 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
These 6 Swimsuits Look Good on Every Shape and Size
Queen Elizabeth II
15 of Queen Elizabeth's Diamonds That You Have to See to Believe
Street Style
11 Sophisticated Crop Top Outfits That Can Even Work For the Office
Cannes Film Festival
The Most Magical Disney Dresses We Could Find at Cannes
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 7  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
These 6 Swimsuits Look Good on Every Shape and Size

Oh, do we know it's an issue: finding a swimsuit you're madly in love with that actually works to flatter your body. But what if we told you we found six possible styles that we swear will look good? You're bound to take a liking to one of them. And there's better news: the handful of silhouettes here don't only have to come in a slimming shade like black to look good. In fact, we found a pattern that makes everyone's frame look long and lean and a cutout design that'll complement your curves. Scroll for a rundown of the six suits worth shopping and all the proof you need that you'll have #noregrets.

Related
13 Swimsuits That Will Flatter Your Hips Like Whoa

Previous Next
Join the conversation
SwimsuitsFashion InstagramsSummer FashionStyle How ToSwimwearGet The LookSummerShopping
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
SOBEWFF
It's Not Ayesha Curry's Pizza You'll Be Eyeing — It's the Swimsuit She's Wearing
by Erin Cullum
Emily Ratajkowski Green Bikini at Cannes
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski Rocks This Sexy Bikini in the Perfect Summer Shade
by Nikita Ramsinghani
Best High-Waisted Swimsuits
Spring Fashion
12 Brands You Need to Know For High-Waisted Swimsuits
by Nikita Ramsinghani
Fashion Instagrams
How to Turn Anyone Into an "Instagram Boyfriend"
by Madison Meltzer
Calvin Klein Bralette Review
Calvin Klein
I Haven't Worn a Real Bra in 4 Months — and I'm Never Going Back
by Alessia Santoro
Kendall Jenner White Swimsuit With Sleeves
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner Found a Trendy Swimsuit For Cool Summer Nights
by Sarah Wasilak
Kendall Jenner Leopard Print Swimsuit at Cannes
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner Mixes 2 Unexpected Prints With Her Swimsuit – and It Works
by Marina Liao
Who Is Jesse Jo Stark?
Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid’s Best Friend Jesse Jo Stark Has Style Game of Her Own
by Nikita Ramsinghani
The Best Sporty Swimwear 2017
Shopping
Channel Your Inner Sporty Spice With These 27 Athletic-Inspired Swimsuits
by Krista Jones
How to Hide a Pregnancy When You Have Morning Sickness
Pregnancy
How to Hide Your Pregnancy When You Have Severe Morning Sickness
by Laura Marie Meyers
What to Do If You're a Stay-at-Home Mom Who Doesn't Cook
Personal Essay
I'm a Stay-at-Home Mom Who's an Awful Housewife
by Hannah Mayer
Chrissy Teigen Fashion Instagrams
Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen Taught Us These Style Lessons on Social Media
by Sarah Wasilak
From Our Partners
Latest Fashion
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds