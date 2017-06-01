6/01/17 6/01/17 POPSUGAR Fashion Travel Outfits Best Travel Shoes 2017 Travel to Europe This Summer With 1 Pair of Shoes — We Dare You June 1, 2017 by Krista Jones 3 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. It might sound crazy, but you can travel this Summer with just one pair of shoes. If you only fly with carry-on luggage, it's no secret that trying to get an extra pair of shoes to fit into your small suitcase is challenging. Luckily, sneakers are so in style right now they can go with your entire wardrobe. Whether you are planning for a trip to Europe or just going out of town for the weekend, invest in a versatile pair of shoes. Shop Brands New Balance · Allbirds · Reebok · Eytys · Nike · Puma · Birkenstock · Kenneth Cole New York · adidas · Superga · Golden Goose Deluxe Brand Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Sheila GimProduct Credit: Equipment sweater, Jenni Kayne shorts, Common Projects metallic shoes Adidas Women's Pink Gazelle Sneakers These stylish Adidas Gazelle Sneakers ($80) will get you through your next trip. This millennial pink is a sweet choice, too. adidas Women's Pink Gazelle Sneakers $80 from PacSun Buy Now See more adidas Sneakers New Balance 420 Sneaker These classic New Balance 420 Sneakers ($70) come in so many different shades and variations, you can find the one that will best suit your Summer wardrobe. New Balance Women's '420' Sneaker $69.95 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more New Balance Sneakers Allbirds Wool Runners These lightweight and breathable Allbirds Wool Runners ($95) are so soft you can wear them without socks. The texture is made to help reduce odor and wick moisture. Break these out on those hot Summer days. Allbirds Wool Runners $95 from Allbirds Buy Now See more Allbirds Shoes Superga Gingham Calico Sneakers These Superga Gingham Calico Sneakers ($78) are a knockout because they can spruce up any simple outfit. Superga Gingham Calico Sneakers $78 from Anthropologie Buy Now See more Superga Sneakers Nike Classic Cortez Leather Sneakers The stylish Nike Classic Cortez Sneakers ($88) are here to stay. This Summer's fashion-girl sneaker is a big hit. Nike Classic Cortez leather sneakers $88 from mytheresa Buy Now See more Nike Sneakers Reebok Classic Diamond Leather Suede Sneakers Pair the Reebok Diamond sneakers ($93) with a floral dress for a special evening out. Reebok Classic Diamond leather and suede sneakers $93 $65 from mytheresa Buy Now See more Reebok Sneakers Birkenstock Gize Birko-Flor Thong Sandal If you're dead set on letting your feet hang out this Summer, these Birkenstock Birko-Flor Thong Sandals ($95) are the right choice. This cork bottom shapes to your foot and the thick strap gives you extra support for those long days. Birkenstock Women's 'Gizeh' Birko-Flor Thong Sandal $94.95 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more Birkenstock Sandals Eytys Mother Cotton Canvas Sneakers Like Birkenstocks, the sole of these Eytys Mother Cotton Sneakers ($160) are made with formfitting cork for extra comfort. Try them if you favor canvas material so you can throw them in the washer. Eytys Mother Cotton-canvas Sneakers - White $160 from NET-A-PORTER.COM Buy Now See more Eytys Sneakers Nike Thea Shoe These Nike Thea Shoes ($95) are great if you want to get some workouts in while traveling. Nike Women's Thea Sneaker $95 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more Nike Sneakers Puma Suede Classic Shine Sneakers Want something to match all of your outfits? These blush-toned Puma Suede Classic Shine Sneakers ($75) will do the trick. Puma Suede Classic Shine Sneakers $75 from shopbop.com Buy Now See more Puma Sneakers Golden Goose Deluxe Brand Super Star Distressed Croc Effect-Paneled Leather Sneakers in White Handmade in Italy with skillfully placed scuffs, these Golden Goose Super Star Leather Sneakers ($515) look worn in and are ready for your next adventure. Golden Goose Deluxe Brand Super Star Distressed Croc Effect-paneled Leather Sneakers - White $515 from NET-A-PORTER.COM Buy Now See more Golden Goose Deluxe Brand Sneakers Kenneth Cole New York Kam Sneaker This Kenneth Cole Kam Sneaker ($120) is the ultimate white leather choice. Match with all pants, skirts, and denim outfits for a sophisticated yet understated look. Kenneth Cole New York Women's 'Kam' Sneaker $119.95 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more Kenneth Cole New York Sneakers Share this post Travel OutfitsTrendsShoesShopping