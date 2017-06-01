Travel to Europe This Summer With 1 Pair of Shoes — We Dare You

It might sound crazy, but you can travel this Summer with just one pair of shoes. If you only fly with carry-on luggage, it's no secret that trying to get an extra pair of shoes to fit into your small suitcase is challenging. Luckily, sneakers are so in style right now they can go with your entire wardrobe. Whether you are planning for a trip to Europe or just going out of town for the weekend, invest in a versatile pair of shoes.