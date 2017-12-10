 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Just When You Thought You'd Seen It All, Bella Hadid Is Making Corset Jeans a Thing
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Just When You Thought You'd Seen It All, Bella Hadid Is Making Corset Jeans a Thing

Wide-leg jeans would be cool, but Bella Hadid took the trend one step further and chose a pair with a corseted waist while out in London. Her pooling Sarah Battaglia denim ($456, originally $760) felt less bohemian and way more Victorian inspired with edge, and Bella's lace-up Liudmila boots ($1,118) and long houndstooth vest spoke to that same story.

Of course, the supermodel added touches of her own signature — a sheer, tight top that put her breasts on display, a newsboy cap, '90s-style fashion jewelry, and a green alligator Stalvey bag. Bella's denim silhouette sets a new tone for 2018, so if you're willing to give up your skinnies and follow along, we've supplied you with the basics to get started ahead.

Related
These 11 Trends Wouldn't Have Gone Viral Without Supermodels
Sara Battaglia
High-rise Wide-leg Jeans - Charcoal
$760 $456
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Sara Battaglia Flare Denim
lace-up Liudmila boots
$1,118
from liudmilafootwear.com
Buy Now
Sara Battaglia
High-rise Wide-leg Jeans - Charcoal
$760 $456
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Sara Battaglia Flare Denim
Sea
High Waist Corset Pants
$368
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Sea Flare Denim
Marc Jacobs
Cropped wide-leg high-rise jeans
$305
from Selfridges
Buy Now See more Marc Jacobs Cropped Denim
Zara The Wide Leg in Maldives Blue
$70
from zara.com
Buy Now
House of Holland
X Lee Wide Leg Jean with Wrap Front
$316 $221
from Asos
Buy Now See more House of Holland Flare Denim
Balmain
High-Waist Denim Pants
$1,950
from Bergdorf Goodman
Buy Now See more Balmain Flare Denim
Natasha Zinko
High Waisted Flared Jeans
$999 $499
from STYLEBOP.com
Buy Now See more Natasha Zinko Flare Denim
Asos
Corset Front Wide Leg Jeans
$56 $39
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Cropped Denim
Just When You Thought You'd Seen It All, Bella Hadid Is Making Corset Jeans a Thing
Just When You Thought You'd Seen It All, Bella Hadid Is Making Corset Jeans a Thing
Just When You Thought You'd Seen It All, Bella Hadid Is Making Corset Jeans a Thing
Just When You Thought You'd Seen It All, Bella Hadid Is Making Corset Jeans a Thing
Just When You Thought You'd Seen It All, Bella Hadid Is Making Corset Jeans a Thing
Bella's Exact Sara Battaglia Jeans
Shop Similar Styles
Marc Jacobs Cropped Wide-Leg Jeans
Zara The Wide Leg in Maldives Blue
House of Holland x Lee Wide Leg Jean with Wrap Front
Balmain High-Waist Denim Pants
Natasha Zinko High Waisted Flared Jeans
Asos Corset Front Wide Leg Jeans
Start Slideshow
As POPSUGAR editors, we write about stuff we love and we think you'll like too. POPSUGAR often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
StalveyBella HadidCelebrity Street StyleSara BattagliaWinter FashionGet The LookWinterModelsCelebrity StyleTrends
Shop Story
Read Story
Sara Battaglia
High-rise Wide-leg Jeans - Charcoal
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$760$456
lace-up Liudmila boots
from liudmilafootwear.com
$1,118
Sea
High Waist Corset Pants
from shopbop.com
$368
Marc Jacobs
Cropped wide-leg high-rise jeans
from Selfridges
$305
Zara The Wide Leg in Maldives Blue
from zara.com
$70
House of Holland
X Lee Wide Leg Jean with Wrap Front
from Asos
$316$221
Balmain
High-Waist Denim Pants
from Bergdorf Goodman
$1,950
Natasha Zinko
High Waisted Flared Jeans
from STYLEBOP.com
$999$499
Asos
Corset Front Wide Leg Jeans
from Asos
$56$39
Shop More
Sea Flare Denim SHOP MORE
MUMU
San Fran Super Flare ~ High Seas
from Show Me Your Mumu
$154
7 For All Mankind
The Ali With Front Released Pockets In Caribbean Sea
from 7 For All Mankind
$229$149
Italist
Sea New York Denim Apron Dress
from Italist
$487
Sea
Button-Front Cotton Dress
from STYLEBOP.com
$509$356
The Great
The Sea Crop Flare-Leg Jeans, Clear Water Wash
from Last Call by Neiman Marcus
$85
Marc Jacobs Cropped Denim SHOP MORE
Marc Jacobs
Cropped High-rise Wide-leg Jeans - Light blue
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$295
Marc Jacobs
Women's Crop Jeans
from Barneys New York
$275
Marc Jacobs
cropped jeans
from Farfetch
$275
Marc Jacobs
cropped jeans with flare
from Farfetch
$275
Marc Jacobs
Retro wide leg jeans
from Farfetch
$295
Balmain Flare Denim SHOP MORE
Balmain
Low-rise kick-flare jeans
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
$477$286
Balmain
Low Waist Flared Denim Jeans
from LUISAVIAROMA
$1,150
Balmain
Distressed flared jeans
from mytheresa
$1,475$737
Balmain
flared sailor jeans
from Farfetch
$1,475$885
Balmain
Sailor-Button Boot-Cut Jeans, White
from Neiman Marcus
$1,475$885
Marc Jacobs Cropped Denim AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
simplyclassycassie
simplyclassycassie
simplyclassycassie
simplyclassycassie
Asos Cropped Denim AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
waketowear
sophiemilner_fs
petitesideofstyle
petitesideofstyle
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds