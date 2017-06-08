5 Wearable Ways to Bring Your Bambi Obsession to Life

Everyone has an animated Disney classic that will always hold a special place in their heart. We've partnered with Disney's
to show how to take your love for this iconic film to the next level. Bambi
When you're part of a fandom, there are never enough ways to express your unwavering passion for its characters. And for some of us, these obsessions begin when we're young and stay with us through the years. Though you may be well past the stages of stuffed animals and coloring books, there are countless ways to send a nod to the classic films of your childhood. So if Bambi and Thumper are among the characters you adore to this day, we've rounded up five ways to carry them with you wherever you go.
1
A Flouncy Tank
The story of Bambi wouldn't be the same without a forest full of adorably memorable characters. If Thumper is your favorite, this
cute and breezy tank is perfect for Summer.
2
An Emotive Bag
If emoji is your favorite means of communication,
this tote has your name on it. Adorned with a precious graphic of your favorite lovable deer, this is one bag that'll put a smile on your face with every use.
3
A Wardrobe Staple
Because an easy white tee is a must have in anyone's wardrobe, we have a feeling Bambi-lovers will want to add this one into their rotations. After you throw on this
loose and versatile tee, all that's left to do is finish off the look with a denim jacket or the bottoms of your choice.
4
A Carryall Tote
With a
bright canvas tote like the one above, no words are needed to articulate your obsession. A carryall bag like this will follow you wherever you go and is sure to capture the attention and admiration of countless people along the way.
5
A Tank With Flair
It's the most eye-catching pieces that can truly help you stand out from a crowd. Covered with bright colors and sparkling glitter accents, this
white tank is not only guaranteed to turn heads, but it will also keep you cool all Summer long.
If sporting a neutral dose of color is more your speed,
opt for a tee like the one above. Paired with easy leggings, your most trusted pair of PJ pants, or shorts in the Summer, a relaxed shirt with an artistic and adorable motif is always a good idea.
The Bambi Anniversary Edition is now available on Digital HD, Disney Movies Anywhere, and Blu-ray™: http://di.sn/600885RGy.
