The 1 Brilliant Travel Hack You Need to Know Before Going on Your Next Trip

Listen up, because we're revealing a brilliant packing hack that will change the way you travel forever. We first noticed this simple styling hack when we spotted Pippa Middleton at the airport during her honeymoon. Instead of packing her beach bag in her luggage, she used it as a carry-on. Not only is this super easy to do, but it'll also leave you with a ton of extra space in your suitcase, which means you can pack more outfit choices. Plus, carrying a beach bag will get you in full-on vacation mode before even stepping foot at your destination. Scroll on to see how your favorite bloggers used this hack, and shop similar versions of the beach bag ahead. RelatedThese Are the 20 Chic Handbags Celebrities Turn to While Traveling Shop Brands Shiraleah · Sundry · Draper James · Kayu · Style&Co. · Hat Attack · Talbots · Mar y Sol · Straw Studios · Mystique A post shared by Jacey Lenae Duprie (@damselindior) on May 29, 2017 at 4:54pm PDT A post shared by JULIE SARIÑANA (@sincerelyjules) on May 23, 2017 at 12:14pm PDT A post shared by Adenorah (@adenorah) on Jun 6, 2017 at 1:18am PDT A post shared by Geneva Vanderzeil (@apairandaspare) on May 31, 2017 at 3:59pm PDT A post shared by Blair Eadie / Atlantic-Pacific (@blaireadiebee) on Jun 6, 2017 at 3:18pm PDT A post shared by Camille Charrière (@camillecharriere) on Jun 2, 2017 at 1:17am PDT A post shared by CAROLINA STORM (@carolinastorm) on Jun 10, 2017 at 8:39am PDT A post shared by 💃🏻Sara (@collagevintage) on May 12, 2017 at 1:37pm PDT A post shared by Samantha Wennerstrom (@couldihavethat) on May 26, 2017 at 2:37pm PDT A post shared by Alexandra Pereira (@lovelypepa) on Jun 14, 2017 at 8:39am PDT A post shared by lateafternoon (@lateafternoon) on Jun 12, 2017 at 12:49pm PDT A post shared by Natasha Oakley (@tashoakley) on Jun 14, 2017 at 5:43am PDT A post shared by Kelly Framel (@theglamourai) on Apr 23, 2017 at 5:23pm PDT A post shared by Vanessa Hong (@thehautepursuit) on May 29, 2017 at 8:47am PDT A post shared by Jessica Stein (@tuulavintage) on Feb 6, 2017 at 2:14am PST Bloomingdale's Duffels & Totes SENSI STUDIO Stripe Fraye Straw Tote $297 from Bloomingdale's Buy Now See more Bloomingdale's Duffels & Totes Farfetch Duffels & Totes Sensi Studio Polka dots tote bag $310.27$217.19 from Farfetch Buy Now See more Farfetch Duffels & Totes Shiraleah Lemon Tote $50 from shoptiques.com Buy Now See more Shiraleah Duffels & Totes Sundry Sea Sun Salt Straw Bag $125 from shopbop.com Buy Now See more Sundry Duffels & Totes NET-A-PORTER.COM Duffels & Totes Truss - Plaid Large Woven Raffia-effect Tote - Black $195 from NET-A-PORTER.COM Buy Now See more NET-A-PORTER.COM Duffels & Totes Draper James Leather-trimmed Embroidered Crocheted Straw Tote - Beige $340 from NET-A-PORTER.COM Buy Now See more Draper James Duffels & Totes Kayu St Tropez Embroidered Woven Straw Tote - Beige $140 from NET-A-PORTER.COM Buy Now See more Kayu Duffels & Totes NET-A-PORTER.COM Duffels & Totes Sensi Studio - Palmas Maxi Woven Toquilla Straw Tote - Cream $295$177 from NET-A-PORTER.COM Buy Now See more NET-A-PORTER.COM Duffels & Totes Style&Co. Style & Co Rays for Days Straw Beach Bag Tote, Only at Macy's $48.50$11.53 from Macy's Buy Now See more Style&Co. Duffels & Totes Hat Attack To The Beach Bag Bags $104$82.99 from Zappos Buy Now See more Hat Attack Bags Talbots Straw Tote $69.50$48.65 from Talbots Buy Now See more Talbots Duffels & Totes Mar y Sol 'Capri' Woven Tote With Pom Charms - Brown $139 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more Mar y Sol Duffels & Totes Straw Studios Straw Beach Tote $48 from Lord & Taylor Buy Now See more Straw Studios Duffels & Totes Swimoutlet Duffels & Totes Sun N Sand Hatteras Oversized Shopper Straw Tote Beach Bag 36467 $35.95$35.10 from Swimoutlet Buy Now See more Swimoutlet Duffels & Totes Straw Studios Striped Pom Pom Beach Tote $48$33.60 from Dillard's Buy Now See more Straw Studios Duffels & Totes Straw Studios Straw Beach Tote $48 from Lord & Taylor Buy Now See more Straw Studios Duffels & Totes MODA OPERANDI Bags Samuji Circle Straw Bag $300 from MODA OPERANDI Buy Now See more MODA OPERANDI Bags Mystique Pom Pom Tote $115 from shopbop.com Buy Now See more Mystique Duffels & Totes