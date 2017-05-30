These 6 Swimsuits Look Good on Every Shape and Size

Oh, do we know it's an issue: finding a swimsuit you're madly in love with that actually works to flatter your body. But what if we told you we found six possible styles that we swear will look good? You're bound to take a liking to one of them. And there's better news: the handful of silhouettes here don't only have to come in a slimming shade like black to look good. In fact, we found a pattern that makes everyone's frame look long and lean and a cutout design that'll complement your curves. Scroll for a rundown of the six suits worth shopping and all the proof you need that you'll have #noregrets.



