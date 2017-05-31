 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
The 22 Best Black Dresses of 2017 Will Leave You Saying, "I Need Them All!"

Best Black Dresses 2017

The 22 Best Black Dresses of 2017 Will Leave You Saying, "I Need Them All!"

Moschino Belted Crepe Gown

It's time for a little black dress refresh! Whether you wear black all the time or need a new go-to staple, these are the our favorite choices for 2017. They come in a variety of styles, silhouettes, and prices, so there's no doubt you'll find something that will give you heart eyes. Check out these LBDs and get to shopping before they disappear.

Related
Your Ultimate Guide to Summer's Best White Dresses

Shop Brands
Silence & Noise · Reformation · J.Crew · Diane von Furstenberg · Topshop · Rebecca Minkoff · Alexander McQueen · Missguided · Asos · Moschino · Mara Hoffman · Forever 21 · Kate Spade · H&M · Gucci · Everlane · Boohoo · Nasty Gal · Ted Baker · For Love & Lemons
Silence & Noise Straight-Neck Jumper Midi Dress
Silence & Noise Straight-Neck Jumper Midi Dress

Throw on white sneakers with this midi dress ($79).

Silence & Noise
Silence + Noise Straight-Neck Jumper Midi Dress
$79
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Silence & Noise Dresses
Reformation Larsa Dress
Reformation Larsa Dress

The strappy back of this black dress ($128) is so sexy.

Reformation
Larsa Dress
$128
from Reformation
Buy Now See more Reformation Dresses
J.Crew Cold-Shoulder Silk Dress
J.Crew Cold-Shoulder Silk Dress

You'll want to live in the silky material of this cold-shoulder dress ($188).

J.Crew
Cold-shoulder silk dress
$188
from J.Crew
Buy Now See more J.Crew Evening Dresses
Diane von Furstenberg New Jeanne Two Matte Jersey Wrap Dress
Diane von Furstenberg New Jeanne Two Matte Jersey Wrap Dress

A Diane von Furstenberg wrap dress ($221, originally $368) is the quintessential, insanely flattering classic LBD.

Diane von Furstenberg
New Jeanne Two Matte Jersey Wrap Dress
$368 $220.80
from DVF.com
Buy Now See more Diane von Furstenberg Day Dresses
Topshop O-Ring Poplin Slip Dress
Topshop O-Ring Poplin Slip Dress

The O-ring on this poplin slip dress ($80) is a sleek detail.

Topshop
O-ring poplin slip dress
$80
from Topshop
Buy Now See more Topshop Dresses
Rebecca Minkoff Boca Dress
Rebecca Minkoff Boca Dress

We want to wear this ruffled dress ($198) all Summer long.

Rebecca Minkoff
Boca Dress
$198
from Rebecca Minkoff
Buy Now See more Rebecca Minkoff Dresses
Alexander McQueen Leaf Crepe Mini Dress
Alexander McQueen Leaf Crepe Mini Dress

The A-line silhouette of this crepe mini dress ($1,645) looks great on pear-shaped women.

Alexander McQueen
Leaf Crepe Mini Dress - Black
$1,645
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Alexander McQueen Cocktail Dresses
Missguided Black Check Gingham One-Shoulder Frill Shift Dress
Missguided Black Check Gingham One-Shoulder Frill Shift Dress

Gingham gets reinterpreted with cutouts on this shift dress ($18, originally $36).

Missguided
Black Check Gingham One Shoulder Frill Shift Dress
$36 $18
from Missguided
Buy Now See more Missguided Dresses
Reformation Angela Dress
Reformation Angela Dress

Make this black dress ($178) as loose or as tight as you want with the tie in front.

Reformation
Angela Dress
$178
from Reformation
Buy Now See more Reformation Dresses
Asos Sleeveless Tuxedo Dress
Asos Sleeveless Tuxedo Dress

The menswear-inspired look of this tuxedo dress ($56) is so cool.

Asos
Sleeveless Tuxedo Dress
$56
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Evening Dresses
Moschino Belted Crepe Gown
Moschino Belted Crepe Gown

White piping pops against this belted crepe dress ($995).

Moschino
Belted Crepe Gown - Black
$995
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Moschino Evening Dresses
Mara Hoffman Button-Front Midi Dress
Mara Hoffman Button-Front Midi Dress

This button-front midi dress ($228, originally $325) would look great with a floppy hat.

