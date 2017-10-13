Toss Your Heels Aside — These 11 Flats Are Both Chic and Comfortable

We often turn to flats as a comfortable shoe choice, but not all pairs are made the same. Those of us who have sensitive feet understand the importance of padded soles and arch supports. Having that kind of added comfort in your shoes can make all the difference, especially when it comes to your commute or busy days. So for those times we want to ditch our heels and booties, flats are the best alternative because this versatile shoe goes with everything from jeans to dresses. We shopped some popular brands and found stylish and comfortable picks. Take a look at our favorites.