Dress Like Bella Hadid This Fall With These 7 Chic Coat Styles

If you have a total style obsession with Bella Hadid, you're not alone. One of the many reasons we love following her is because her wardrobe is so strong — she does a great great job of mixing high- and low-priced brands. Whether she's showing off in the latest Nike sneakers or dressed up in a Dior dress, we can't stop wanting it all. This season is the perfect time to invest in a stylish new coat that you can wear for years to come. We looked to Bella for some serious style inspiration so we can start our Fall wardrobe off right. So if you're looking for a metallic puffer or a structured black wool piece, we have you covered. Take a look to see what your favorite Hadid sister is rocking.