6/01/17 6/01/17 POPSUGAR Fitness Shopping Lavender Sneakers Already Over Your Millennial Pink Shoes? We Have Lavender Sneakers June 1, 2017 by Rebecca Brown If you're deep into the millennial pink obsession and curious about what the new rising shade will be, we're here to drop knowledge: next up is lavender. Like its pink counterpart, pale purple is easy on the eyes, but perhaps even more versatile (light purple acts as a mauve-neutral at times). Get ahead of the fashion crowd and shop lavender sneakers now. Shop Brands New Balance · Puma · Nike · DC · Superga · adidas · Versace Image Source: Getty New Balance 247 Sneakers These New Balance 247 Sneakers ($90) would look great with cropped denim. New Balance 247 Sneakers $90 from saksfifthavenue.com Puma Women's Fenty By Rihanna Bow Sneaker Scream that you own the lilac sneaker trend when you wear the Puma Women's Fenty By Rihanna Bow Sneaker ($160). Puma Women's Fenty By Rihanna Bow Sneaker $159.95 from Nordstrom Reebok X FACE Stockholm Classic Nylon Sneaker The Reebok X FACE Stockholm Classic Nylon Sneaker ($65) puts a demure twist on the staple style. Reebok X FACE Stockholm Classic Nylon Sneaker $65 from urbanoutfitters.com Vans Lilac Old Skool Sneaker Wear the Vans Lilac Old Skool Sneaker ($60) with a floral dress for an on-trend Summer look. Vans Lilac Old Skool Sneaker $60 from urbanoutfitters.com Superga Sneakers Feeling bold? The Superga Sneakers ($79) are made for you. Superga Sneakers $79 from yoox.com Nike Lunarcharge Premium Sneakers This Nike Lunarcharge Premium Sneakers ($127) not only work for cross-training but are destined for all of your athleisure moments. Nike Lunarcharge Premium Sneakers $182 $127 from LUISAVIAROMA adidas Tubular Viral Leather-trimmed Textured-knit Sneakers The adidas Tubular Viral Leather-trimmed Textured-knit Sneakers ($70) is as pale as lilac can get. adidas Tubular Viral Leather-trimmed Textured-knit Sneakers - Lilac $100 $70 from NET-A-PORTER.COM Nike Women's Free Run Flyknit 2 Running Shoe The Nike Women's Free Run Flyknit 2 Running Shoe ($120) is great for everyday wear. Nike Women's Free Run Flyknit 2 Running Shoe $120 from Nordstrom Versace Medusa band sneakers Double down on trends and do millennial pink and lavender simultaneously when you wear these Versace Medusa band sneakers ($605). Versace Medusa band sneakers $1,008 $604.76 from Farfetch DC Heathrow Women's Skate Shoes Flaunt your love for lilac in these DC Heathrow Women's Skate Shoes ($65). DC Heathrow Women's Skate Shoes $65 from Zappos