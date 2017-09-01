Stop Working and Start Shopping — We Found the 29 Best Black Boots For Fall

Black boots are a girl's best friend. They can be dressed up or down, they go with skirts or pants, and they're timeless. We may go as far as to say that they're the perfect shoe. This Fall, we're on the hunt for a cute pair that will take us through the season and into Winter. They will keep our feet warm without sacrificing style, and there's nothing more ideal than that. If you need some shopping inspiration, we rounded up our favorite black boots that are available right now. We found comfortable booties, over-the-knee designs, and more. Let this selection be your ultimate guide — just don't waste any time! They will all be gone before you even know it.