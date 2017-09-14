 Skip Nav
The Most Popular Clutch at Fashion Week Looks Nothing Like Your Other Bags

While Fashion Week is the best time to pinpoint runway trends for the season ahead, the street style confirms what people are wearing here and now. From color trends to viral accessories, the week's worth of photos will leave you with plenty of inspiration — and very likely a new bag to covet. This time, it's the Balenciaga Triangle Duffle, an adorable pouch that fits the essentials but also looks downright cool with everything from a floral skirt to a pair of jeans.

It's like the cuter, more functional version of a bowling bag, and everyone knows that satchels in alluring shapes spark the most conversation. In fact, it kind of reminds us of the old blocks we used to play with as kids. Read on to get acclimated with your new must have, then shop the exact item along with similar options if you're not ready to splurge on the designer version of this geometric masterpiece.

Zara Multicolored Stripes Triangular City bag
$40
Buy Now
The Balenciaga Triangle Pouch Comes With Top Handles
But You Can Tuck It Under Your Arm Too
Or Hold It in Your Hand
It Looks Great With a Tweed Dress
Just as It Does With Prints
It Comes in a Neutral Dusty Gray
And an Oversize Silhouette Too
We Love It With Jeans and a Tee
Or Sporty Sneakers
But Perhaps the Best Way to Wear It Is With a Simple Dress — So It Stands Out
Balenciaga Triangle Duffle Bag
Balenciaga Women's Triangle Medium Pochette
Balenciaga Triangle Duffle M
Balenciaga Triangle Pochette S
Zara Triangular City Bag
W Concept Triangle Bag
ASOS Occasion Bag
World Market Triangle Bag
Florence Bridge 3D Bag
