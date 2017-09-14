The Most Popular Clutch at Fashion Week Looks Nothing Like Your Other Bags

While Fashion Week is the best time to pinpoint runway trends for the season ahead, the street style confirms what people are wearing here and now. From color trends to viral accessories, the week's worth of photos will leave you with plenty of inspiration — and very likely a new bag to covet. This time, it's the Balenciaga Triangle Duffle, an adorable pouch that fits the essentials but also looks downright cool with everything from a floral skirt to a pair of jeans.

It's like the cuter, more functional version of a bowling bag, and everyone knows that satchels in alluring shapes spark the most conversation. In fact, it kind of reminds us of the old blocks we used to play with as kids. Read on to get acclimated with your new must have, then shop the exact item along with similar options if you're not ready to splurge on the designer version of this geometric masterpiece.