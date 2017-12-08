Best Flats 2018
Fashion Girls! These Are the 17 Chic Flats Everyone Will Want in 2018
As fashion experts, the new year gets us beyond excited for up-and-coming trends — especially when it comes to shoes. We're predicting that flats will be even bigger this year. There are so many stylish options that work with dresses as well as jeans and trousers. The opulent fabrics, glitzy embellishments, and unique shapes will be just as relevant in several months as they are right now.
If you're looking for the perfect flat, we found 17 options that will be huge in 2018. We chose picks at a variety of price points so that there's something for everyone. No more waiting — you need a pair!
Menswear Mule
$29 $14
from Urban Outfitters
Cooper Studded Flat by at Free People
$168
from Free People
Sanayi 313 - Eloise Fringed Wool-tweed Slippers - Gray
$1,145 $687
Sunflower Embellished Moire Slippers - Red
$695
Elodie Bow-embellished Satin Ballet Flats - Black
$745
Vanessa Wu Velvet Ballet Flats
$78
from Anthropologie
