21 Chic Coats You Need in 2018

Don't spend the rest of Winter freezing in your old, worn-out coat. This season is the ideal time to invest in a new piece because all our favorite brands are releasing new items. These versatile pieces are such a vital part of your wardrobe because you wear them almost every day with all your outfits. So whether you want a classic pick or a bright bold choice, we found it all. From plaid to puffers, we rounded up a list of our favorites for next year. Shop before it's too late.

Everlane
The Cocoon Coat
$225
from Everlane
Free People
Cold Rush Puffer Coat
$98
from Free People
Michael Kors
Wool-Blend Officer's Coat
$495 $297
from Michael Kors
Anthropologie Coats
Novelti Faux Fur-Collared Coat
$228
from Anthropologie
AVEC LES FILLES
Boucle Double-Breasted Coat
$249
from Urban Outfitters
Alice + Olivia
Angela Long Coat
$660
from shopbop.com
H&M
Faux Fur Coat
$129
from H&M
Madewell
Double-Breasted City Grid Coat
$298
from Madewell
And Other Stories Coats
Wool Trenchcoat
$245
from And Other Stories
Elliatt
Phoenix Sweater Coat
$248
from Anthropologie
Target Coats
A New Day Women's Leopard Print Coat - A New Day Brown
$59.99
from Target
J.Crew
Two-tone Wool-blend Coat - Midnight blue
$300
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Reformation
Claudette Coat
$288
from Reformation
Selected
Aber Tailored Coat
$269
from Asos
BB Dakota
Keldem Sherpa Coat
$195
from shopbop.com
Theory
Boy Coat
$655
from shopbop.com
Club Monaco
Cahndisse Coat
$459
from shopbop.com
Boutique
Mensy coat
$180
from Topshop
Diane von Furstenberg
Leather Trench
$1,900
from DVF.com
New Look
Faux Shearling Teddy Coat
$79
from Asos
Madewell
Denim Duster Coat: Sherpa Edition
$218 $149.99
from Madewell
As POPSUGAR editors, we write about stuff we love and we think you'll like too. POPSUGAR often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
