Animal Bags Are All the Rage — or Are You Still Carrying a Square Tote?

Animal-Shaped Bags 2017

Animal Bags Are All the Rage — or Are You Still Carrying a Square Tote?

Given the rise of literal animal patterns splashed all across swimsuits, blouses, and skirts, we aren't surprised to find plenty of bags shaped like our favorite critters. After all, handbags are the most playful accessories we own.

While some brands have been in on the trend for a while — Loewe's elephant satchels are the OG, though its Panda pouches are cute too, and Kate Spade New York introduces a new creature almost every season — new animal-shaped designs are popping up this season.

We're admittedly obsessed with Cult Gaia's Babe, an adorable little pig to tote around, and Betsey Johnson's straw fish crossbody is the optimal Summer carry-all. Scroll to shop a handful of the latest and greatest.

Image Source: Getty / Vanni Bassetti
Cult Gaia's Babe Bag ($198) will be the only straw tote you ever want to carry.

Cult Gaia's Babe Bag ($198) will be the only straw tote you ever want to carry.

Cult Gaia's Babe Bag
$198
from cultgaia.com
Buy Now
Two tiny parrots are perched happily on top of the Sarah's Bag Inseparable Clutch (900).

Two tiny parrots are perched happily on top of the Sarah's Bag Inseparable Clutch (900).

Sarah's Bag Inseparable Clutch
900
from shop.sarahsbag.com
Buy Now
The Loewe Panda Leather Crossbody Bag ($1,290) might be a standout, but in the black and white colorway, it's practically a neutral.

The Loewe Panda Leather Crossbody Bag ($1,290) might be a standout, but in the black and white colorway, it's practically a neutral.

Loewe
Panda leather cross-body bag
$940
from Selfridges
Buy Now See more Loewe Shoulder Bags
If you're looking for something light but loud, shop H&M's Pouch With Shoulder Strap ($13).

If you're looking for something light but loud, shop H&M's Pouch With Shoulder Strap ($13).

H&M
Pouch with Shoulder Strap
$12.99
from H&M
Buy Now See more H&M Shoulder Bags
The Moschino Little Bear Bag ($850) looks like a friggin' toy — and we're into it.

The Moschino Little Bear Bag ($850) looks like a friggin' toy — and we're into it.

Moschino
Little Bear Bag
$850 $510
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Moschino Shoulder Bags
If investing in elegance is key for you, shop the Judith Leiber Couture Swan Crystal Minaudiere ($4,995).

If investing in elegance is key for you, shop the Judith Leiber Couture Swan Crystal Minaudiere ($4,995).

Neiman Marcus Clutches
Judith Leiber Couture Swan Crystal Minaudiere
$4,995
from Neiman Marcus
Buy Now See more Neiman Marcus Clutches
The "d'aww!" comments will keep coming when you spin around once you're carrying the Kendall + Kylie Normie Backpack ($236).

The "d'aww!" comments will keep coming when you spin around once you're carrying the Kendall + Kylie Normie Backpack ($236).

KENDALL + KYLIE
Normie Backpack
$240
from shoptiques.com
Buy Now See more KENDALL + KYLIE Backpacks
The subtle gingham print and soft fabric of Thom Browne's Women's Hector Dog Bag ($2,360) elevate it instantly.

The subtle gingham print and soft fabric of Thom Browne's Women's Hector Dog Bag ($2,360) elevate it instantly.

Thom Browne
Men's Hector Dog Bag
$2360
from Barneys New York
Buy Now See more Thom Browne Shoulder Bags
Go for a superfeminine look with Sophia Webster's Flossy Butterfly Leather Pouch Bag, Tan Magenta ($395).

Go for a superfeminine look with Sophia Webster's Flossy Butterfly Leather Pouch Bag, Tan Magenta ($395).

Sophia Webster
Flossy Butterfly Leather Pouch Bag, Tan Magenta
$395 $296
from Neiman Marcus
Buy Now See more Sophia Webster Clutches
The Charlotte Olympia Ladybird Shoulder Bag ($2,505) is perfect for the Spring and Summer.

The Charlotte Olympia Ladybird Shoulder Bag ($2,505) is perfect for the Spring and Summer.

Charlotte Olympia
Ladybird shoulder bag
$2481
from Farfetch
Buy Now See more Charlotte Olympia Shoulder Bags
You'll love the sleek style of the Lulu Guinness Women's Kooky Cat Perspex Orb Clutch Black ($382).

You'll love the sleek style of the Lulu Guinness Women's Kooky Cat Perspex Orb Clutch Black ($382).

Lulu Guinness
Women's Kooky Cat Perspex Orb Clutch Black
£295
from Coggles.com
Buy Now See more Lulu Guinness Clutches
How adorable is the tassel tail on the Hillier Bartley — Bunny Calf Hair And Leather Clutch — Pink ($750)?

How adorable is the tassel tail on the Hillier Bartley — Bunny Calf Hair And Leather Clutch — Pink ($750)?

NET-A-PORTER.COM Clutches
Hillier Bartley - Bunny Calf Hair And Leather Clutch - Pink
$750 $450
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more NET-A-PORTER.COM Clutches
Go pink and pristine with the Skinnydip Flamingo Float Cross Body Bag ($45).

Go pink and pristine with the Skinnydip Flamingo Float Cross Body Bag ($45).

Asos Shoulder Bags
Skinnydip Flamingo Float Cross Body Bag
$45
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Shoulder Bags
The Kenzo Tiger Paw Rubberized Acrylic Bag ($360) is just a paw, but it's a mighty paw at that.

The Kenzo Tiger Paw Rubberized Acrylic Bag ($360) is just a paw, but it's a mighty paw at that.

Kenzo
Tiger Paw Rubberized Acrylic Bag
$360
from LUISAVIAROMA
Buy Now See more Kenzo Shoulder Bags
Loewe's Elephant Minibag Leather Shoulder Bag ($1,290) is a street style staple.

Loewe's Elephant Minibag Leather Shoulder Bag ($1,290) is a street style staple.

Loewe
Elephant minibag leather shoulder bag
$940
from Selfridges
Buy Now See more Loewe Shoulder Bags
The Kate Spade New York bag of the season is the Full Plume Wicker Peacock ($458).

The Kate Spade New York bag of the season is the Full Plume Wicker Peacock ($458).

Kate Spade
Full plume wicker peacock
$458
from Kate Spade
Buy Now See more Kate Spade Satchels
You'll want to pair the Betsey Johnson Kitsch Gone Fishin Crossbody ($98) with all your breezy sundresses.

You'll want to pair the Betsey Johnson Kitsch Gone Fishin Crossbody ($98) with all your breezy sundresses.

Betsey Johnson
Kitsch Gone Fishin Crossbody
$98
from Betsey Johnson
Buy Now See more Betsey Johnson Women's Fashion
