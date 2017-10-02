 Skip Nav
You Won't Believe These 15 Fall Must Haves Are All From Ann Taylor

If you're ready to shop this season, now is the time to clear out your closet and make room for all of your new Fall necessities. This year, make shopping even easier by choosing one retailer that has it all. We looked to Ann Taylor because the mega brand, which has been around for over 50 years, is always coming out with versatile on-trend products. In addition to being affordable, this brand offers a wide array of sizes that comes in both petite and plus sizes. In case you need some more convincing, we did the shopping for you. Take a look a look at our favorites including velvet shoes, leather jackets, and printed dresses. Pick up these hot must haves just in time for your favorite season.

Ann Taylor
Floral Pleated Puff Sleeve Popover
from Ann Taylor
$79.50
Ann Taylor
Emeline Velvet Block Heel Pumps
from Ann Taylor
$148
Ann Taylor
Relaxed Longline Blazer
from Ann Taylor
$159
Cascading Petal Choker Dress
from anntaylor.com
$149
Ann Taylor
Knit Wide Leg Crop Pants
from Ann Taylor
$89
Knit Bomber Jacket
from anntaylor.com
$98
Ann Taylor
Arielle Velvet Mary Jane Pumps
from Ann Taylor
$168
Ann Taylor
Button Down Blouse
from Ann Taylor
$79.50
Ann Taylor
Sphere Double Ball Drops
from Ann Taylor
$39.50
Ann Taylor
Tie Sleeve Sweater
from Ann Taylor
$89.50
Ann Taylor
Colorblock Sweater Coat
from Ann Taylor
$149
Ann Taylor
Velvet Trouser Belt
from Ann Taylor
$49.50
Ann Taylor
Ruffle Leather Moto Jacket
from Ann Taylor
$398
Ann Taylor
Curvy Knit Tweed Pencil Skirt
from Ann Taylor
$79
Ann Taylor
Larissa Velvet Stretch Booties
from Ann Taylor
$228
