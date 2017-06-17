 Skip Nav
The 1 Brilliant Travel Hack You Need to Know Before Going on Your Next Trip

Beach Bags as Carry-Ons

Listen up, because we're revealing a brilliant packing hack that will change the way you travel forever. We first noticed this simple styling hack when we spotted Pippa Middleton at the airport during her honeymoon.

Instead of packing her beach bag in her luggage, she used it as a carry-on. Not only is this super easy to do, but it'll also leave you with a ton of extra space in your suitcase, which means you can pack more outfit choices. Plus, carrying a beach bag will get you in full-on vacation mode before even stepping foot at your destination. Scroll on to see how your favorite bloggers used this hack, and shop similar versions of the beach bag ahead.

A post shared by Jacey Lenae Duprie (@damselindior) on

A post shared by JULIE SARIÑANA (@sincerelyjules) on

A post shared by Adenorah (@adenorah) on

A post shared by Geneva Vanderzeil (@apairandaspare) on

A post shared by Blair Eadie / Atlantic-Pacific (@blaireadiebee) on

A post shared by Camille Charrière (@camillecharriere) on

A post shared by CAROLINA STORM (@carolinastorm) on

A post shared by 💃🏻Sara (@collagevintage) on

A post shared by Samantha Wennerstrom (@couldihavethat) on

A post shared by Alexandra Pereira (@lovelypepa) on

A post shared by lateafternoon (@lateafternoon) on

A post shared by Natasha Oakley (@tashoakley) on

A post shared by Kelly Framel (@theglamourai) on

A post shared by Vanessa Hong (@thehautepursuit) on

A post shared by Jessica Stein (@tuulavintage) on

Bloomingdale's Duffels & Totes
SENSI STUDIO Stripe Fraye Straw Tote
$297
from Bloomingdale's
Buy Now See more Bloomingdale's Duffels & Totes
Farfetch Duffels & Totes
Sensi Studio Polka dots tote bag
$310.27$217.19
from Farfetch
Buy Now See more Farfetch Duffels & Totes
Shiraleah
Lemon Tote
$50
from shoptiques.com
Buy Now See more Shiraleah Duffels & Totes
Sundry
Sea Sun Salt Straw Bag
$125
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Sundry Duffels & Totes
NET-A-PORTER.COM Duffels & Totes
Truss - Plaid Large Woven Raffia-effect Tote - Black
$195
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more NET-A-PORTER.COM Duffels & Totes
Draper James
Leather-trimmed Embroidered Crocheted Straw Tote - Beige
$340
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Draper James Duffels & Totes
Kayu
St Tropez Embroidered Woven Straw Tote - Beige
$140
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Kayu Duffels & Totes
NET-A-PORTER.COM Duffels & Totes
Sensi Studio - Palmas Maxi Woven Toquilla Straw Tote - Cream
$295$177
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more NET-A-PORTER.COM Duffels & Totes
Style&Co.
Style & Co Rays for Days Straw Beach Bag Tote, Only at Macy's
$48.50$11.53
from Macy's
Buy Now See more Style&Co. Duffels & Totes
Hat Attack
To The Beach Bag Bags
$104$82.99
from Zappos
Buy Now See more Hat Attack Bags
Talbots
Straw Tote
$69.50$48.65
from Talbots
Buy Now See more Talbots Duffels & Totes
Mar y Sol
'Capri' Woven Tote With Pom Charms - Brown
$139
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Mar y Sol Duffels & Totes
Straw Studios
Straw Beach Tote
$48
from Lord & Taylor
Buy Now See more Straw Studios Duffels & Totes
Swimoutlet Duffels & Totes
Sun N Sand Hatteras Oversized Shopper Straw Tote Beach Bag 36467
$35.95$35.10
from Swimoutlet
Buy Now See more Swimoutlet Duffels & Totes
Straw Studios
Striped Pom Pom Beach Tote
$48$33.60
from Dillard's
Buy Now See more Straw Studios Duffels & Totes
Straw Studios
Straw Beach Tote
$48
from Lord & Taylor
Buy Now See more Straw Studios Duffels & Totes
MODA OPERANDI Bags
Samuji Circle Straw Bag
$300
from MODA OPERANDI
Buy Now See more MODA OPERANDI Bags
Mystique
Pom Pom Tote
$115
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Mystique Duffels & Totes
Fashion InstagramsSummer FashionTravel StyleBeach BagsSummerTrendsBagsShopping
Shop Story
Read Story
