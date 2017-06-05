 Skip Nav
Put Your Best Foot Forward This Summer With These 7 Shoe Trends

Best Shoes For Summer 2017

Put Your Best Foot Forward This Summer With These 7 Shoe Trends

Every Summer, I find myself looking for a new pair of shoes that feel both fresh and on trend. I've learned that flip-flops are solely reserved for the beach, and as much as I'd like to be one of those girls who can wear heels every day, they are impractical and almost always leave me with painful blisters.

We've already covered the most comfortable Summer sandals of the year, and now, we're listing the best shoes of the season. From tie-up ballet flats (we see you, Miu Miu) to mules (don't worry, there's more than just the Gucci Princetowns), here are the best shoes of the Summer.

Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Emily Faulstich
Product Credit: Jonathan Simkhai Top and Shorts, Sophia Webster Sandals, Theresa M Lee Earrings and Rings
1 Espadrilles
Espadrilles
Image Source: Getty

Espadrilles are one of the most classic Summer styles. Not only are they super comfortable (say goodbye to blisters!), but these breezy canvas shoes feature plaited fiber soles too. Throw on a Summer dress with these shoes and you're good to go.

These fringed See by Chloé Ankle Strap Espadrilles ($165) are calling your name.

These fringed See by Chloé Ankle Strap Espadrilles ($165) are calling your name.

See by Chloe
ankle strap espadrilles
$174.63 $139.70
from Farfetch
Buy Now See more See by Chloe Flats
Opt for these sunny Castañer Chiara Canvas Wedge Espadrilles ($88).

Opt for these sunny Castañer Chiara Canvas Wedge Espadrilles ($88).

Castaner
Chiara canvas wedge espadrilles
$88
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
Buy Now See more Castaner Wedges
All you need are palm trees and pineapples when you're wearing these Tory Burch Women's Castaway Espadrille Slip-On ($195).

All you need are palm trees and pineapples when you're wearing these Tory Burch Women's Castaway Espadrille Slip-On ($195).

Tory Burch
Women's Castaway Espadrille Slip-On
$195
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Tory Burch Flats
2 Tie-Up Ballet Flats
Tie-Up Ballet Flats
Image Source: Getty

Chances are you've seen tie-up ballet flats all through Spring, and now, they're making even more headway this Summer. Swap out your classic ballerina flats for something with a little more edge like this tie-up version. From those famous Miu Mius to a quintessential ballerina flat, here are the styles you need to know.

We're seeing stars in these Aquazzura x Poppy Delevingne Midnight Ballet Flats ($395).

We're seeing stars in these Aquazzura x Poppy Delevingne Midnight Ballet Flats ($395).

TheRealReal Flats
Aquazzura x Poppy Delevingne Midnight Ballet Flats
$395 $237
from TheRealReal
Buy Now See more TheRealReal Flats
These Call It Spring Conboy Lace-Up Ballet Flats ($30) are quintessential ballerina flats.

These Call It Spring Conboy Lace-Up Ballet Flats ($30) are quintessential ballerina flats.

Call it SPRING
Conboy Lace-Up Ballet Flats
$29.50
from Macy's
Buy Now See more Call it SPRING Flats
You've definitely seen these Miu Miu Double Strap Leather Lace-Up Ballet Flats ($670) all throughout Fashion Week.

You've definitely seen these Miu Miu Double Strap Leather Lace-Up Ballet Flats ($670) all throughout Fashion Week.

Miu Miu
Belted Leather Ankle-Wrap Ballerina Flat
$670
from Neiman Marcus
Buy Now See more Miu Miu Flats
3 Glove Heels
Glove Heels
Image Source: Getty

Probably the coolest trend of the season, glove heels add a modern twist to any ensemble. Stick to basic colors like white or black, and treat them like you would your favorite pair of ballet flats.

Opt for these simple black Martiniano High Heeled Glove Slippers ($548).

Opt for these simple black Martiniano High Heeled Glove Slippers ($548).

Martiniano
High Heeled Glove Slipper
$548
from La Garçonne
Buy Now See more Martiniano Women's Fashion
Or try these white Mansur Gavriel Ballerina Leather Pumps ($475).

Or try these white Mansur Gavriel Ballerina Leather Pumps ($475).

Mansur Gavriel
Ballerina Leather Pumps - White
$475
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Mansur Gavriel Pumps
Put a bow on top. Wear these Balenciaga Bow-Embellished Leather Ballerinas ($502) with just about anything.

Put a bow on top. Wear these Balenciaga Bow-Embellished Leather Ballerinas ($502) with just about anything.

