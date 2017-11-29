 Skip Nav
If You Don't Have a Peacoat Yet, Invest in One of These — All Under $100
If You Don't Have a Peacoat Yet, Invest in One of These — All Under $100

A peacoat is a classic piece of outerwear that everybody should own. Besides keeping you warm, it's designed with a timeless silhouette that will carry you through years to come. If you haven't gotten one yet, your wardrobe is truly missing a Winter staple. Luckily, we found plenty of options for less than $100. These picks will sell out fast since they're such good deals, so score them while you can.

H&M
Coat
$49.99
from H&M
Buy Now See more H&M Coats
Target Coats
A New Day Women's Modern Pea Coat
$54.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Coats
Shein
Wool Blend Glen Plaid Coat
$44
from Shein
Buy Now See more Shein Coats
Shein
Camel Double Breasted Coat With Welt Pocket
$100 $40
from Shein
Buy Now See more Shein Coats
boohoo
Petite Kara Double Breasted Military Duster Coat
$96
from boohoo
Buy Now See more boohoo Petite Outerwear
Abercrombie & Fitch
Nubby Wool-Blend Peacoat
$200 $80
from Abercrombie & Fitch
Buy Now See more Abercrombie & Fitch Teen Girls' Outerwear
Shein
Double Breasted Check Coat
$54
from Shein
Buy Now See more Shein Coats
Who What Wear
Women's Boxy Femme Pea Coat Black
$49.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Who What Wear Coats
Uniqlo
Women's Wool-blend Peacoat
$89.90 $59.90
from Uniqlo
Buy Now See more Uniqlo Wool Coats
Nordstrom Teen Girls' Outerwear
Women's Thread & Supply Double Breasted Peacoat
$58 $37.90
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Nordstrom Teen Girls' Outerwear
As POPSUGAR editors, we write about stuff we love and we think you'll like too. POPSUGAR often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
