You'll Love the Floral Sneakers in Bloom This Summer

Everywhere I look, I see someone in floral print. Thanks to all of the brands who have put their own special stamps on the style, the budding perennial trend is stronger than ever. Whether the design is emblazoned on a bag, sewn onto pants, or dripping down from bauble earrings, it's everywhere. Need even more florals in your life? Step up your footwear with these fun sneakers.

Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Rima Brindamour
Product Credit: Max Mara Sweater and Skirt, Missoni leggings, Christian Louboutin sneaker
Gucci New Ace Floral and Bee Leather Trainers
Gucci New Ace Floral and Bee Leather Trainers

Give your feet the floral treatment when you wear these Gucci Leather Trainers ($560).

Gucci
New ace floral and bee leather trainers
$560
from Selfridges
Buy Now See more Gucci Sneakers
Vans Ball Hi SF Sneakers
Vans Ball Hi SF Sneakers

These high-top Vans Bali Hi SF Sneakers ($67) will pair well with a mini denim dress.

Vans
Women's Black Ball Hi SF Sneakers
$67
from PacSun
Buy Now See more Vans Sneakers
Loeffler Randall Alfie Espadrille Sneaker
Loeffler Randall Alfie Espadrille Sneaker

Give espadrilles a try, and pick up these Loeffler Randall Alfie Sneakers ($275).

Loeffler Randall
Women's Alfie Espadrille Sneaker
$275
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Loeffler Randall Sneakers
Nanette Lepore Nanette by Winona Blossom Lace-Up Sneakers
Nanette Lepore Nanette by Winona Blossom Lace-Up Sneakers

These Nanette Lepore Nanette by Winona Blossom Sneakers ($59) are simple with a subtle row of embroidered flowers.

Nanette Lepore
Nanette by Winona Blossom Lace-Up Sneakers
$59
from Macy's
Buy Now See more Nanette Lepore Sneakers
Salvatore Ferragamo Floral Applique Sneakers
Salvatore Ferragamo Floral Applique Sneakers

The chunky platform on these Salvatore Ferragamo Floral Sneakers ($392) and abstract red flowers make this shoe unique.

Salvatore Ferragamo
floral applique sneakers
$490 $392
from Farfetch
Buy Now See more Salvatore Ferragamo Sneakers
Etoile Isabel Marant Blumy Slip On Sneakers
Etoile Isabel Marant Blumy Slip On Sneakers

Slip on these Etoile Isabel Marant Blumy Sneakers ($250) on your next casual day. They'll punch up jeans and a t-shirt.

Etoile Isabel Marant
Blumy slip on sneakers
$250
from Farfetch
Buy Now See more Etoile Isabel Marant Sneakers
Simone Rocha Floral-Embellished Canvas Trainers
Simone Rocha Floral-Embellished Canvas Trainers

For a moody Summer look, try these Simone Rocha Floral Trainers ($214).

Simone Rocha
Floral-embellished canvas low-top trainers
$306 $214
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
Buy Now See more Simone Rocha Sneakers
Superga Women's 2750 Embroidered Sneaker
Superga Women's 2750 Embroidered Sneaker

Spice up your favorite classic shoe and try the Superga 2750 Embroidered Sneakers ($109).

Superga
Women's 2750 Embroidered Sneaker
$108.95
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Superga Sneakers
Fendi Embellished Appliquéd Leather Slip-on Sneakers - Black
Fendi Embellished Appliquéd Leather Slip-on Sneakers - Black

Get funky in these Fendi Appliquéd Leather Sneakers ($525).

Fendi
Embellished Appliquéd Leather Slip-on Sneakers - Black
$1,050 $525
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Fendi Sneakers
Calvin Klein Irine Floral Slide Sneakers
Calvin Klein Irine Floral Slide Sneakers

These Calvin Klein Floral Sneakers ($45) are more of a slide, making them convenient and comfortable.

Calvin Klein
Irine Floral Slide Sneakers
$89 $44.50
from Lord & Taylor
Buy Now See more Calvin Klein Sneakers
PUMA Suede Classic V2 Perf
PUMA Suede Classic V2 Perf

The pretty detail on the sole will make you love wearing these PUMA Suede Classic Perf Sneakers ($85).

Puma
Suede Classic V2 Perf (Women's)
$84.95
from ShoeMall
Buy Now See more Puma Sneakers
adidas The Farm Company Superstar Printed Twill-trimmed Leather Sneakers
adidas The Farm Company Superstar Printed Twill-trimmed Leather Sneakers

Try the floral trend without going overboard. These adidas The Farm Company Superstar Printed Sneakers ($51) are ideal.

adidas
The Farm Company Superstar Printed Twill-trimmed Leather Sneakers - White
$85 $51
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more adidas Sneakers
Moschino Sneakers
Moschino Sneakers

These Moschino Sneakers ($270) are the epitome of femininity. Try them with your favorite white dress.

