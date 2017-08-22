 Skip Nav

Bella Hadid White One-Piece Swimsuit July 2016

Bella Hadid Found the 1-Piece Suit You Can Wear to the Pool, Then Straight to Brunch

A photo posted by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on

We're a big fan of investing in pieces that can be worn multiple ways. Be it a dress, shirt, or even swimsuit, these styles always catch our eye. While hanging out at the pool with her friend, Bella Hadid slipped into one such design. Her simple, white monokini featured a high-cut leg design. Though this version is slightly different than the cheekier one-pieces she's worn previously, we can see why she added this to her swim rotation. It can easily be worn as a bodysuit under denim shorts or tucked into jeans after the pool, providing the ultimate West Coast vibes. Yes, Bella just found the most versatile one-piece there is, and lucky for us, we can shop similar styles below.