Balenciaga
Bow-embellished Leather Ballerinas
$502
from BySymphony
Buy Now See more Balenciaga Flats
4 Slides
Slides
Image Source: Getty

When you are in a rush and need a stylish pair of sandals to slip on, try a pair of slides. From a pair of embellished Birkenstock-esque slides to a knotted sandal that's perfect for the beach, you'll want to wear this style all Summer long.

Think of these Roger Vivier Slidy Viv Leather Slides ($1,250) as elevated Birkenstocks.

Think of these Roger Vivier Slidy Viv Leather Slides ($1,250) as elevated Birkenstocks.

Roger Vivier
30mm Slidy Viv Leather Slide Sandals
$1,250
from LUISAVIAROMA
Buy Now See more Roger Vivier Sandals
For a relaxed look, wear these Soludos Knotted Slide Sandals ($98).

For a relaxed look, wear these Soludos Knotted Slide Sandals ($98).

Soludos
Knotted Slide Sandals
$98
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Soludos Sandals
Let your look blossom in these Gucci GG Blooms Supreme Slides ($290).

Let your look blossom in these Gucci GG Blooms Supreme Slides ($290).

Gucci
GG Blooms Supreme slide sandal
$290
from Gucci
Buy Now See more Gucci Sandals
5 Mules
Mules
Image Source: Getty

Sure, Gucci put the open-back mules on the map, but there are more styles that are quickly becoming front-runners. From a buckled white pair to a striped heel version, there's something for everyone.

These striped Sam Edelman Stanley Mule Sandals ($100) feature a block heel.

These striped Sam Edelman Stanley Mule Sandals ($100) feature a block heel.

Sam Edelman
Stanley Block Heel Mule Sandal
$100 $70
from Sam Edelman
Buy Now See more Sam Edelman Sandals
For something that matches everything in your closet, try these Bally Janelle Leather Slippers ($650).

For something that matches everything in your closet, try these Bally Janelle Leather Slippers ($650).

Bally
M'O Exclusive: Janelle Leather Slipper
$650
from MODA OPERANDI
Buy Now See more Bally Mules & Clogs
The same could be said for these BP. Women's Maddy Mules ($70).

The same could be said for these BP. Women's Maddy Mules ($70).

BP
Women's Maddy Mule
$69.95
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more BP Mules & Clogs
6 Sneakers
Sneakers
Image Source: Getty

Everyone's favorite kicks are getting a warm-weather revamp. Think embroidered details and fun new shades like the color of the moment: millennial pink.

There's no way heads won't turn when you wear these Gucci Ace Embroidered Low-Top Sneakers ($695).

There's no way heads won't turn when you wear these Gucci Ace Embroidered Low-Top Sneakers ($695).

Gucci
Ace embroidered low-top sneaker
$695
from Gucci
Buy Now See more Gucci Sneakers
The Vans Women's Sk8-Hi Slim High Top Sneaker ($65) has made a major comeback.

The Vans Women's Sk8-Hi Slim High Top Sneaker ($65) has made a major comeback.

Vans
Women's Sk8-Hi Slim High Top Sneaker
$64.95
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Vans Sneakers
Koio Collective Capri Fiores ($248) are in the perfect shade of millennial pink.

Koio Collective Capri Fiores ($248) are in the perfect shade of millennial pink.

Koio Collective Capri Fiores
$248
from koiocollective.com
Buy Now
7 Platforms/Flatforms
Platforms/Flatforms
Image Source: Getty

Rather than slipping into a pair of stilettos or high heels, let platforms win you over this season. You can opt for a chunky patent-leather style or a black pair reminiscent of the '90s.

Relive the '90s in these Steve Madden Slinky Sandals ($70).

Relive the '90s in these Steve Madden Slinky Sandals ($70).

Steve Madden
Slinky
$69.95
from Steve Madden
Buy Now See more Steve Madden Sandals
Go for these PVC-inspired Maryam Nassir Zadeh Olympia Wedge Heel Sandals ($539).

Go for these PVC-inspired Maryam Nassir Zadeh Olympia Wedge Heel Sandals ($539).

Maryam Nassir Zadeh
olympia wedge heel sandal
$554
from Farfetch
Buy Now See more Maryam Nassir Zadeh Sandals
Slip into these chunky Miu Miu Patent Leather Platform-Wedge Sandals ($990).

Slip into these chunky Miu Miu Patent Leather Platform-Wedge Sandals ($990).

Miu Miu
Women's Patent Leather Platform-Wedge Sandals
$990 $689
from Barneys New York
Buy Now See more Miu Miu Platforms
Summer FashionTrendsShoesShopping
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds