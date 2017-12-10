Just When You Thought You'd Seen It All, Bella Hadid Is Making Corset Jeans a Thing

Wide-leg jeans would be cool, but Bella Hadid took the trend one step further and chose a pair with a corseted waist while out in London. Her pooling Sarah Battaglia denim ($456, originally $760) felt less bohemian and way more Victorian inspired with edge, and Bella's lace-up Liudmila boots ($1,118) and long houndstooth vest spoke to that same story.

Of course, the supermodel added touches of her own signature — a sheer, tight top that put her breasts on display, a newsboy cap, '90s-style fashion jewelry, and a green alligator Stalvey bag. Bella's denim silhouette sets a new tone for 2018, so if you're willing to give up your skinnies and follow along, we've supplied you with the basics to get started ahead.