Put Your Best Foot Forward This Summer With These 7 Shoe Trends

Every Summer, I find myself looking for a new pair of shoes that feel both fresh and on trend. I've learned that flip-flops are solely reserved for the beach, and as much as I'd like to be one of those girls who can wear heels every day, they are impractical and almost always leave me with painful blisters. We've already covered the most comfortable Summer sandals of the year, and now, we're listing the best shoes of the season. From tie-up ballet flats (we see you, Miu Miu) to mules (don't worry, there's more than just the Gucci Princetowns), here are the best shoes of the Summer. Shop Brands See by Chloe · Castaner · Tory Burch · Call it SPRING · Miu Miu · Martiniano · Mansur Gavriel · Balenciaga · Roger Vivier · Soludos · Gucci · Sam Edelman · Bally · BP · Vans · Steve Madden · Maryam Nassir Zadeh Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Emily FaulstichProduct Credit: Jonathan Simkhai Top and Shorts, Sophia Webster Sandals, Theresa M Lee Earrings and Rings 1 Espadrilles Image Source: Getty Espadrilles are one of the most classic Summer styles. Not only are they super comfortable (say goodbye to blisters!), but these breezy canvas shoes feature plaited fiber soles too. Throw on a Summer dress with these shoes and you're good to go. These fringed See by Chloé Ankle Strap Espadrilles ($165) are calling your name. See by Chloe ankle strap espadrilles $174.63 $139.70 from Farfetch Buy Now See more See by Chloe Flats Opt for these sunny Castañer Chiara Canvas Wedge Espadrilles ($88). Castaner Chiara canvas wedge espadrilles $88 from MATCHESFASHION.COM Buy Now See more Castaner Wedges All you need are palm trees and pineapples when you're wearing these Tory Burch Women's Castaway Espadrille Slip-On ($195). Tory Burch Women's Castaway Espadrille Slip-On $195 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more Tory Burch Flats 2 Tie-Up Ballet Flats Image Source: Getty Chances are you've seen tie-up ballet flats all through Spring, and now, they're making even more headway this Summer. Swap out your classic ballerina flats for something with a little more edge like this tie-up version. From those famous Miu Mius to a quintessential ballerina flat, here are the styles you need to know. We're seeing stars in these Aquazzura x Poppy Delevingne Midnight Ballet Flats ($395). TheRealReal Flats Aquazzura x Poppy Delevingne Midnight Ballet Flats $395 $237 from TheRealReal Buy Now See more TheRealReal Flats These Call It Spring Conboy Lace-Up Ballet Flats ($30) are quintessential ballerina flats. Call it SPRING Conboy Lace-Up Ballet Flats $29.50 from Macy's Buy Now See more Call it SPRING Flats You've definitely seen these Miu Miu Double Strap Leather Lace-Up Ballet Flats ($670) all throughout Fashion Week. Miu Miu Belted Leather Ankle-Wrap Ballerina Flat $670 from Neiman Marcus Buy Now See more Miu Miu Flats 3 Glove Heels Image Source: Getty Probably the coolest trend of the season, glove heels add a modern twist to any ensemble. Stick to basic colors like white or black, and treat them like you would your favorite pair of ballet flats. Opt for these simple black Martiniano High Heeled Glove Slippers ($548). Martiniano High Heeled Glove Slipper $548 from La Garçonne Buy Now See more Martiniano Women's Fashion Or try these white Mansur Gavriel Ballerina Leather Pumps ($475). Mansur Gavriel Ballerina Leather Pumps - White $475 from NET-A-PORTER.COM Buy Now See more Mansur Gavriel Pumps Put a bow on top. Wear these Balenciaga Bow-Embellished Leather Ballerinas ($502) with just about anything. Balenciaga Bow-embellished Leather Ballerinas $502 from BySymphony Buy Now See more Balenciaga Flats 4 Slides Image Source: Getty When you are in a rush and need a stylish pair of sandals to slip on, try a pair of slides. From a pair of embellished Birkenstock-esque slides to a knotted sandal that's perfect for the beach, you'll want to wear this style all Summer long. Think of these Roger Vivier Slidy Viv Leather Slides ($1,250) as elevated Birkenstocks. Roger Vivier 30mm Slidy Viv Leather Slide Sandals $1,250 from LUISAVIAROMA Buy Now See more Roger Vivier Sandals For a relaxed look, wear these Soludos Knotted Slide Sandals ($98). Soludos Knotted Slide Sandals $98 from Anthropologie Buy Now See more Soludos Sandals Let your look blossom in these Gucci GG Blooms Supreme Slides ($290). Gucci GG Blooms Supreme slide sandal $290 from Gucci Buy Now See more Gucci Sandals 5 Mules Image Source: Getty Sure, Gucci put the open-back mules on the map, but there are more styles that are quickly becoming front-runners. From a buckled white pair to a striped heel version, there's something for everyone. These striped Sam Edelman Stanley Mule Sandals ($100) feature a block heel. Sam Edelman Stanley Block Heel Mule Sandal $100 $70 from Sam Edelman Buy Now See more Sam Edelman Sandals For something that matches everything in your closet, try these Bally Janelle Leather Slippers ($650). Bally M'O Exclusive: Janelle Leather Slipper $650 from MODA OPERANDI Buy Now See more Bally Mules & Clogs The same could be said for these BP. Women's Maddy Mules ($70). BP Women's Maddy Mule $69.95 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more BP Mules & Clogs 6 Sneakers Image Source: Getty Everyone's favorite kicks are getting a warm-weather revamp. Think embroidered details and fun new shades like the color of the moment: millennial pink. There's no way heads won't turn when you wear these Gucci Ace Embroidered Low-Top Sneakers ($695). Gucci Ace embroidered low-top sneaker $695 from Gucci Buy Now See more Gucci Sneakers The Vans Women's Sk8-Hi Slim High Top Sneaker ($65) has made a major comeback. Vans Women's Sk8-Hi Slim High Top Sneaker $64.95 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more Vans Sneakers Koio Collective Capri Fiores ($248) are in the perfect shade of millennial pink. Koio Collective Capri Fiores $248 from koiocollective.com Buy Now 7 Platforms/Flatforms Image Source: Getty Rather than slipping into a pair of stilettos or high heels, let platforms win you over this season. You can opt for a chunky patent-leather style or a black pair reminiscent of the '90s. Relive the '90s in these Steve Madden Slinky Sandals ($70). Steve Madden Slinky $69.95 from Steve Madden Buy Now See more Steve Madden Sandals Go for these PVC-inspired Maryam Nassir Zadeh Olympia Wedge Heel Sandals ($539). Maryam Nassir Zadeh olympia wedge heel sandal $554 from Farfetch Buy Now See more Maryam Nassir Zadeh Sandals Slip into these chunky Miu Miu Patent Leather Platform-Wedge Sandals ($990). Miu Miu Women's Patent Leather Platform-Wedge Sandals $990 $689 from Barneys New York Buy Now See more Miu Miu Platforms