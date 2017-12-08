 Skip Nav
Fashion Girls! These Are the 17 Chic Flats Everyone Will Want in 2018
Fashion Girls! These Are the 17 Chic Flats Everyone Will Want in 2018

As fashion experts, the new year gets us beyond excited for up-and-coming trends — especially when it comes to shoes. We're predicting that flats will be even bigger this year. There are so many stylish options that work with dresses as well as jeans and trousers. The opulent fabrics, glitzy embellishments, and unique shapes will be just as relevant in several months as they are right now.

If you're looking for the perfect flat, we found 17 options that will be huge in 2018. We chose picks at a variety of price points so that there's something for everyone. No more waiting — you need a pair!

Urban Outfitters
Menswear Mule
$29 $14
from Urban Outfitters
Prada
Ballet Flats Shoes Women
$638
from Giglio
Jeffrey Campbell
Cooper Studded Flat by at Free People
$168
from Free People
Shein
Faux Fur Decorated Flats
$25
from Shein
Gucci
Velvet ballet flat with Sylvie bow
$595
from Gucci
H&M
Ballet Flats with Bow
$29.99
from H&M
NET-A-PORTER.COM Flats
Sanayi 313 - Eloise Fringed Wool-tweed Slippers - Gray
$1,145 $687
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Express
color slingback flats
$39.90 $23.94
from Express
Aquazzura
Sunflower Embellished Moire Slippers - Red
$695
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
J.Crew
Women's Glitter Mary Jane Flat
$198
from Nordstrom
Asos
LIBRA Wide Fit Ballet Flats
$19
from Asos
Kate Spade
Broadway flats
$278
from Kate Spade
Aldo
Dorriety
$60 $29.39
from Aldo
The Row
Elodie Bow-embellished Satin Ballet Flats - Black
$745
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Anthropologie Flats
Vanessa Wu Velvet Ballet Flats
$78
from Anthropologie
Gucci
Leather ballet flat with bow
$1,250
from Gucci
Shein
Pointed Toe Flats With Pom Pom
$31
from Shein
