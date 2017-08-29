 Skip Nav
Award Season
See Every Look From the MTV VMAs
The Royals
Kate Middleton and Princess Diana Received This 1 Piece of Jewelry More Precious Than Diamonds
The Royals
The Badass Truth Behind 1 of Princess Diana's Most Memorable Dresses
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
When This Swedish Bride Walked Down the Marble Staircase in Her Dress, It Was Absolutely Breathtaking

Babba Canales got to live a girl's ultimate dream of getting married in a castle. The Swedish It girl (she's the director of brand marketing for cult luggage label Away) said her "I dos" to cofounder of Tictail Carl Waldekranz in an intimate, dreamy ceremony. For her special day, Babba wore a floor-length Marchesa gown, which had lace embroidery and flowy, sheer sleeves. The bride chose a plunging neckline cut for a hint of sexiness, and the dress was fitted to her svelte figure. Unlike some brides, Babba chose to stay in her wedding dress from the ceremony to the reception, without making a quick change.

She, of course, looked like a million bucks all day long. Her guests were dressed to impress too, and they all snapped scenic photos for Instagram. At the reception, Babba surprised her party with an appearance from left shark and right shark to help her celebrate the big day (an inside couple's joke?), proving it was a fun, beautiful day for everyone.

Related
This Dancing With the Stars Bride's Dress Looked Even Better Under a Rainbow

Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Babba CanalesFashion InstagramsWedding DressesMarchesaBridalDresses
Join The Conversation
Oscars
Olivia Culpo's Custom Marchesa Gown Doesn't Only Look Good — It Gives Back, Too
by Marina Liao
Blake Lively's Fringed Marchesa Dress at Time 100 Gala 2017
Blake Lively
Even Ryan Reynolds in a Tux Won't Distract You From Blake Lively's Dress
by Hannah Weil McKinley
Something Navy's Assistant Jane Kim Wedding Dress
Marchesa
Before You Fall in Love With This Bride's Boho Gown, You Need to See Her Other Dress
by Marina Liao
Julianne Hough Marchesa Wedding Dress
Julianne Hough
You'll Love Julianne Hough's Wedding Dress, but You'll Gush Over Her Bridal Bikini
by Sarah Wasilak
Camila Alves's Marchesa Gold Gown at NYC Gold Premiere
Camila Alves
If You Look Up the Definition of Golden Goddess, a Photo of Camila Alves in This Dress Will Show Up
by Alessandra Foresto
From Our Partners
Latest Fashion
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds