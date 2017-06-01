 Skip Nav
Already Over Your Millennial Pink Shoes? We Have Lavender Sneakers

Lavender Sneakers

Already Over Your Millennial Pink Shoes? We Have Lavender Sneakers

Already Over Your Millennial Pink Shoes? We Have Lavender Sneakers

If you're deep into the millennial pink obsession and curious about what the new rising shade will be, we're here to drop knowledge: next up is lavender. Like its pink counterpart, pale purple is easy on the eyes, but perhaps even more versatile (light purple acts as a mauve-neutral at times). Get ahead of the fashion crowd and shop lavender sneakers now.

Image Source: Getty
New Balance 247 Sneakers
New Balance 247 Sneakers

These New Balance 247 Sneakers ($90) would look great with cropped denim.

New Balance 247 Sneakers
$90
from saksfifthavenue.com
Buy Now
Puma Women's Fenty By Rihanna Bow Sneaker
Puma Women's Fenty By Rihanna Bow Sneaker

Scream that you own the lilac sneaker trend when you wear the Puma Women's Fenty By Rihanna Bow Sneaker ($160).

Puma
Women's Fenty By Rihanna Bow Sneaker
$159.95
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Puma Sneakers
Reebok X FACE Stockholm Classic Nylon Sneaker​
Reebok X FACE Stockholm Classic Nylon Sneaker​

The Reebok X FACE Stockholm Classic Nylon Sneaker ($65) puts a demure twist on the staple style.

Reebok X FACE Stockholm Classic Nylon Sneaker
$65
from urbanoutfitters.com
Buy Now
Vans Lilac Old Skool Sneaker​
Vans Lilac Old Skool Sneaker​

Wear the Vans Lilac Old Skool Sneaker ($60) with a floral dress for an on-trend Summer look.

Vans Lilac Old Skool Sneaker
$60
from urbanoutfitters.com
Buy Now
Superga Sneakers
Superga Sneakers

Feeling bold? The Superga Sneakers ($79) are made for you.

Superga
Sneakers
$79
from yoox.com
Buy Now See more Superga Sneakers
Nike Lunarcharge Premium Sneakers
Nike Lunarcharge Premium Sneakers

This Nike Lunarcharge Premium Sneakers ($127) not only work for cross-training but are destined for all of your athleisure moments.

Nike
Lunarcharge Premium Sneakers
$182 $127
from LUISAVIAROMA
Buy Now See more Nike Sneakers
adidas Tubular Viral Leather-trimmed Textured-knit Sneakers
adidas Tubular Viral Leather-trimmed Textured-knit Sneakers

The adidas Tubular Viral Leather-trimmed Textured-knit Sneakers ($70) is as pale as lilac can get.

adidas
Tubular Viral Leather-trimmed Textured-knit Sneakers - Lilac
$100 $70
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more adidas Sneakers
Nike Women's Free Run Flyknit 2 Running Shoe
Nike Women's Free Run Flyknit 2 Running Shoe

The Nike Women's Free Run Flyknit 2 Running Shoe ($120) is great for everyday wear.

Nike
Women's Free Run Flyknit 2 Running Shoe
$120
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Nike Athletic Shoes
Versace Medusa band sneakers
Versace Medusa band sneakers

Double down on trends and do millennial pink and lavender simultaneously when you wear these Versace Medusa band sneakers ($605).

Versace
Medusa band sneakers
$1,008 $604.76
from Farfetch
Buy Now See more Versace Sneakers
DC Heathrow Women's Skate Shoes
DC Heathrow Women's Skate Shoes

Flaunt your love for lilac in these DC Heathrow Women's Skate Shoes ($65).

DC
Heathrow Women's Skate Shoes
$65
from Zappos
Buy Now See more DC Sneakers
