6/11/17 6/11/17 POPSUGAR Fashion handbags Animal-Shaped Bags 2017 Animal Bags Are All the Rage — or Are You Still Carrying a Square Tote? June 11, 2017 by Sarah Wasilak 40 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. Given the rise of literal animal patterns splashed all across swimsuits, blouses, and skirts, we aren't surprised to find plenty of bags shaped like our favorite critters. After all, handbags are the most playful accessories we own. While some brands have been in on the trend for a while — Loewe's elephant satchels are the OG, though its Panda pouches are cute too, and Kate Spade New York introduces a new creature almost every season — new animal-shaped designs are popping up this season. We're admittedly obsessed with Cult Gaia's Babe, an adorable little pig to tote around, and Betsey Johnson's straw fish crossbody is the optimal Summer carry-all. Scroll to shop a handful of the latest and greatest. Shop Brands Loewe · H&M · Moschino · KENDALL + KYLIE · Thom Browne · Sophia Webster · Charlotte Olympia · Lulu Guinness · Kenzo · Kate Spade · Betsey Johnson Image Source: Getty / Vanni Bassetti Cult Gaia's Babe Bag ($198) will be the only straw tote you ever want to carry. Cult Gaia's Babe Bag $198 from cultgaia.com Buy Now Two tiny parrots are perched happily on top of the Sarah's Bag Inseparable Clutch (900). Sarah's Bag Inseparable Clutch 900 from shop.sarahsbag.com Buy Now The Loewe Panda Leather Crossbody Bag ($1,290) might be a standout, but in the black and white colorway, it's practically a neutral. Loewe Panda leather cross-body bag $940 from Selfridges Buy Now See more Loewe Shoulder Bags If you're looking for something light but loud, shop H&M's Pouch With Shoulder Strap ($13). H&M Pouch with Shoulder Strap $12.99 from H&M Buy Now See more H&M Shoulder Bags The Moschino Little Bear Bag ($850) looks like a friggin' toy — and we're into it. Moschino Little Bear Bag $850 $510 from shopbop.com Buy Now See more Moschino Shoulder Bags If investing in elegance is key for you, shop the Judith Leiber Couture Swan Crystal Minaudiere ($4,995). Neiman Marcus Clutches Judith Leiber Couture Swan Crystal Minaudiere $4,995 from Neiman Marcus Buy Now See more Neiman Marcus Clutches The "d'aww!" comments will keep coming when you spin around once you're carrying the Kendall + Kylie Normie Backpack ($236). KENDALL + KYLIE Normie Backpack $240 from shoptiques.com Buy Now See more KENDALL + KYLIE Backpacks The subtle gingham print and soft fabric of Thom Browne's Women's Hector Dog Bag ($2,360) elevate it instantly. Thom Browne Men's Hector Dog Bag $2360 from Barneys New York Buy Now See more Thom Browne Shoulder Bags Go for a superfeminine look with Sophia Webster's Flossy Butterfly Leather Pouch Bag, Tan Magenta ($395). Sophia Webster Flossy Butterfly Leather Pouch Bag, Tan Magenta $395 $296 from Neiman Marcus Buy Now See more Sophia Webster Clutches The Charlotte Olympia Ladybird Shoulder Bag ($2,505) is perfect for the Spring and Summer. Charlotte Olympia Ladybird shoulder bag $2481 from Farfetch Buy Now See more Charlotte Olympia Shoulder Bags You'll love the sleek style of the Lulu Guinness Women's Kooky Cat Perspex Orb Clutch Black ($382). Lulu Guinness Women's Kooky Cat Perspex Orb Clutch Black £295 from Coggles.com Buy Now See more Lulu Guinness Clutches How adorable is the tassel tail on the Hillier Bartley — Bunny Calf Hair And Leather Clutch — Pink ($750)? NET-A-PORTER.COM Clutches Hillier Bartley - Bunny Calf Hair And Leather Clutch - Pink $750 $450 from NET-A-PORTER.COM Buy Now See more NET-A-PORTER.COM Clutches Go pink and pristine with the Skinnydip Flamingo Float Cross Body Bag ($45). Asos Shoulder Bags Skinnydip Flamingo Float Cross Body Bag $45 from Asos Buy Now See more Asos Shoulder Bags The Kenzo Tiger Paw Rubberized Acrylic Bag ($360) is just a paw, but it's a mighty paw at that. Kenzo Tiger Paw Rubberized Acrylic Bag $360 from LUISAVIAROMA Buy Now See more Kenzo Shoulder Bags Loewe's Elephant Minibag Leather Shoulder Bag ($1,290) is a street style staple. Loewe Elephant minibag leather shoulder bag $940 from Selfridges Buy Now See more Loewe Shoulder Bags The Kate Spade New York bag of the season is the Full Plume Wicker Peacock ($458). Kate Spade Full plume wicker peacock $458 from Kate Spade Buy Now See more Kate Spade Satchels You'll want to pair the Betsey Johnson Kitsch Gone Fishin Crossbody ($98) with all your breezy sundresses. Betsey Johnson Kitsch Gone Fishin Crossbody $98 from Betsey Johnson Buy Now See more Betsey Johnson Women's Fashion Share this post HandbagsTrendsBagsShopping