Mara Hoffman
Button Front Midi Dress
$325 $227.50
from Mara Hoffman
Buy Now See more Mara Hoffman Dresses
Forever 21 Contemporary Mesh Cutout Dress
Forever 21 Contemporary Mesh Cutout Dress

This black dress ($15) gets a twist with mesh cutouts.

Forever 21
FOREVER 21+ Contemporary Mesh-Cutout Dress
$14.90
from Forever 21
Buy Now See more Forever 21 Dresses
Kate Spade Floral Embellished Dress
Kate Spade Floral Embellished Dress

Sparkly flowers make this embellished dress ($598) perfect for formal affairs.

Kate Spade
Floral embellished dress
$598
from Kate Spade
Buy Now See more Kate Spade Dresses
H&M Knee-Length Dress
H&M Knee-Length Dress

We like the idea of putting a basic t-shirt under this knee-length dress ($70).

H&M
Knee-length Dress
$69.99
from H&M
Buy Now See more H&M Dresses
Gucci Wool Shirtdress
Gucci Wool Shirtdress

There are so many special details on this wool shirtdress ($2,980), but we especially love the tiger buttons.

Gucci
Wool shirt dress
$2,980
from Gucci
Buy Now See more Gucci Day Dresses
Everlane The Japanese GoWeave Long Slip Dress
Everlane The Japanese GoWeave Long Slip Dress

Put on a jean jacket over this long slip dress ($88).

Everlane
The Japanese GoWeave Long Slip Dress
$88
from Everlane
Buy Now See more Everlane Day Dresses
Boohoo Rita Strappy Top Detail Midi Bodycon Dress
Boohoo Rita Strappy Top Detail Midi Bodycon Dress

This bodycon dress ($40) was practically made for date night.

Boohoo
Rita Strappy Top Detail Midi Bodycon Dress
$40
from BooHoo
Buy Now See more Boohoo Cocktail Dresses
Nasty Gal Power Down Mesh Tee Dress
Nasty Gal Power Down Mesh Tee Dress

Wear a choker and a dark lip with this mesh tee dress ($36).

Nasty Gal
nastygal Power Down Mesh Tee Dress
$36
from Nasty Gal
Buy Now See more Nasty Gal Dresses
Mara Hoffman Myriam Linen Midi Dress
Mara Hoffman Myriam Linen Midi Dress

When Fall rolls around, wear a button-down blouse under this linen midi dress ($350).

Mara Hoffman
Myriam Linen Midi Dress
$350
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Mara Hoffman Dresses
Ted Baker Lace Textured Dress
Ted Baker Lace Textured Dress

The sheer waist panel on this lace dress ($315) is a flirty detail.

Ted Baker
Lace detail textured dress
$315
from Ted Baker
Buy Now See more Ted Baker Dresses
For Love & Lemons Modern Love Off-Shoulder Dress
For Love & Lemons Modern Love Off-Shoulder Dress

We would wear this off-the-shoulder dress ($241) to a music festival.

