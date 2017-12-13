 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Bella Hadid Couldn't Decide on an Outfit For a Basketball Game, So She Brought Them All
Spring Fashion
2018's Most Wearable Trends
Gift Guide
Your BFF Will Gasp Over These 22 Rose Gold Gifts From Amazon — All Under $20
Holiday Fashion
13 Holiday Party Outfits Inspired by the Most Stylish TV Characters of All Time
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Bella Hadid Couldn't Decide on an Outfit For a Basketball Game, So She Brought Them All

It doesn't really matter what you wear to a basketball game as long as you're comfy. But if you want some outfit inspiration, well, we suggest checking out Bella Hadid. The model caught a game between the Knicks and the Los Angeles Lakers on Dec. 12 and wore not one but three different outfits. She showed up first in a low-cut white crop top, blue jeans, and a sporty pair of sneakers. Once the game got started, Bella changed into a white jersey that read "New York" on the front, letting us all know who she was rooting for.

Bella later wore a red jacket over the jersey for her third and final look. Once we decoded all of her minor style switch ups at the game, her ensembles actually seemed quite easy to re-create. The star stuck to a casual and cozy theme for the night, and that's right up anybody's alley. Read on to see all of Bella's outfits, then check out that time Kendall Jenner sat courtside in a pair of $10,000 boots.

Related
32 Pics That Prove Bella Hadid Is Style Queen of the Streets
Bella Hadid Sat Courtside For the Knicks vs. Los Angeles Lakers Basketball Game
She Wore a White Long-Sleeved Crop Top and Blue Jeans
She Kept It Casual With Sporty Sneakers
Bella Then Switched Into a White Jersey (You Can Tell Who She Was Rooting For)
And Later Covered Up With a Jacket
Perhaps She Got Cold?
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Bella HadidWinter FashionBasketballWinterModelsCelebrity Style
Holiday Fashion
Whoa, These 11 Velvet Tops Are Ridiculously Pretty — All on Amazon and Less Than $19
by Macy Cate Williams
The Weeknd Leaving Bella Hadid's NYC Apartment November 2017
Celebrity Couples
This Is Getting Messy — The Weeknd Is Spotted Leaving Ex Bella Hadid's NYC Apartment
by Monica Sisavat
How to Layer Clothes For Winter
Winter Fashion
25 Ways to Maximize Your Wardrobe by Mastering the Art of Layering
by Jamie Mieuli
Bella Hadid Red One Shoulder Dress
Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid Is Wearing the Sexy, Body-Con Dress Version of Santa's Suit
by Sarah Wasilak
Kate Middleton Seraphine Maternity Coat
Kate Middleton
If Any Expecting Moms Need a New Year's Eve Look, Kate Middleton Just Found It
by Sarah Wasilak
From Our Partners
Latest Fashion
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds