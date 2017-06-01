 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Travel to Europe This Summer With 1 Pair of Shoes — We Dare You

Best Travel Shoes 2017

Travel to Europe This Summer With 1 Pair of Shoes — We Dare You

Travel to Europe This Summer With 1 Pair of Shoes — We Dare You

It might sound crazy, but you can travel this Summer with just one pair of shoes. If you only fly with carry-on luggage, it's no secret that trying to get an extra pair of shoes to fit into your small suitcase is challenging. Luckily, sneakers are so in style right now they can go with your entire wardrobe. Whether you are planning for a trip to Europe or just going out of town for the weekend, invest in a versatile pair of shoes.

Shop Brands
New Balance · Allbirds · Reebok · Eytys · Nike · Puma · Birkenstock · Kenneth Cole New York · adidas · Superga · Golden Goose Deluxe Brand
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Sheila Gim
Product Credit: Equipment sweater, Jenni Kayne shorts, Common Projects metallic shoes
Adidas Women's Pink Gazelle Sneakers
Adidas Women's Pink Gazelle Sneakers

These stylish Adidas Gazelle Sneakers ($80) will get you through your next trip. This millennial pink is a sweet choice, too.

adidas
Women's Pink Gazelle Sneakers
$80
from PacSun
Buy Now See more adidas Sneakers
New Balance 420 Sneaker
New Balance 420 Sneaker

These classic New Balance 420 Sneakers ($70) come in so many different shades and variations, you can find the one that will best suit your Summer wardrobe.

New Balance
Women's '420' Sneaker
$69.95
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more New Balance Sneakers
Allbirds Wool Runners
Allbirds Wool Runners

These lightweight and breathable Allbirds Wool Runners ($95) are so soft you can wear them without socks. The texture is made to help reduce odor and wick moisture. Break these out on those hot Summer days.

Allbirds
Wool Runners
$95
from Allbirds
Buy Now See more Allbirds Shoes
Superga Gingham Calico Sneakers
Superga Gingham Calico Sneakers

These Superga Gingham Calico Sneakers ($78) are a knockout because they can spruce up any simple outfit.

Superga
Gingham Calico Sneakers
$78
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Superga Sneakers
Nike Classic Cortez Leather Sneakers
Nike Classic Cortez Leather Sneakers

The stylish Nike Classic Cortez Sneakers ($88) are here to stay. This Summer's fashion-girl sneaker is a big hit.

Nike
Classic Cortez leather sneakers
$88
from mytheresa
Buy Now See more Nike Sneakers
Reebok Classic Diamond Leather Suede Sneakers
Reebok Classic Diamond Leather Suede Sneakers

Pair the Reebok Diamond sneakers ($93) with a floral dress for a special evening out.

Reebok
Classic Diamond leather and suede sneakers
$93 $65
from mytheresa
Buy Now See more Reebok Sneakers
Birkenstock Gize Birko-Flor Thong Sandal
Birkenstock Gize Birko-Flor Thong Sandal

If you're dead set on letting your feet hang out this Summer, these Birkenstock Birko-Flor Thong Sandals ($95) are the right choice. This cork bottom shapes to your foot and the thick strap gives you extra support for those long days.

Birkenstock
Women's 'Gizeh' Birko-Flor Thong Sandal
$94.95
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Birkenstock Sandals
Eytys Mother Cotton Canvas Sneakers
Eytys Mother Cotton Canvas Sneakers

Like Birkenstocks, the sole of these Eytys Mother Cotton Sneakers ($160) are made with formfitting cork for extra comfort. Try them if you favor canvas material so you can throw them in the washer.

Eytys
Mother Cotton-canvas Sneakers - White
$160
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Eytys Sneakers
Nike Thea Shoe
Nike Thea Shoe

These Nike Thea Shoes ($95) are great if you want to get some workouts in while traveling.

Nike
Women's Thea Sneaker
$95
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Nike Sneakers
Puma Suede Classic Shine Sneakers
Puma Suede Classic Shine Sneakers

Want something to match all of your outfits? These blush-toned Puma Suede Classic Shine Sneakers ($75) will do the trick.

Puma
Suede Classic Shine Sneakers
$75
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Puma Sneakers
Golden Goose Deluxe Brand Super Star Distressed Croc Effect-Paneled Leather Sneakers in White
Golden Goose Deluxe Brand Super Star Distressed Croc Effect-Paneled Leather Sneakers in White

Handmade in Italy with skillfully placed scuffs, these Golden Goose Super Star Leather Sneakers ($515) look worn in and are ready for your next adventure.

Golden Goose Deluxe Brand
Super Star Distressed Croc Effect-paneled Leather Sneakers - White
$515
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Golden Goose Deluxe Brand Sneakers
Kenneth Cole New York Kam Sneaker
Kenneth Cole New York Kam Sneaker

This Kenneth Cole Kam Sneaker ($120) is the ultimate white leather choice. Match with all pants, skirts, and denim outfits for a sophisticated yet understated look.

Kenneth Cole New York
Women's 'Kam' Sneaker
$119.95
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Kenneth Cole New York Sneakers
Travel OutfitsTrendsShoesShopping
Shop Story
Read Story
New Balance
Women's '420' Sneaker
from Nordstrom
$69.95
Allbirds
Wool Runners
from Allbirds
$95
Reebok
Classic Diamond leather and suede sneakers
from mytheresa
$93 $65
Eytys
Mother Cotton-canvas Sneakers - White
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$160
Nike
Women's Thea Sneaker
from Nordstrom
$95
Puma
Suede Classic Shine Sneakers
from shopbop.com
$75
Birkenstock
Women's 'Gizeh' Birko-Flor Thong Sandal
from Nordstrom
$94.95
Kenneth Cole New York
Women's 'Kam' Sneaker
from Nordstrom
$119.95
adidas
Women's Pink Gazelle Sneakers
from PacSun
$80
Superga
Gingham Calico Sneakers
from Anthropologie
$78
Nike
Classic Cortez leather sneakers
from mytheresa
$88
Golden Goose Deluxe Brand
Super Star Distressed Croc Effect-paneled Leather Sneakers - White
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$515
Shop More
Birkenstock Sandals SHOP MORE
Birkenstock
Women's Arizona Leather Double-Buckle Sandals
from Barneys New York
$200
Birkenstock
Women's 'Arizona' Soft Footbed Suede Sandal
from Nordstrom
$134.95
Birkenstock
Arizona Metallic Leather Buckle Sandals
from Lord & Taylor
$134.95
Birkenstock
Women's Arizona Shiny Snake Flat Sandal -Rose
from DSW
$99.95
Birkenstock
Women's Essentials - Arizona Slide Sandal
from Nordstrom
$34.95
Eytys Sneakers SHOP MORE
Eytys
Doja slip-on canvas trainers
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
$130 $91
Eytys
White Doja Sneakers
from SSENSE
$200 $126
Eytys
Off-White Leather Doja Sneakers
from SSENSE
$270
Eytys
Mother Suede Sneakers - Pastel pink
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$235 $118
Eytys
Grosgrain Doja Sneakers
from Forward By Elyse Walker
$200
Superga Sneakers SHOP MORE
Superga
Metallic Sneakers
from Anthropologie
$78
Superga
Women's 'Cotu' Sneaker
from Nordstrom
$64.95
Superga
2750 Cotu Classic Sneakers
from shopbop.com
$65
Superga
Embroidered Satin Sneakers
from Anthropologie
$98
Superga
2750 Cotu Classic Sneakers
from shopbop.com
$65
New Balance Sneakers AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Shopping
Already Over Your Millennial Pink Shoes? We Have Lavender Sneakers
by Rebecca Brown
Sneakers
10 Millennial Pink Sneakers You'll Never Want to Take Off
by Macy Cate Williams
Mother's Day
44 Pretty and Thoughtful Mother's Day Gift Ideas
by Macy Cate Williams
Shopping Guide
Save or Splurge: Supercute Gym Sneakers From $30 to $200
by Dominique Astorino
Reebok Sneakers AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Adriana Lima
You Should Steal These 14 Workout Outfits From Adriana Lima
by Vivian Nunez
Shopping Guide
The 11 Basic Activewear Staples Every Fit Woman Needs
by Dominique Astorino
Shopping Guide
Give Your Loved One a Box of Boxing Goodies to Win the Holiday Season
by Dominique Astorino
Shopping Guide
Over 20 Insanely Cool Sneakers That Will Win the Holidays
by Dominique Astorino
Nike Sneakers AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Shopping
Wear Head-to-Toe White to Your Next Workout Class — We Dare You
by Macy Cate Williams
Spring Fashion
9 Shoes Fashion Bloggers Are Living In This Spring
by Alessandra Foresto
Jennifer Lopez
There Is Nothing Basic About Jennifer Lopez's Latest Gym Outfit
by Celia Fernandez
Shopping Guide
Gear Up For Summertime Runs With These New Essentials
by Dominique Astorino
Puma Sneakers AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Workout Clothes
Fairidescent Sneakers Are What Your Springtime Dreams Are Made Of
by Dominique Astorino
Jennifer Lopez
J Lo Just Wore the Sneakers That Will Take You From the Gym to the Mall — in Style
by Macy Daniela Martin
Shopping Guide
40 Ultrastylish Gifts For Your Athleisure-Obsessed Friend
by Dominique Astorino
Workout Clothes
Our New Sneaker Obsession: Monochromatic Everything
by Dominique Astorino
Birkenstock Sandals AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
cupcakes_and_life
lauramueseler
styledoutwest
wishes_reality
Eytys Sneakers AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
theflavourstyle
mindyplaz
theflavourstyle
denarochelle
Superga Sneakers AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
alexcarreno_
stylists.to.a.t
honestlykate
midwesttothebest
Birkenstock Sandals AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
crayonsinmylouboutins
leopardloafersblog
abigailgwfn
shawavenue
Superga Sneakers AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
shopstylesocial
shopstylesocial
somethinggood26
colormecourtney
Nike Sneakers AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
fashiontest
allison48
shopstylesocial
somethinggood26
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds