Toss Your LBD in the Trash and Wear One of These Stunning Red Dresses — All Under $100

Stop! Put down that boring black dress. We know you can do better. With the holidays ahead, we are ready to rock an attention-getting red design. Whether you're attending a party, headed out to dinner, or going on date night, you can't go wrong with something red. That's why we rounded up our favorite affordable options for you to shop. Once you get your hands on one of these dresses, you'll realize that it's your new go-to. Don't put your holiday shopping off — get started now!