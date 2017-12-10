Bella Hadid Corset Jeans in London
Just When You Thought You'd Seen It All, Bella Hadid Is Making Corset Jeans a Thing
ADVERTISEMENT ()
0
Just When You Thought You'd Seen It All, Bella Hadid Is Making Corset Jeans a Thing
Wide-leg jeans would be cool, but Bella Hadid took the trend one step further and chose a pair with a corseted waist while out in London. Her pooling Sarah Battaglia denim ($456, originally $760) felt less bohemian and way more Victorian inspired with edge, and Bella's lace-up Liudmila boots ($1,118) and long houndstooth vest spoke to that same story.
Of course, the supermodel added touches of her own signature — a sheer, tight top that put her breasts on display, a newsboy cap, '90s-style fashion jewelry, and a green alligator Stalvey bag. Bella's denim silhouette sets a new tone for 2018, so if you're willing to give up your skinnies and follow along, we've supplied you with the basics to get started ahead.
High-rise Wide-leg Jeans - Charcoal
$760 $456
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
High-rise Wide-leg Jeans - Charcoal
$760 $456
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Cropped wide-leg high-rise jeans
$305
from Selfridges
X Lee Wide Leg Jean with Wrap Front
$316 $221
from Asos
High Waisted Flared Jeans
$999 $499
from STYLEBOP.com
0previous images
-18more images