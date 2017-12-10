Best Coats 2018
21 Chic Coats You Need in 2018
Don't spend the rest of Winter freezing in your old, worn-out coat. This season is the ideal time to invest in a new piece because all our favorite brands are releasing new items. These versatile pieces are such a vital part of your wardrobe because you wear them almost every day with all your outfits. So whether you want a classic pick or a bright bold choice, we found it all. From plaid to puffers, we rounded up a list of our favorites for next year. Shop before it's too late.
Wool-Blend Officer's Coat
$495 $297
from Michael Kors
Novelti Faux Fur-Collared Coat
$228
from Anthropologie
Boucle Double-Breasted Coat
$249
from Urban Outfitters
Wool Trenchcoat
$245
from And Other Stories
A New Day Women's Leopard Print Coat - A New Day Brown
$59.99
from Target
Two-tone Wool-blend Coat - Midnight blue
$300
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Leather Trench
$1,900
from DVF.com
Denim Duster Coat: Sherpa Edition
$218 $149.99
from Madewell
