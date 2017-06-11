Animal Bags Are All the Rage — or Are You Still Carrying a Square Tote?

Given the rise of literal animal patterns splashed all across swimsuits, blouses, and skirts, we aren't surprised to find plenty of bags shaped like our favorite critters. After all, handbags are the most playful accessories we own.

While some brands have been in on the trend for a while — Loewe's elephant satchels are the OG, though its Panda pouches are cute too, and Kate Spade New York introduces a new creature almost every season — new animal-shaped designs are popping up this season.

We're admittedly obsessed with Cult Gaia's Babe, an adorable little pig to tote around, and Betsey Johnson's straw fish crossbody is the optimal Summer carry-all. Scroll to shop a handful of the latest and greatest.