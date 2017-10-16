 Skip Nav
This Bride Got Married in a Dreamy Princess Ball Gown, but That's Not Even Half the Story

It's not every day you find your husband, who's also a real-life prince, at the club, but that's what happened to Ariana Austin. The two met on the dance floor in Dec. 2005. Fast forward years later to Sept. 9, 2017, and Ariana and Joel Makonnen (aka Prince Yoel) said their "I dos" at a church in Temple Hills, Maryland. Prince Yoel is the great grandson of Haile Selassie, the last emperor of Ethiopia.

On the couple's big day, the bride wore a poufy tulle dress by Lazaro while her bridesmaids shined in sequined gold gowns. The front of Ariana's wedding dress had a mesh overlay lace bodice while the back featured beautiful crisscross details. Her wedding veil also had glittery embellishments to go with the sparkles in her gown. During the ceremony, the two covered up in more traditional attire complete with crown-like headpieces. They then partied away with their guests in what was definitely a memorable wedding.

