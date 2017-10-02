 Skip Nav
Balenciaga's Platform Crocs Beg the Question, "What Are Those?"

Balenciaga isn't afraid of an ugly shoe. Not long after releasing its bulky Triple S sneakers, the brand debuted towering 10-centimeter platform Crocs during Paris Fashion Week. Balenciaga's Spring 2018 collection featured several different iterations of its so-called "Foam" shoes in yellow, pink, green, and beige.

In a press statement, Senior Vice President of Global Product and Marketing for Crocs Michelle Poole said, "Working with Balenciaga has been so much fun for our team, and once again demonstrates the relevance of our iconic clog in today's fashion and design world," adding, "as well as allowing us to tap into the excitement and energy that comes from unexpected partnerships."

As you can imagine, the internet had a lot of strong feelings about the shoe. While some were into the brand's creative leap, a few people felt "offended" by the platform Crocs. A lot of people resurrected the recent meme that asks, "What are those?" The shoes are so polarizing, in fact, that Twitter created an entire "moment" in their honor. The Foam line will be available online and in Balenciaga stores in Spring 2018. Read on to take them in, then let us know what you think of the shoe.

The Most Popular Clutch at Fashion Week Looks Nothing Like Your Other Bags

