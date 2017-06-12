6/12/17 6/12/17 POPSUGAR Fashion Swimwear Best Colorblock Swimsuits These 13 Colorblock Swimsuits Are Going to the Top of Our Summer Wish Lists June 12, 2017 by Macy Cate Williams 0 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. This big trend in swimwear is also insanely flattering. We're seeing colorblocking everywhere. Not only does it break up your torso and highlight your best features, but it also works well for an array of body types. The latest swimsuit styles are vibrant, so you're sure to make a statement at the pool or beach. Take a peek at our favorite options and try one out this Summer. RelatedThese 6 Swimsuits Look Good on Every Shape and Size Shop Brands Mara Hoffman · Araks · Pilyq · Cynthia Rowley · Tory Burch · Diane von Furstenberg Solid & Striped The Ballerina One-Piece The cross panels on this one-piece ($90) will make you feel like a ballerina. We like the unexpected pairing of hot pink with blue and white. We would wear this with a white wrap skirt, and it works as a leotard as well. one-piece $90 from everythingbutwater.com Buy Now Mara Hoffman Vela Rainbow Stripe Print Swimsuit Mara Hoffman is known for her colorful, graphic designs. This printed swimsuit ($225) is one of our favorite pieces from her collection. The stretch performance fabric offers SPF 50+ protection and you can fasten the back to your liking with its adjustable ties. Mara Hoffman Vela rainbow-stripe print swimsuit $225 from MATCHESFASHION.COM Buy Now See more Mara Hoffman One-Piece Swimwear Summersalt The Freestyle Swimsuit Summersalt has a plethora of colorblock swimsuits, but this one really stood out for us. This one-piece ($95) is made from recycled items, so it's eco-friendly. The fabric has UPF 50+ that will protect you from sun damage. Bonus: the material is also chlorine, sunscreen, and oil resistant. one-piece $95 from gosummersalt.com Buy Now Chromat Women's Horizon Neoprene One-Piece Swimsuit Brooklyn-based Becca McCharen, who founded Chromat, wants her designs to showcase the intersection of architecture, fashion, and technology. We think this one-piece does just that. The zip-front closure on this swimsuit ($298) makes it easy to get in and out of. The center black panel creates the illusion of an hourglass figure. Barneys New York One-Piece Swimwear Chromat Women's Horizon Neoprene One-Piece Swimsuit $298 from Barneys New York Buy Now See more Barneys New York One-Piece Swimwear Araks Elmar One-Piece We're enamored with the unique design of this one-piece ($325). One-shoulder tops are popular right now, but we like seeing the trend in swimwear as well. Wear this swimsuit with bold earrings and you're ready to take this pick on an island vacation. Araks Elmar One Piece $325 from shopbop.com Buy Now See more Araks One-Piece Swimwear Flagpole Perry High-Waisted Bikini Colorblocking works on two-piece swimsuits as well. This bikini top ($180) and bottom ($200) set includes directional stripes that help create an hourglass shape. The back of the top includes crisscross straps. Choose this swimsuit if comfort is a priority for you. Anthropologie Two-Piece Swimwear Flagpole Barkley V-Neck Bikini Bikini Top $180 from Anthropologie Buy Now See more Anthropologie Two-Piece Swimwear Anthropologie Two-Piece Swimwear Flagpole Perry High-Waisted Bikini Bikini Bikini Bottom $200 from Anthropologie Buy Now See more Anthropologie Two-Piece Swimwear Cynthia Rowley Prism Colorblock Swimsuit The scoop neck on this colorblock swimsuit ($210) is flattering on most chest sizes. We love how most of the panels on this one-piece contain a different color. It's made with fiberlite neoprene that's durable enough for ocean swimming. This choice also includes SPF 50+ protection. colorblock swimsuit $210 from cynthiarowley.com Buy Now Flagpole Ali Colorblock One-Piece Swimsuit This swimsuit ($385) is a hybrid between a high-waisted bikini and a one-piece. The shades of blue remind us of ocean waves. Wear this with retro sunglasses and maybe with a blue gingham skirt as an alternative to the traditional cover-up. Anthropologie One-Piece Swimwear Flagpole Ali Colorblock One-Piece Swimsuit $385 from Anthropologie Buy Now See more Anthropologie One-Piece Swimwear Touche Colorblock One-Piece Swimsuit What makes this swimsuit ($170) special is the strappy back — make sure to check it out. The candy-colored top of this one-piece is a nice contrast to the navy blue bottom. This pick would definitely work for swimming laps. Anthropologie One-Piece Swimwear Touche Colorblock One-Piece Swimsuit $170 $99.95 from Anthropologie Buy Now See more Anthropologie One-Piece Swimwear Pilyq Colorblock Bikini This bikini top ($72) has adjustable straps for a nice fit. The bottoms ($71) have an elastic waistband, so they'll stay snug on your hips. Throw on a black cover-up over this swimsuit and you're all set! Pilyq Colorblock Bikini Top $72 from shopbop.com Buy Now See more Pilyq Two-Piece Swimwear Pilyq Banded Colorblock Bottoms $71 from shopbop.com Buy Now See more Pilyq Two-Piece Swimwear Cynthia Rowley Colorblock Wetsuit You can surf in the colorblock trend as well. This wetsuit ($235) is a burst of color. We would even wear this with a midi skirt on chillier nights. The boy-short cut will help you move around effortlessly. Cynthia Rowley Colorblock Wetsuit $235 from shopbop.com Buy Now See more Cynthia Rowley One-Piece Swimwear Tory Burch Colorblock Wrap One-Piece Swimsuit Rock this swimsuit ($195) in Tory Burch's signature blue and green combo. The halter neckline will highlight your chest. The cutouts will emphasize your waistline. Overall, this swimsuit will make your body look amazing. Tory Burch Colorblock Wrap One-Piece Swimsuit $195 from Saks Fifth Avenue Buy Now See more Tory Burch Swimwear Diane von Furstenberg Halter Neck One-Piece This one-piece ($228) is made with matte swim fabric. This material is Italian-made and quick drying with four-way stretch. It also has UPF protection, a popular feature in many designer swimsuits. This swimsuit also comes in a petite size. Diane von Furstenberg Halter Neck One-Piece $228 from DVF.com Buy Now See more Diane von Furstenberg One-Piece Swimwear Share this post SwimsuitsSummer FashionSwimwearSummerShopping