The Most Travel-Friendly Shoe's Been in Front of Your Face All Along

Most of us probably pack one too many shoes for vacation. And — dare we say this out loud — we hardly ever wear all the options we cram into our suitcases. We know this isn't the most convenient way to travel, especially when you go abroad and need room to bring back souvenirs. That's why we challenged ourselves: find one shoe that does the work of 10 pairs.

After browsing several blogger feeds (because these ladies are the ultimate jet-setters), we've concluded that all fashion girls really need is a cute, sturdy pair of ankle boots. We prefer a flat style for trekking hills or stomping down the road, but a tiny heel is comfortable too if you're city-bound. Scroll on to see all the outfits you can create with these boots alone, then shop some options before your next getaway.