Moschino
Sneakers
$450 $270
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Moschino Sneakers
Sophia Webster Lilico Jessie Foral-Embellished Slip-On Trainers
Sophia Webster Lilico Jessie Foral-Embellished Slip-On Trainers

Not into all the busy prints and colors? Try a more understated floral look when you wear these slip-on Sophia Webster Lilico Jessie Trainers ($338).

Sophia Webster
Lilico Jessie floral-embellished slip-on trainers
$338
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
Buy Now See more Sophia Webster Sneakers
Forever 21 Floral Print Canvas Sneakers
Forever 21 Floral Print Canvas Sneakers

Get these Forever 21 Floral Print Sneakers ($9) for your next Summer festival.

Forever 21
FOREVER 21+ Floral Print Canvas Sneakers
$12.90 $8.99
from Forever 21
Buy Now See more Forever 21 Sneakers
Dune Lennis Embroidery Sneaker
Dune Lennis Embroidery Sneaker

Add some detail to your toes when you wear these Dune Lennis Embroidery Sneakers ($95).

Dune
Lennis Embroidery Sneaker
$95
from Asos
Buy Now See more Dune Sneakers
Kenneth Cole New York Kam Floral Leather Sneakers
Kenneth Cole New York Kam Floral Leather Sneakers

The Kenneth Cole Kam Floral Sneakers ($120) feature bright flowers that can't help but stand out.

Kenneth Cole New York
Kam Floral Leather Sneakers
$120
from Lord & Taylor
Buy Now See more Kenneth Cole New York Sneakers
Ted Baker Tancey Floral Slip-On Sneakers
Ted Baker Tancey Floral Slip-On Sneakers

Try these Ted Baker Tancey Sneakers ($140) for a cool street style look.

Ted Baker
Tancey Floral Slip-On Sneakers
$140
from Lord & Taylor
Buy Now See more Ted Baker Sneakers
Boohoo Charlotte Floral Embroidered Trainer
Boohoo Charlotte Floral Embroidered Trainer

These Boohoo Charlotte Floral Trainers ($30) are so versatile that you can wear them with all your favorite jeans.

Boohoo
Charlotte Floral Embroidered Trainer
$30
from BooHoo
Buy Now See more Boohoo Sneakers
Opening Ceremony Cici Floral Embroidered Twill Flatform Skate Slip-Ons
Opening Ceremony Cici Floral Embroidered Twill Flatform Skate Slip-Ons

These Opening Ceremony Floral Twill Flatforms ($250) give you the right amount of lift.

Opening Ceremony
'Cici' floral embroidered twill flatform skate slip-ons
$250
from Lane Crawford
Buy Now See more Opening Ceremony Sneakers
J.Crew Seavees for Legend Sneakers in Liberty Poppy & Daisy Floral
J.Crew Seavees for Legend Sneakers in Liberty Poppy & Daisy Floral

Pair these J.Crew Seavees for Legend Sneakers ($98) with your favorite Summer midi skirts for a cool afternoon outfit.

J.Crew
Seavees® for Legend sneakers in Liberty poppy & daisy floral
$98
from J.Crew
Buy Now See more J.Crew Sneakers
Joshua Sanders Floral Bow Slip-On Sneakers
Joshua Sanders Floral Bow Slip-On Sneakers

These Joshua Sanders Bow Slip-On Sneakers ($501) have an enormous floral bow that's guaranteed to earn compliments.

Joshua Sanders
floral bow slip-on sneakers
$501.27
from Farfetch
Buy Now See more Joshua Sanders Sneakers
Charlotte Olympia Floral Alex Slip On Sneakers
Charlotte Olympia Floral Alex Slip On Sneakers

These sweet Charlotte Olympia Slip On Sneakers ($477) will remind you of your favorite garden.

Charlotte Olympia
Floral Alex Slip On Sneakers
$795 $556.50
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Charlotte Olympia Sneakers
Alice + Olivia Sasha Floral Skate Sneakers
Alice + Olivia Sasha Floral Skate Sneakers

These Alice + Olivia Sasha Floral Sneakers ($225) platforms are all about the texture.

Alice + Olivia
Sasha Floral Skate Sneakers
$225
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more Alice + Olivia Sneakers
Converse Breakpoint Floral-Print Sneakers
Converse Breakpoint Floral-Print Sneakers

If you love Converse, try the floral trend in these Breakpoint Floral-Print Sneakers ($65).

Converse
Breakpoint Floral-Print Sneakers
$65
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more Converse Sneakers
adidas ZX FLUX Performance Floral Print Sneakers
adidas ZX FLUX Performance Floral Print Sneakers

Work out in these adidas Performance Floral Print Sneakers ($99).

adidas
ZX FLUX Performance Floral Print Sneakers
$99
from Asos
Buy Now See more adidas Sneakers
