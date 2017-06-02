6/02/17 6/02/17 POPSUGAR Fashion Summer Best Floral Sneakers 2017 You'll Love the Floral Sneakers in Bloom This Summer June 2, 2017 by Krista Jones 2 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. Everywhere I look, I see someone in floral print. Thanks to all of the brands who have put their own special stamps on the style, the budding perennial trend is stronger than ever. Whether the design is emblazoned on a bag, sewn onto pants, or dripping down from bauble earrings, it's everywhere. Need even more florals in your life? Step up your footwear with these fun sneakers. Gucci New Ace Floral and Bee Leather Trainers Give your feet the floral treatment when you wear these Gucci Leather Trainers ($560). Gucci New ace floral and bee leather trainers $560 from Selfridges Vans Ball Hi SF Sneakers These high-top Vans Bali Hi SF Sneakers ($67) will pair well with a mini denim dress. Vans Women's Black Ball Hi SF Sneakers $67 from PacSun Buy Now See more Vans Sneakers Loeffler Randall Alfie Espadrille Sneaker Give espadrilles a try, and pick up these Loeffler Randall Alfie Sneakers ($275). Loeffler Randall Women's Alfie Espadrille Sneaker $275 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more Loeffler Randall Sneakers Nanette Lepore Nanette by Winona Blossom Lace-Up Sneakers These Nanette Lepore Nanette by Winona Blossom Sneakers ($59) are simple with a subtle row of embroidered flowers. Nanette Lepore Nanette by Winona Blossom Lace-Up Sneakers $59 from Macy's Buy Now See more Nanette Lepore Sneakers Salvatore Ferragamo Floral Applique Sneakers The chunky platform on these Salvatore Ferragamo Floral Sneakers ($392) and abstract red flowers make this shoe unique. Salvatore Ferragamo floral applique sneakers $490 $392 from Farfetch Buy Now See more Salvatore Ferragamo Sneakers Etoile Isabel Marant Blumy Slip On Sneakers Slip on these Etoile Isabel Marant Blumy Sneakers ($250) on your next casual day. They'll punch up jeans and a t-shirt. Etoile Isabel Marant Blumy slip on sneakers $250 from Farfetch Buy Now See more Etoile Isabel Marant Sneakers Simone Rocha Floral-Embellished Canvas Trainers For a moody Summer look, try these Simone Rocha Floral Trainers ($214). Simone Rocha Floral-embellished canvas low-top trainers $306 $214 from MATCHESFASHION.COM Buy Now See more Simone Rocha Sneakers Superga Women's 2750 Embroidered Sneaker Spice up your favorite classic shoe and try the Superga 2750 Embroidered Sneakers ($109). Superga Women's 2750 Embroidered Sneaker $108.95 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more Superga Sneakers Fendi Embellished Appliquéd Leather Slip-on Sneakers - Black Get funky in these Fendi Appliquéd Leather Sneakers ($525). Fendi Embellished Appliquéd Leather Slip-on Sneakers - Black $1,050 $525 from NET-A-PORTER.COM Buy Now See more Fendi Sneakers Calvin Klein Irine Floral Slide Sneakers These Calvin Klein Floral Sneakers ($45) are more of a slide, making them convenient and comfortable. Calvin Klein Irine Floral Slide Sneakers $89 $44.50 from Lord & Taylor Buy Now See more Calvin Klein Sneakers PUMA Suede Classic V2 Perf The pretty detail on the sole will make you love wearing these PUMA Suede Classic Perf Sneakers ($85). Puma Suede Classic V2 Perf (Women's) $84.95 from ShoeMall Buy Now See more Puma Sneakers adidas The Farm Company Superstar Printed Twill-trimmed Leather Sneakers Try the floral trend without going overboard. These adidas The Farm Company Superstar Printed Sneakers ($51) are ideal. adidas The Farm Company Superstar Printed Twill-trimmed Leather Sneakers - White $85 $51 from NET-A-PORTER.COM Buy Now See more adidas Sneakers Moschino Sneakers These Moschino Sneakers ($270) are the epitome of femininity. Try them with your favorite white dress. Moschino Sneakers $450 $270 from shopbop.com Buy Now See more Moschino Sneakers Sophia Webster Lilico Jessie Foral-Embellished Slip-On Trainers Not into all the busy prints and colors? Try a more understated floral look when you wear these slip-on Sophia Webster Lilico Jessie Trainers ($338). Sophia Webster Lilico Jessie floral-embellished slip-on trainers $338 from MATCHESFASHION.COM Buy Now See more Sophia Webster Sneakers Forever 21 Floral Print Canvas Sneakers Get these Forever 21 Floral Print Sneakers ($9) for your next Summer festival. Forever 21 FOREVER 21+ Floral Print Canvas Sneakers $12.90 $8.99 from Forever 21 Buy Now See more Forever 21 Sneakers Dune Lennis Embroidery Sneaker Add some detail to your toes when you wear these Dune Lennis Embroidery Sneakers ($95). Dune Lennis Embroidery Sneaker $95 from Asos Buy Now See more Dune Sneakers Kenneth Cole New York Kam Floral Leather Sneakers The Kenneth Cole Kam Floral Sneakers ($120) feature bright flowers that can't help but stand out. Kenneth Cole New York Kam Floral Leather Sneakers $120 from Lord & Taylor Buy Now See more Kenneth Cole New York Sneakers Ted Baker Tancey Floral Slip-On Sneakers Try these Ted Baker Tancey Sneakers ($140) for a cool street style look. Ted Baker Tancey Floral Slip-On Sneakers $140 from Lord & Taylor Buy Now See more Ted Baker Sneakers Boohoo Charlotte Floral Embroidered Trainer These Boohoo Charlotte Floral Trainers ($30) are so versatile that you can wear them with all your favorite jeans. Boohoo Charlotte Floral Embroidered Trainer $30 from BooHoo Buy Now See more Boohoo Sneakers Opening Ceremony Cici Floral Embroidered Twill Flatform Skate Slip-Ons These Opening Ceremony Floral Twill Flatforms ($250) give you the right amount of lift. Opening Ceremony 'Cici' floral embroidered twill flatform skate slip-ons $250 from Lane Crawford Buy Now See more Opening Ceremony Sneakers J.Crew Seavees for Legend Sneakers in Liberty Poppy & Daisy Floral Pair these J.Crew Seavees for Legend Sneakers ($98) with your favorite Summer midi skirts for a cool afternoon outfit. J.Crew Seavees® for Legend sneakers in Liberty poppy & daisy floral $98 from J.Crew Buy Now See more J.Crew Sneakers Joshua Sanders Floral Bow Slip-On Sneakers These Joshua Sanders Bow Slip-On Sneakers ($501) have an enormous floral bow that's guaranteed to earn compliments. Joshua Sanders floral bow slip-on sneakers $501.27 from Farfetch Buy Now See more Joshua Sanders Sneakers Charlotte Olympia Floral Alex Slip On Sneakers These sweet Charlotte Olympia Slip On Sneakers ($477) will remind you of your favorite garden. Charlotte Olympia Floral Alex Slip On Sneakers $795 $556.50 from shopbop.com Buy Now See more Charlotte Olympia Sneakers Alice + Olivia Sasha Floral Skate Sneakers These Alice + Olivia Sasha Floral Sneakers ($225) platforms are all about the texture. Alice + Olivia Sasha Floral Skate Sneakers $225 from Saks Fifth Avenue Buy Now See more Alice + Olivia Sneakers Converse Breakpoint Floral-Print Sneakers If you love Converse, try the floral trend in these Breakpoint Floral-Print Sneakers ($65). Converse Breakpoint Floral-Print Sneakers $65 from Saks Fifth Avenue Buy Now See more Converse Sneakers adidas ZX FLUX Performance Floral Print Sneakers Work out in these adidas Performance Floral Print Sneakers ($99). adidas ZX FLUX Performance Floral Print Sneakers $99 from Asos Buy Now See more adidas Sneakers Share this post Summer FashionSummerTrendsSneakersShoesShopping