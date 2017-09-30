 Skip Nav
19 Things to Wear For Your Happiest Year Ever
Paris Fashion Week Street Style Is Everything You've Been Waiting For
27 Ways to Bring Your Favorite Summer Blouse Right Into Fall
17 Reasons to Give Skinny Jeans Another Shot in 2017

While my personal relationships are all pretty healthy, the one I have with jeans is anything but. Last year, I broke up with skinny styles, ridding my closet of anything too binding. I'm a creature of comfort, after all. I love boyfriend cuts, cropped options, and will even ditch denim for track pants. But here's my confession: I'm ready to take skinnies back.

When we first parted ways, I considered my skinny jeans the opposite of flattering. On my body, they seemed to highlight what I didn't want highlighted (my hip area), and a looser fit was definitely comfier. Recently, however, my boyfriend jeans have lost their thrill. They've started to feel shlumpy and lazy, and weigh down my petite frame if I'm not wearing heels (and I rarely wear heels).

I've started to realize skinnies actually do create flattering proportions, especially if they hit right above the ankle. Anyone of any size can pull 'em off, too, and it doesn't matter if you're wearing a tank, tee, or bulky sweater — they'll always look great, putting curves on display (and hugging your booty).

Even boyfriend jeans are being phased out, with tighter "girlfriend" and "mom" styles taking their place. The move towards slimmer cuts have convinced me skinnies are climbing their way back to the top, but don't just take my word for it. Read more for the proof!

Loose Styles May Be Comfy, But If You're Not Careful, They Can Weigh You Down
Skinny Jeans, on the Other Hand, Look Great on Everyone
You Can Keep Them Casual With Sneakers
Or Dress Them Up With Heels
Skinnies Tuck Into Boots With Ease
They Pair Perfectly With Simple Tops and Tanks
And Come in a Variety of Colors and Styles, Including Distressed
These Pants Popped Up on the Runway in September
We Saw Them in Marc Jacobs, Too
They Work For Date Night
Or a Casual Outing
You Can Dress Them Up
Or Keep Them Simple
Skinnies Can Also Be Sexy, and Are an It Girl Favorite
Reese Witherspoon Made Her's Polished
While Victoria Beckham Like a Good Classic Look
Even Kate Middleton's a Fan
