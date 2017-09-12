 Skip Nav
18 Instagram Hashtags Every Fashion Girl Should Know

We can't all be famous fashion bloggers, sitting front row at fashion shows, jet-setting around the world, and racking up those double taps with a simple Instagram selfie. But by adding the right tags to your post, it's possible to get a few more likes than you're used to, making that cute #OOTD a hit among the style crowd — and possibly giving your own site or feed a major follower boost.

But rather than turn to the typical #OOTD, there are a handful of newer, more effective hashtags many fashion girls are using. Read on to see when to add each one, then copy and paste them into your caption. Ahh, one step closer to fashion stardom.

