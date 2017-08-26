 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
How to Make Your Legs Look Longer in a Swimsuit

High-waisted bikini bottoms nip at the smallest part of your torso to highlight your curves, and scalloped edges give your booty a boost. But when it comes to your legs, there's one swimsuit silhouette that will lend you some length: the high-leg cut. It's exactly like you're picturing: fabric that curves upward right above your thigh, adding inches at the highest point of your stems, right below the hips. Read on for a few examples you can shop right now — two-pieces and maillots included — and jog your way down the beach Baywatch style. Things are about to get leggy up in here.

Related
The Most Flattering Swimsuits For Every Body Type

Bona Drag Alix Sienna Delano One-Piece
$198
Buy Now
Zara's Striped One-Piece
$36
Buy Now
Private Party's Ms. New Booty Swimsuit
$99
Buy Now
Go for graphics with the Private Party Surfboard Surfboard One Piece Bathing Suit ($99)
Keep it simple in the natural-toned Bona Drag Alix Sienna Delano One-Piece ($198)
Go two for two with Asos's Scoop Front High-Neck Double Pack. ($43)
Get creative with graphic patterns in Milly's Cabana Amalfi Colorblock Maillot ($195)
Strike them out with a colorblock look in Baku Casablanca 80s Spliced One Piece Tank ($112)
Mara Hoffman's Marimba High-Cut Swimsuit ($225) features a splashy print.
Zara's Striped One-Piece ($36) will remain a classic in your swim drawer forever.
Vero Moda's Frill Detail Floral Suit ($52) finishes the trend with a ruffle.
J.Crew's Scoopback one-piece swimsuit ($88) is a classic and universally flattering piece.
Try the Asos Mix-and-Match Bikini Bottom ($20) for a super slimming cut.
The Agent Provocateur Keia Bikini Bottoms ($165) have a strappy peek-a-boo back detail.
When you draw attention to your booty in Private Party's Ms. New Booty Swimsuit ($99) your legs won't be the only feature highlighted, but they will look good.
Peixoto's Flamingo One-Piece ($114) is bright enough to be seen for miles.
Stella McCartney's Striped High-Waisted Bottom ($140) features both a high hemline and leg cut.
Go for a neutral look that's a touch shocking with Kore's Nyx Dual-Textured One-Piece ($238)
Boohoo's Dubhai Gingham Hot Pants ($35) are perfect for the girl who likes to keep things flirty.
Show off your tush, too with the Urban Outfitters Out From Under Printed High-Waisted Bikini Bottom ($45)
Start Slideshow
SwimsuitsSummer FashionStyle TipsSpring FashionStyle How ToSwimwearGet The LookSummerSpringShopping
Shop Story
Read Story
Private Party's Ms. New Booty Swimsuit
from
$99
Shop More
Asos One-Piece Swimwear SHOP MORE
Asos
Girly Tropical Frill Gathered Swimsuit
from Asos
$56
Asos
FULLER BUST Exclusive Plunge Side High Leg Swimsuit DD-G
from Asos
$26
Rip Curl
Stripe Swimsuit
from Asos
$79
Missguided
High Leg Swimsuit
from Asos
$29
Missguided
Ribbed Low Back Swimsuit
from Asos
$29
Vero Moda One-Piece Swimwear SHOP MORE
Vero Moda
Twist Front Bandeau Gingham Swimsuit
from Asos
$54$27
Vero Moda
Color Block Cut Out Swimsuit
from Asos
$40
Vero Moda
Frill Detail Floral High Neck Swimsuit
from Asos
$54$32
Vero Moda
Frill Detail High Neck Swimsuit
from Asos
$51$25.50
Vero Moda
One Shoulder Ruffle Swimsuit
from Asos
$51
Urban Outfitters Pillowcases & Shams SHOP MORE
Urban Outfitters
Plum & Bow Effie Medallion Sham Set
from Urban Outfitters
$39
Urban Outfitters
Assembly Home Marble Pillowcase Set
from Urban Outfitters
$39
Urban Outfitters
Plum & Bow Soukay Delicate Sham Set
from Urban Outfitters
$39
Urban Outfitters
Plum & Bow Alia Sham Set
from Urban Outfitters
$59$44.99
Urban Outfitters
Plum & Bow Katara Medallion Sham Set
from Urban Outfitters
$44
Private Party One-Piece Swimwear AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Swimwear
Your Favorite Fashion Bloggers Are Wearing These 1-Piece Swimsuits
by Alessandra Foresto
Summer Style
The Bright Swimsuits You'll Love Wearing This Summer
by Alessandra Foresto
Beyoncé Knowles
27 Flawless Gifts For Beyoncé Fans
by Brittney Stephens
Holiday
26 Gifts For Someone Who Keeps Up With the Kardashians
by Brittney Stephens
Asos One-Piece Swimwear AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Swimwear
The Swimwear You Need This Summer
by Alessandra Foresto
Demi Lovato
We're Having a Hard Time Not Spending All Our Money on Demi Lovato's Swimsuits
by Celia Fernandez
Thalia
Thalia Just Found the Sexy 1-Piece You'll Be Wearing All Summer
by Alessandra Foresto
Swimwear
Hoping to Have the Sexiest Summer Ever? Slip Into One of These Swimsuits
by Hilary White
Asos Two-Piece Swimwear AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Selena Gomez
You'll Want to Shop Selena Gomez's Sexy Swimsuits
by Vivian Nunez
Alessandra Ambrosio
Alessandra Ambrosio Is Here With All the Swimwear Inspiration You'll Ever Need
by Alessandra Foresto
Bella Thorne
Bella Thorne's Bikini Looks Like It's Covered in Polka Dots — but It's Not!
by Alessandra Foresto
Eva Longoria
Once You Zoom In on Eva Longoria's Red Hot Swimsuit, You'll Know Why It's So Special
by Alessandra Foresto
shopbop.com One-Piece Swimwear AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Swimwear
19 Monokini Swimsuits That Are About to Make This Your Sexiest Summer Yet
by Macy Daniela Martin
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez's Sexiest Swimsuits Are What You Need to Show Off Your Curves
by Celia Fernandez
Selena Gomez
We'll Just Take 1 of Each Item From Selena Gomez's Spring Wardrobe
by Marina Liao
Demi Lovato
Demi Lovato Looks Like She's Wearing a Basic Swimsuit — Until You Spot This 1 Small Detail
by Celia Fernandez
Asos One-Piece Swimwear AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
shannonwillardson
ericaligenza
stephanieamain
realshades
Vero Moda One-Piece Swimwear AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
jayde_archives
lovelyblondecloset
irina__dorn
dresswelltraveloften_
Urban Outfitters Pillowcases & Shams AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
sabrinasmelko
karen.lao
decor_deluxo
claudiagraziano
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds