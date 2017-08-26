How to Make Your Legs Look Longer in a Swimsuit

High-waisted bikini bottoms nip at the smallest part of your torso to highlight your curves, and scalloped edges give your booty a boost. But when it comes to your legs, there's one swimsuit silhouette that will lend you some length: the high-leg cut. It's exactly like you're picturing: fabric that curves upward right above your thigh, adding inches at the highest point of your stems, right below the hips. Read on for a few examples you can shop right now — two-pieces and maillots included — and jog your way down the beach Baywatch style. Things are about to get leggy up in here.



