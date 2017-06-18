These Are the 20 Chic Handbags Celebrities Turn to While Traveling

Celebrities from Bella Hadid to Gwyneth Paltrow have a knack for turning the airport into a personal runway. And what's the one common accessory they all hold onto? A designer handbag. Besides dressing comfortably, carrying a practical bag is a necessity when traveling. Think about it: you need somewhere easily reachable to tuck away your passport, headphones, and magazines.

For this reason, we've turned to our favorite fashion darlings to uncover their go-to bag styles. From Selena Gomez's moss-green Louis Vuitton City Steamer design to Elle Fanning's patchwork Miu Miu tote, have a look at the satchels these A-listers are traveling with. Then, shop similar styles if you're feeling inspired.