 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Toss Your LBD in the Trash and Wear One of These Stunning Red Dresses — All Under $100

Stop! Put down that boring black dress. We know you can do better. With the holidays ahead, we are ready to rock an attention-getting red design. Whether you're attending a party, headed out to dinner, or going on date night, you can't go wrong with something red. That's why we rounded up our favorite affordable options for you to shop. Once you get your hands on one of these dresses, you'll realize that it's your new go-to. Don't put your holiday shopping off — get started now!

Related
Are We Dreaming? These 11 Gorgeous Party Dresses From Amazon Are All Under $25!
NSR
Floral Lace Midi Dress
$78 $34.97
from Nordstrom Rack
Buy Now See more NSR Day Dresses
Traffic People
Long Sleeve Skater Dress With Lace Insert
$87
from Asos
Buy Now See more Traffic People Dresses
Mango Outlet
Velvet dress
$119.99 $69.99
from MANGO
Buy Now See more Mango Outlet Dresses
Shein
Frilled Bishop Sleeve Pleated Fit & Flare Dress
$25
from Shein
Buy Now See more Shein Dresses
Asos
PREMIUM Lace Tulle Midi Prom Dress
$87 $60.50
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Evening Dresses
PrettyLittleThing
Ruffle Sleeve Knitted Dress
$40
from Asos
Buy Now See more PrettyLittleThing Evening Dresses
boohoo
Plus Mia Tie Waist Velvet Wrap Dress
$40
from boohoo
Buy Now See more boohoo Day Dresses
H&M
Pleated Dress
$24.99 $17.99
from H&M
Buy Now See more H&M Dresses
Missguided
Red Short Sleeve Lace Midi Skater Dress
$85
from Missguided
Buy Now See more Missguided Dresses
francesca's
Della Cold Shoulder Lace Shift
$48
from Francesca's
Buy Now See more francesca's Dresses
Express
ruffle fit and flare mini dress
$59.90 $39.90
from Express
Buy Now See more Express Dresses
Charlotte Russe
Caged-Back Shift Dress
$29.99 $23.99
from Charlotte Russe
Buy Now See more Charlotte Russe Dresses
Motel
Backless Cami Dress In Disc Sequin
$79
from Asos
Buy Now See more Motel Dresses
Asos Evening Dresses
Y.A.S Tall Satin Tie Waist Ruffle Hem Dress
$95
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Evening Dresses
ModCloth Plus Dresses
ModCloth Lady Love Song Velvet Dress in Merlot in S
$89.99
from ModCloth
Buy Now See more ModCloth Plus Dresses
Lovers + Friends
Caspian Shift Dress
$180 $81
from REVOLVE
Buy Now See more Lovers + Friends Cocktail Dresses
Silence & Noise
Silence + Noise Knotted T-Shirt Dress
$49
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Silence & Noise Day Dresses
boohoo
Kyra Frill Detail Midi Bodycon Midi Dress
$32
from boohoo
Buy Now See more boohoo Cocktail Dresses
NSR Floral Lace Midi Dress
Traffic People Long-Sleeve Skater Dress
Mango Outlet Velvet Dress
Shein Frilled Bishop Sleeve Pleated Fit & Flare Dress
ASOS Premium Lace Tulle Midi Prom Dress
PrettyLittleThing Ruffle-Sleeve Knitted Dress
Boohoo Plus Mia Tie-Waist Velvet Wrap Dress
H&M Pleated Dress
Missguided Red Short Sleeve Lace Midi Skater Dress
Fancesca's Della Cold-Shoulder Lace Shift
Express Fit and Flare Mini Dress
Charlotte Russe Caged-Back Shift Dress
Motel Backless Cami Dress
Y.A.S Tall Satin Tie-Waist Ruffle Hem Dress
ModCloth Lady Love Song Velvet Dress
Lovers + Friends Caspian Shift Dress
Silence & Noise Silence + Noise Knotted T-Shirt Dress
Boohoo Kyra Frill Detail Bodycon Midi Dress
Start Slideshow
Holiday FashionHolidayParty DressesDressesShopping
Shop Story
Read Story
NSR
Floral Lace Midi Dress
from Nordstrom Rack
$78$34.97
Traffic People
Long Sleeve Skater Dress With Lace Insert
from Asos
$87
Mango Outlet
Velvet dress
from MANGO
$119.99$69.99
Shein
Frilled Bishop Sleeve Pleated Fit & Flare Dress
from Shein
$25
Asos
PREMIUM Lace Tulle Midi Prom Dress
from Asos
$87$60.50
PrettyLittleThing
Ruffle Sleeve Knitted Dress
from Asos
$40
boohoo
Plus Mia Tie Waist Velvet Wrap Dress
from boohoo
$40
H&M
Pleated Dress
from H&M
$24.99$17.99
Missguided
Red Short Sleeve Lace Midi Skater Dress
from Missguided
$85
francesca's
Della Cold Shoulder Lace Shift
from Francesca's
$48
Express
ruffle fit and flare mini dress
from Express
$59.90$39.90
Charlotte Russe
Caged-Back Shift Dress
from Charlotte Russe
$29.99$23.99
Motel
Backless Cami Dress In Disc Sequin
from Asos
$79
Asos
Y.A.S Tall Satin Tie Waist Ruffle Hem Dress
from Asos
$95
ModCloth
ModCloth Lady Love Song Velvet Dress in Merlot in S
from ModCloth
$89.99
Lovers + Friends
Caspian Shift Dress
from REVOLVE
$180$81
Silence & Noise
Silence + Noise Knotted T-Shirt Dress
from Urban Outfitters
$49
boohoo
Kyra Frill Detail Midi Bodycon Midi Dress
from boohoo
$32
Shop More
Missguided Dresses SHOP MORE
Missguided
Scuba Bow Detail Bodycon Dress
from Asos
$40$28
Missguided
Women's Lace-Up Body-Con Dress
from Nordstrom
$66
Missguided
Black Halterneck Mini Dress
from Missguided
$17
Missguided
Women's Off The Shoulder Asymmetrical Lace Dress
from Nordstrom
$93
Missguided
Women's Pleated Maxi Dress
from Nordstrom
$82
PrettyLittleThing Evening Dresses SHOP MORE
PrettyLittleThing
Bardot Floral Print Maxi Dress
from Asos
$46
PrettyLittleThing
Polka Dot Ruffle Wrap Dress
from Asos
$38$26.50
PrettyLittleThing
Bardot Printed Midi Dress
from Asos
$56
PrettyLittleThing
Floral Printed Maxi Dress
from Asos
$61
PrettyLittleThing
Frill Sleeve Lace Midi Dress
from Asos
$76$53
Charlotte Russe Dresses SHOP MORE
Charlotte Russe
Crochet & Chiffon Mock Neck Maxi Dress
from Charlotte Russe
$59.99$41.99
Charlotte Russe
Rose Riding Dress
from shoptiques.com
$49$39
Charlotte Russe
Ruffle-Trim Lace-Up Maxi Dress
from Charlotte Russe
$34.99$24.49
Charlotte Russe
Crochet-Trim Babydoll Dress
from Charlotte Russe
$32.99$23.09
Charlotte Russe
Ribbed Snap-Front Midi Dress
from Charlotte Russe
$19.99$13.99
Asos Evening Dresses AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Demi Lovato
Demi Lovato Looks Like She Was Dipped in a Pool of Lilac Water and Emerged a Goddess
by Celia Fernandez
Queen Letizia
Queen Letizia's Dress Put a Modern Twist on a Classic Spanish Shawl
by Celia Fernandez
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez's Summer Street Style Is Worth the Wait Every Year
by Alessandra Foresto
Queen Letizia
Queen Letizia of Spain Is Embracing Summer's Most Classic Trend
by Alessandra Foresto
boohoo Day Dresses AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Latina Living
54 Cactus-Inspired Shopping Ideas That Are Just Sharp
by Alessandra Foresto
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez's World of Dance Finale Dress Was Everything Thanks to This 1 Detail
by Celia Fernandez
Celebrity Couples
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Look Like They're Going to Prom in These Outfits
by Celia Fernandez
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez Wears 9 Outfits in 24 Hours — and Each Is Better Than the Last
by Alessandra Foresto
ModCloth Plus Dresses AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
ModCloth
15 Spooky Picks For the Girl Who Loves Halloween — All From ModCloth
by Krista Jones
ModCloth
Prepare to Freak — These 16 Halloween Items Are 40% Off For 24 Hours Only!
by Krista Jones
Gift Guide
18 Playful and Prehistoric Products For Your Dinosaur-Loving BFF
by Macy Cate Williams
Gift Guide
Cosmic Queens, You'll Love These 33 Galactic Gifts
by Macy Cate Williams
boohoo Cocktail Dresses AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Selena Gomez
We'll Just Take 1 of Each Item From Selena Gomez's Spring Wardrobe
by Marina Liao
Queen Letizia
Queen Letizia Is Already Wearing the Dress You'll See Everywhere This Spring
by Alessandra Foresto
Thalia
Thalia Just Found the Sexy 1-Piece You'll Be Wearing All Summer
by Alessandra Foresto
Salma Hayek
Salma Hayek's Balenciaga Dress Screams: "Spring, I'm Ready!"
by Alessandra Foresto
Missguided Dresses AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
poshtoganache
whatamywore
msheatherlynne
bycarinajung
PrettyLittleThing Evening Dresses AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
meganzietz
brittanyanncourtney
ashrockchalk
kellygolightly
Charlotte Russe Dresses AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
houseofleoblog
stylesbyashleyelle
architectabroad
cupsofcouture
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds