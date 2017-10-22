Bella Hadid's Outfit Is Giving Us Carrie Bradshaw Vibes Thanks to This 1 Detail

A glimpse at Bella Hadid's monochrome look and it'll be hard to pin down exactly what's so cool about it. The supermodel made her way around NYC on Saturday in a laid-back look from Paco Rabanne that consisted of an easy pair of neutral pants and a coordinating button-down in a slouchy fit. Since we all know weekend looks are best worn with comfy shoes, Bella followed suit with a pair of white sneakers and topped off the outfit with tinted oval shades. The whole thing had Bella's carefree cool stamped all over it, but the bag was clearly the best part. Instead of throwing on a backpack or a tote over her shoulder, Bella threw us a curveball and accessorized with a vintage monogram Dior clutch. How very Carrie Bradshaw, no?



25 Fashion Lessons Every Woman Can Learn From Bella Hadid Related

Read on to see Bella's cool "lazy-girl" look get an upgrade with just one major add-on. Then, shop a few inspired picks if you're feeling the outfit.