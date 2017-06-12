 Skip Nav
These 13 Colorblock Swimsuits Are Going to the Top of Our Summer Wish Lists

This big trend in swimwear is also insanely flattering. We're seeing colorblocking everywhere. Not only does it break up your torso and highlight your best features, but it also works well for an array of body types. The latest swimsuit styles are vibrant, so you're sure to make a statement at the pool or beach. Take a peek at our favorite options and try one out this Summer.

Solid & Striped The Ballerina One-Piece
Solid & Striped The Ballerina One-Piece

The cross panels on this one-piece ($90) will make you feel like a ballerina. We like the unexpected pairing of hot pink with blue and white. We would wear this with a white wrap skirt, and it works as a leotard as well.

Mara Hoffman Vela Rainbow Stripe Print Swimsuit
Mara Hoffman Vela Rainbow Stripe Print Swimsuit

Mara Hoffman is known for her colorful, graphic designs. This printed swimsuit ($225) is one of our favorite pieces from her collection. The stretch performance fabric offers SPF 50+ protection and you can fasten the back to your liking with its adjustable ties.

Summersalt The Freestyle Swimsuit
Summersalt The Freestyle Swimsuit

Summersalt has a plethora of colorblock swimsuits, but this one really stood out for us. This one-piece ($95) is made from recycled items, so it's eco-friendly. The fabric has UPF 50+ that will protect you from sun damage. Bonus: the material is also chlorine, sunscreen, and oil resistant.

Chromat Women's Horizon Neoprene One-Piece Swimsuit
Chromat Women's Horizon Neoprene One-Piece Swimsuit

Brooklyn-based Becca McCharen, who founded Chromat, wants her designs to showcase the intersection of architecture, fashion, and technology. We think this one-piece does just that. The zip-front closure on this swimsuit ($298) makes it easy to get in and out of. The center black panel creates the illusion of an hourglass figure.

Araks Elmar One-Piece
Araks Elmar One-Piece

We're enamored with the unique design of this one-piece ($325). One-shoulder tops are popular right now, but we like seeing the trend in swimwear as well. Wear this swimsuit with bold earrings and you're ready to take this pick on an island vacation.

Flagpole Perry High-Waisted Bikini
Flagpole Perry High-Waisted Bikini

Colorblocking works on two-piece swimsuits as well. This bikini top ($180) and bottom ($200) set includes directional stripes that help create an hourglass shape. The back of the top includes crisscross straps. Choose this swimsuit if comfort is a priority for you.

Cynthia Rowley Prism Colorblock Swimsuit
Cynthia Rowley Prism Colorblock Swimsuit

The scoop neck on this colorblock swimsuit ($210) is flattering on most chest sizes. We love how most of the panels on this one-piece contain a different color. It's made with fiberlite neoprene that's durable enough for ocean swimming. This choice also includes SPF 50+ protection.

Flagpole Ali Colorblock One-Piece Swimsuit
Flagpole Ali Colorblock One-Piece Swimsuit

This swimsuit ($385) is a hybrid between a high-waisted bikini and a one-piece. The shades of blue remind us of ocean waves. Wear this with retro sunglasses and maybe with a blue gingham skirt as an alternative to the traditional cover-up.

Touche Colorblock One-Piece Swimsuit
Touche Colorblock One-Piece Swimsuit

What makes this swimsuit ($170) special is the strappy back — make sure to check it out. The candy-colored top of this one-piece is a nice contrast to the navy blue bottom. This pick would definitely work for swimming laps.

Pilyq Colorblock Bikini
Pilyq Colorblock Bikini

This bikini top ($72) has adjustable straps for a nice fit. The bottoms ($71) have an elastic waistband, so they'll stay snug on your hips. Throw on a black cover-up over this swimsuit and you're all set!

Cynthia Rowley Colorblock Wetsuit
Cynthia Rowley Colorblock Wetsuit

You can surf in the colorblock trend as well. This wetsuit ($235) is a burst of color. We would even wear this with a midi skirt on chillier nights. The boy-short cut will help you move around effortlessly.

Tory Burch Colorblock Wrap One-Piece Swimsuit
Tory Burch Colorblock Wrap One-Piece Swimsuit

Rock this swimsuit ($195) in Tory Burch's signature blue and green combo. The halter neckline will highlight your chest. The cutouts will emphasize your waistline. Overall, this swimsuit will make your body look amazing.

Diane von Furstenberg Halter Neck One-Piece
Diane von Furstenberg Halter Neck One-Piece

This one-piece ($228) is made with matte swim fabric. This material is Italian-made and quick drying with four-way stretch. It also has UPF protection, a popular feature in many designer swimsuits. This swimsuit also comes in a petite size.

