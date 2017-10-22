 Skip Nav
Bella Hadid's Outfit Is Giving Us Carrie Bradshaw Vibes Thanks to This 1 Detail

A glimpse at Bella Hadid's monochrome look and it'll be hard to pin down exactly what's so cool about it. The supermodel made her way around NYC on Saturday in a laid-back look from Paco Rabanne that consisted of an easy pair of neutral pants and a coordinating button-down in a slouchy fit. Since we all know weekend looks are best worn with comfy shoes, Bella followed suit with a pair of white sneakers and topped off the outfit with tinted oval shades. The whole thing had Bella's carefree cool stamped all over it, but the bag was clearly the best part. Instead of throwing on a backpack or a tote over her shoulder, Bella threw us a curveball and accessorized with a vintage monogram Dior clutch. How very Carrie Bradshaw, no?

Read on to see Bella's cool "lazy-girl" look get an upgrade with just one major add-on. Then, shop a few inspired picks if you're feeling the outfit.

Christian Dior Saddle Cloth Handbag
Christian Dior Diorissimo Cloth Handbag
Christian Dior Diorissimo Cloth Clutch Bag
Christian Dior Diorissimo Rasta Wallet
Christian Dior Leather-Trimmed Printed Bag
Christian Dior
Diorissimo Rasta Wallet
from TheRealReal
$175
Christian Dior
Leather-Trimmed Printed Bag
from TheRealReal
$245
Christian Dior
Saddle cloth handbag
from Vestiaire Collective
$279$254
Christian Dior
Diorissimo cloth handbag
from Vestiaire Collective
$265$240
Christian Dior
Diorissimo cloth clutch bag
from Vestiaire Collective
$221$200
Christian Dior
Diorama cloth clutch bag
from Vestiaire Collective
$2,877
Christian Dior
Diorama leather crossbody bag
from Vestiaire Collective
$1,999$1,299
Christian Dior
Miss Promenade Crossbody Bag
from TheRealReal
$850
Christian Dior
New Lock Pouch
from TheRealReal
$895
Christian Dior
Anselm Reyle Camouflage Clutch
from TheRealReal
$295
Christian Dior
Cannage Leather Wallet
from TheRealReal
$175$122.50
Christian Dior
Cannage Leather Wallet
from TheRealReal
$225$112.50
Christian Dior
Cannage Flap Wallet
from TheRealReal
$195
Christian Dior
Cannage Leather Wallet
from TheRealReal
$175
Christian Dior
Cannage Leather Wallet
from TheRealReal
$575
Christian Dior
Addict leather handbag
from Vestiaire Collective
$2,259$2,258
Christian Dior
Medium Lady Bag
from TheRealReal
$625
Christian Dior
Lady patent leather handbag
from Vestiaire Collective
$2,655
Christian Dior
Medium Diorissimo Lady Bag
from TheRealReal
$1,595
Christian Dior
Calfskin Diorama Flap Bag
from TheRealReal
$2,500
