comfort of your own home. Here's how it works:

Founders Melanie Travis and Tess De Paula came up with a solution for the exhaustive process of finding a seamlessly flattering one-piece. Melanie and Tess did their research, asking their friends and family what they look for in a swimsuit, and created three unique designs to match their requests. After running a preorder campaign that sold out in 10 days based on sketches alone, they knew they had a successful idea brewing.

Today, you can pay a refundable fee of $19 to receive three swimsuits in your size straight to your doorstep. You can try them on at your leisure, dance around in them, boil a pot of spaghetti in them, and style them with your best cover-ups and beach accessories. When you know which design (or designs) you like best, you can source the pricing scale, which adjusts the price of each suit based on how many you'd like to keep, starting at $105 a piece.

Scroll to check out all three options — the Catalina in black with a circle cutout, the Montauk in navy with a high neck, and the Tulum in white with crisscross straps — then get in on the box trend and change the way you shop for a swimsuit.

Related
The Most Flattering Swimsuits For Every Body Type

Previous Next
Join the conversation
AndieSwimsuitsFashion NewsSwimwearShopping
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Digital Life
This Photo of a Girl Scout Protesting a Neo-Nazi Is Incredibly Powerful
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Swimwear Inspiration From Fashion Bloggers
Swimwear
The Swimwear You Need This Summer
by Alessandra Foresto
Unique Bomber Jackets For Spring
Spring Fashion
10 Bomber Jackets That Will Show Off Your Personality This Spring
by Nikita Ramsinghani
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner Mixes 2 Unexpected Prints With Her Swimsuit – and It Works
by Marina Liao
Celebrities Who Were Roommates
Celebrity Facts
29 Celebrity Pairs Who Actually Used to Live Together
by Brittney Stephens
Emmanuel Macron to US Climate Scientists Video
Politics
It’s No Surprise People Are Sharing a Video of Emmanuel Macron Subtly Dismissing Trump
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Emily Ratajkowski Red One-Piece Swimsuit December 2016
Emily Ratajkowski
If You Prefer Emily Ratajkowski's Bikinis, You Obviously Haven't Seen Her Baywatch Suit
by Sarah Wasilak
Star Print Trend
Get the Look
We've Gone Starry-Eyed For This 1 Print
by Nikita Ramsinghani
Best Swimsuits For Athletic Bodies
Swimwear
The Most Figure-Flattering Swimsuits For Athletic Bodies
by Marina Liao
Accessory Trends 2017
Street Style
A Definitive List of 2017's Biggest Accessory Trends
by Sarah Wasilak
Embarrassing Things That Happen When Pregnant
Facebook
You Won't Know Whether to Laugh or Cry Over These 26 Embarrassing Pregnancy Stories
by Lauren Levy
The Best Waterproof Mascaras at Ulta
Shopping
These Are The Best Selling Waterproof Mascaras at Ulta
by Krista Jones
From Our Partners
Latest Fashion
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds