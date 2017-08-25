 Skip Nav
These Cool Leather Jackets Are Making Us Crave Fall

There's something decidedly cool about layering on a leather jacket. In-arm or over-the-shoulder, not only do they act as an extra barrier against those early Fall winds, but they also finish a look, much more than, say, a sweatshirt can. And don't think that you can't continue to wear them in the Winter — they're great layering pieces to wear underneath long, oversize coats. So whether you want to go the faux route or not, we found dreamy leather jackets that are waiting for you.

Boohoo Leah Boutique Belted Faux Leather Biker Jacket
Veda Hero Motor Jacket
ASOS TALL Ultimate Leather Look Biker Jacket
Pull&Bear Pull & Bear Star Studded Jacket
Maje Fitted leather jacket
AllSaints Lewin Leather Balfern Jacket
Acne Studios Women's Merlyn Leather Moto Jacket
Boohoo Zoe Vegan Leather Biker Jacket
Topshop Suede & leather cropped jacket
H&M Biker Jacket
Forever 21 FOREVER 21+ Faux Leather Moto Jacket
Alexander Wang Cropped Sleeve Moto Jacket With Double Snap Front
MANGO Cropped Biker Jacket
Mackage Hania Biker Style Leather Jacket With Belt In Sage
Romeo & Juliet Couture Pocket Detailed Leather Jacket
Boohoo Plus Leather Look Belted Jacket
Bershka Faux Leather Biker Jacket