For Love & Lemons
Modern Love Off Shoulder Dress
$241
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more For Love & Lemons Cocktail Dresses
DressesShopping
Shop Story
Read Story
Silence & Noise
Silence + Noise Straight-Neck Jumper Midi Dress
from Urban Outfitters
$79
Reformation
Larsa Dress
from Reformation
$128
J.Crew
Cold-shoulder silk dress
from J.Crew
$188
Diane von Furstenberg
New Jeanne Two Matte Jersey Wrap Dress
from DVF.com
$368 $220.80
Topshop
O-ring poplin slip dress
from Topshop
$80
Rebecca Minkoff
Boca Dress
from Rebecca Minkoff
$198
Alexander McQueen
Leaf Crepe Mini Dress - Black
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$1,645
Missguided
Black Check Gingham One Shoulder Frill Shift Dress
from Missguided
$36 $18
Reformation
Angela Dress
from Reformation
$178
Asos
Sleeveless Tuxedo Dress
from Asos
$56
Moschino
Belted Crepe Gown - Black
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$995
Mara Hoffman
Button Front Midi Dress
from Mara Hoffman
$325 $227.50
Forever 21
FOREVER 21+ Contemporary Mesh-Cutout Dress
from Forever 21
$14.90
Kate Spade
Floral embellished dress
from Kate Spade
$598
H&M
Knee-length Dress
from H&M
$69.99
Gucci
Wool shirt dress
from Gucci
$2,980
Everlane
The Japanese GoWeave Long Slip Dress
from Everlane
$88
Boohoo
Rita Strappy Top Detail Midi Bodycon Dress
from BooHoo
$40
Nasty Gal
nastygal Power Down Mesh Tee Dress
from Nasty Gal
$36
Mara Hoffman
Myriam Linen Midi Dress
from Anthropologie
$350
Ted Baker
Lace detail textured dress
from Ted Baker
$315
For Love & Lemons
Modern Love Off Shoulder Dress
from shopbop.com
$241
Shop More
H&M Dresses SHOP MORE
H&M
Jersey Dress
from H&M
$14.99
H&M
CrÃaped Wrap-front Dress
from H&M
$29.99
H&M
Short-sleeved Jersey Dress
from H&M
$17.99
H&M
V-neck Dress
from H&M
$49.99
H&M
Denim Dress
from H&M
$34.99
Mara Hoffman Dresses SHOP MORE
Mara Hoffman
Striped Cotton-blend Midi Dress - Cream
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$350 $245
Mara Hoffman
Tie Front Maxi Dress
from shopbop.com
$325
Mara Hoffman
Tie-front midi linen dress
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
$446
Mara Hoffman
Cut Out Midi Dress
from REVOLVE
$350
Mara Hoffman
Knot-front cotton dress
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
$250
Reformation Dresses SHOP MORE
Reformation
Mathilde Dress
from Reformation
$218
Reformation
Capri Dress
from Reformation
$198
Reformation
Floral-print Georgette Wrap Mini Dress - Black
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$240
Reformation
Dakota Dress
from Reformation
$218
Reformation
Geneva Dress
from Reformation
$218
Diane von Furstenberg Day Dresses AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Fall Fashion
How to Find the Best Dress For Your Body Type
by Macy Daniela Martin
Queen Maxima
You'll Want to Zoom In on Queen Maxima's Leopard-Print Dress — the Details Are Worth It!
by Alessandra Foresto
Halloween
16 Whimsical Halloween Costume Ideas Courtesy of Roald Dahl
by Quinn Keaney
We Spy Style
We Spy: Don't Be a Fashion Victim! Avoid These BAD Fall Trends
by Allison McNamara
Asos Evening Dresses AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Bella Thorne
You'll Want to Steal These Pieces From Famous in Love's Paige Townsen's Closet
by Alessandra Foresto
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez's Summer Street Style Is Worth the Wait Every Year
by Alessandra Foresto
Wedding Season
All the Inspiration You Need This Wedding Season to Be the Best Dressed Guest
by Alessandra Foresto
Camila Alves
Camila Alves Just Showed You How to Wear Your Favorite Summer Trend in Winter
by Alessandra Foresto
Forever 21 Dresses AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Shopping
Why Am I Seeing Banana Print Everywhere? Let's Investigate Summer's Big Yellow Trend
by Macy Cate Williams
Queen Letizia
Queen Letizia Is Already Wearing the Dress You'll See Everywhere This Spring
by Alessandra Foresto
Jennifer Lopez
We Need to Talk About the Price Tag on Jennifer Lopez's New Year's Eve Dress
by Alessandra Foresto
Holiday Fashion
10 Party Outfits That'll Carry You Through the Holiday Season
by Irma Martínez
Boohoo Cocktail Dresses AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Latina Living
54 Cactus-Inspired Shopping Ideas That Are Just Sharp
by Alessandra Foresto
Selena Gomez
We'll Just Take 1 of Each Item From Selena Gomez's Spring Wardrobe
by Marina Liao
Thalia
Thalia Just Found the Sexy 1-Piece You'll Be Wearing All Summer
by Alessandra Foresto
Salma Hayek
Salma Hayek's Balenciaga Dress Screams: "Spring, I'm Ready!"
by Alessandra Foresto
H&M Dresses AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
naturally.classique
withlovestyle
whatamywore
kcyouthere
Mara Hoffman Dresses AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
riannstar
styledinseptember
seersuckerandsaddles
fairaporter
Reformation Dresses AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
shopstylesocial
SlightlyFlirty
LaurynEvarts
shopstylesocial
Forever 21 Dresses AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
PurelyChic
LauraAnnIberg
SazanBarzani
shopstylesocial
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds