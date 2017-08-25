These Cool Leather Jackets Are Making Us Crave Fall

There's something decidedly cool about layering on a leather jacket. In-arm or over-the-shoulder, not only do they act as an extra barrier against those early Fall winds, but they also finish a look, much more than, say, a sweatshirt can. And don't think that you can't continue to wear them in the Winter — they're great layering pieces to wear underneath long, oversize coats. So whether you want to go the faux route or not, we found dreamy leather jackets that are waiting for you.