When This Swedish Bride Walked Down the Marble Staircase in Her Dress, It Was Absolutely Breathtaking

Babba Canales got to live a girl's ultimate dream of getting married in a castle. The Swedish It girl (she's the director of brand marketing for cult luggage label Away) said her "I dos" to cofounder of Tictail Carl Waldekranz in an intimate, dreamy ceremony. For her special day, Babba wore a floor-length Marchesa gown, which had lace embroidery and flowy, sheer sleeves. The bride chose a plunging neckline cut for a hint of sexiness, and the dress was fitted to her svelte figure. Unlike some brides, Babba chose to stay in her wedding dress from the ceremony to the reception, without making a quick change.

She, of course, looked like a million bucks all day long. Her guests were dressed to impress too, and they all snapped scenic photos for Instagram. At the reception, Babba surprised her party with an appearance from left shark and right shark to help her celebrate the big day (an inside couple's joke?), proving it was a fun, beautiful day for everyone.