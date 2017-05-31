5/31/17 5/31/17 POPSUGAR Fashion Shopping Best Black Dresses 2017 The 22 Best Black Dresses of 2017 Will Leave You Saying, "I Need Them All!" May 31, 2017 by Macy Cate Williams 3 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. It's time for a little black dress refresh! Whether you wear black all the time or need a new go-to staple, these are the our favorite choices for 2017. They come in a variety of styles, silhouettes, and prices, so there's no doubt you'll find something that will give you heart eyes. Check out these LBDs and get to shopping before they disappear. Shop Brands Silence & Noise · Reformation · J.Crew · Diane von Furstenberg · Topshop · Rebecca Minkoff · Alexander McQueen · Missguided · Asos · Moschino · Mara Hoffman · Forever 21 · Kate Spade · H&M · Gucci · Everlane · Boohoo · Nasty Gal · Ted Baker · For Love & Lemons Silence & Noise Straight-Neck Jumper Midi Dress Throw on white sneakers with this midi dress ($79). Silence & Noise Silence + Noise Straight-Neck Jumper Midi Dress $79 from Urban Outfitters Buy Now See more Silence & Noise Dresses Reformation Larsa Dress The strappy back of this black dress ($128) is so sexy. Reformation Larsa Dress $128 from Reformation Buy Now See more Reformation Dresses J.Crew Cold-Shoulder Silk Dress You'll want to live in the silky material of this cold-shoulder dress ($188). J.Crew Cold-shoulder silk dress $188 from J.Crew Buy Now See more J.Crew Evening Dresses Diane von Furstenberg New Jeanne Two Matte Jersey Wrap Dress A Diane von Furstenberg wrap dress ($221, originally $368) is the quintessential, insanely flattering classic LBD. Diane von Furstenberg New Jeanne Two Matte Jersey Wrap Dress $368 $220.80 from DVF.com Buy Now See more Diane von Furstenberg Day Dresses Topshop O-Ring Poplin Slip Dress The O-ring on this poplin slip dress ($80) is a sleek detail. Topshop O-ring poplin slip dress $80 from Topshop Buy Now See more Topshop Dresses Rebecca Minkoff Boca Dress We want to wear this ruffled dress ($198) all Summer long. Rebecca Minkoff Boca Dress $198 from Rebecca Minkoff Buy Now See more Rebecca Minkoff Dresses Alexander McQueen Leaf Crepe Mini Dress The A-line silhouette of this crepe mini dress ($1,645) looks great on pear-shaped women. Alexander McQueen Leaf Crepe Mini Dress - Black $1,645 from NET-A-PORTER.COM Buy Now See more Alexander McQueen Cocktail Dresses Missguided Black Check Gingham One-Shoulder Frill Shift Dress Gingham gets reinterpreted with cutouts on this shift dress ($18, originally $36). Missguided Black Check Gingham One Shoulder Frill Shift Dress $36 $18 from Missguided Buy Now See more Missguided Dresses Reformation Angela Dress Make this black dress ($178) as loose or as tight as you want with the tie in front. Reformation Angela Dress $178 from Reformation Buy Now See more Reformation Dresses Asos Sleeveless Tuxedo Dress The menswear-inspired look of this tuxedo dress ($56) is so cool. Asos Sleeveless Tuxedo Dress $56 from Asos Buy Now See more Asos Evening Dresses Moschino Belted Crepe Gown White piping pops against this belted crepe dress ($995). Moschino Belted Crepe Gown - Black $995 from NET-A-PORTER.COM Buy Now See more Moschino Evening Dresses Mara Hoffman Button-Front Midi Dress This button-front midi dress ($228, originally $325) would look great with a floppy hat. Mara Hoffman Button Front Midi Dress $325 $227.50 from Mara Hoffman Buy Now See more Mara Hoffman Dresses Forever 21 Contemporary Mesh Cutout Dress This black dress ($15) gets a twist with mesh cutouts. Forever 21 FOREVER 21+ Contemporary Mesh-Cutout Dress $14.90 from Forever 21 Buy Now See more Forever 21 Dresses Kate Spade Floral Embellished Dress Sparkly flowers make this embellished dress ($598) perfect for formal affairs. Kate Spade Floral embellished dress $598 from Kate Spade Buy Now See more Kate Spade Dresses H&M Knee-Length Dress We like the idea of putting a basic t-shirt under this knee-length dress ($70). H&M Knee-length Dress $69.99 from H&M Buy Now See more H&M Dresses Gucci Wool Shirtdress There are so many special details on this wool shirtdress ($2,980), but we especially love the tiger buttons. Gucci Wool shirt dress $2,980 from Gucci Buy Now See more Gucci Day Dresses Everlane The Japanese GoWeave Long Slip Dress Put on a jean jacket over this long slip dress ($88). Everlane The Japanese GoWeave Long Slip Dress $88 from Everlane Buy Now See more Everlane Day Dresses Boohoo Rita Strappy Top Detail Midi Bodycon Dress This bodycon dress ($40) was practically made for date night. Boohoo Rita Strappy Top Detail Midi Bodycon Dress $40 from BooHoo Buy Now See more Boohoo Cocktail Dresses Nasty Gal Power Down Mesh Tee Dress Wear a choker and a dark lip with this mesh tee dress ($36). Nasty Gal nastygal Power Down Mesh Tee Dress $36 from Nasty Gal Buy Now See more Nasty Gal Dresses Mara Hoffman Myriam Linen Midi Dress When Fall rolls around, wear a button-down blouse under this linen midi dress ($350). Mara Hoffman Myriam Linen Midi Dress $350 from Anthropologie Buy Now See more Mara Hoffman Dresses Ted Baker Lace Textured Dress The sheer waist panel on this lace dress ($315) is a flirty detail. Ted Baker Lace detail textured dress $315 from Ted Baker Buy Now See more Ted Baker Dresses For Love & Lemons Modern Love Off-Shoulder Dress We would wear this off-the-shoulder dress ($241) to a music festival. For Love & Lemons Modern Love Off Shoulder Dress $241 from shopbop.com Buy Now See more For Love & Lemons Cocktail Dresses