Bella Hadid Couldn't Decide on an Outfit For a Basketball Game, So She Brought Them All

It doesn't really matter what you wear to a basketball game as long as you're comfy. But if you want some outfit inspiration, well, we suggest checking out Bella Hadid. The model caught a game between the Knicks and the Los Angeles Lakers on Dec. 12 and wore not one but three different outfits. She showed up first in a low-cut white crop top, blue jeans, and a sporty pair of sneakers. Once the game got started, Bella changed into a white jersey that read "New York" on the front, letting us all know who she was rooting for.

Bella later wore a red jacket over the jersey for her third and final look. Once we decoded all of her minor style switch ups at the game, her ensembles actually seemed quite easy to re-create. The star stuck to a casual and cozy theme for the night, and that's right up anybody's alley. Read on to see all of Bella's outfits, then check out that time Kendall Jenner sat courtside in a pair of $10,000 boots.