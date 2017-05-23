Channel Your Inner Sporty Spice With These 27 Athletic-Inspired Swimsuits

 Skip Nav
Sporty swimwear is so underrated. Cutouts and strappy backs are a rising trend but not a necessity when it comes to feeling your best. If you prefer more comfortable workout-inspired gear, then that's exactly what you should wear. Don't feel like you have to throw on your old swim team one-piece, though. Try some of these fit-ready pieces and find the one that you never want to take off.

Solid & Striped Anne-Marie Striped Swimsuit
Solid & Striped Anne-Marie Striped Swimsuit

Beautifully colored, this Solid & Striped Anne-Marie Swimsuit ($168) is bound to be this Summer's favorite piece.

Solid & Striped
Anne-Marie Striped Swimsuit
$168
from Intermix
Buy Now See more Solid & Striped One-Piece Swimwear
Forever 21 + Contrast High-Neck Bikini Top
Forever 21 + Contrast High-Neck Bikini Top

This pop-of-orange Forever 21 Bikini Top ($20) and Bottom ($18) are great for any pool day.

Forever 21
FOREVER 21+ Contrast High Neck Bikini Top
$19.90
from Forever 21
Buy Now See more Forever 21 Two-Piece Swimwear
Forever 21
FOREVER 21+ High-Waist Bikini Bottoms
$17.90
from Forever 21
Buy Now See more Forever 21 Two-Piece Swimwear
Topshop Colour Block Bikini Crop
Topshop Colour Block Bikini Crop

Feel fresh in this ice-cream-colored Topshop Block Top ($40) and Bottom ($30).

Topshop
Colour block bikini crop
$40
from Topshop
Buy Now See more Topshop Two-Piece Swimwear
Topshop
Colour block bikini bottoms
$30
from Topshop
Buy Now See more Topshop Two-Piece Swimwear
H&M Bikini Top
H&M Bikini Top

This sea-ready, scuba-inspired H&M Bikini Top ($25) and Bottom ($15) set is a total steal.

H&M
Bikini Top
$24.99
from H&M
Buy Now See more H&M Two-Piece Swimwear
H&M
Bikini Bottoms
$14.99
from H&M
Buy Now See more H&M Two-Piece Swimwear
Reformation Dunes One-Piece
Reformation Dunes One-Piece

You'll never want to take off this Reformation Dunes One-Piece ($148). It's made with adjustable straps to help you find the right fit.

Reformation
Dunes One Piece
$148
from Reformation
Buy Now See more Reformation One-Piece Swimwear
Tavik Chase One-Piece Swimsuit
Tavik Chase One-Piece Swimsuit

This Tavik Chase One-Piece ($130) is everything you're looking for. The red, white, and blue colorblocking plus a tie halter top makes it cute and convenient.

Tavik
Chase One-Piece Swimsuit
$130
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Tavik One-Piece Swimwear
Boohoo Borneo Neoprene Contrast Racer Back Sports Swimsuit
Boohoo Borneo Neoprene Contrast Racer Back Sports Swimsuit

The zip neoprene trend is here to stay, so try it with this affordable Boohoo Borneo Racer Back ($30).

Boohoo
Borneo Neoprene Contrast Racer Back Sports Swimsuit
$30
from BooHoo
Buy Now See more Boohoo One-Piece Swimwear
Jade Swim Apex One-Shoulder Bikini
Jade Swim Apex One-Shoulder Bikini

Jade Swim has a choice of classic, bold colors and the option to mix and match. Try the Apex One Shoulder Top ($90) and Rise Bottom ($90) for the ultimate sporty-girl bikini look.

Apex One Shoulder Top
$90
from jadeswim.com
Buy Now
Rise Bottom
$90
from jadeswim.com
Buy Now
Fendi Roma Classic Swimsuit
Fendi Roma Classic Swimsuit

Go the extra mile in this Fendi Roma classic swimsuit ($322), which helps create an hourglass silhouette.

Fendi
Roma classic swimsuit
$322
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
Buy Now See more Fendi One-Piece Swimwear
Adidas Strappy Back Bikini Set
Adidas Strappy Back Bikini Set

If you're an Adidas fan, you need to try its Strappy Back Bikini Set ($46). It comes with both pieces, making this a worthwhile purchase.

adidas
Strappy Back Bikini Set
$46
from Asos
Buy Now See more adidas Two-Piece Swimwear
Calvin Klein Logo Swimsuit
Calvin Klein Logo Swimsuit

Feel like you're wearing next to nothing in this comfortable and bright Calvin Klein Logo Top ($56) and Bottom ($44).

Calvin Klein
Logo Racer Back Crop Top
$56
from Asos
Buy Now See more Calvin Klein Women's Fashion
Calvin Klein
Logo Bikini Bottom
$44
from Asos
Buy Now See more Calvin Klein Two-Piece Swimwear
Adidas by Stella McCartney Bikini
Adidas by Stella McCartney Bikini

This Adidas by Stella McCartney Bikini Top ($46) and Bottom ($35) set is the perfect collaboration of fashion meets sport. Get this amazing cult-classic deal before it's gone.

adidas by Stella McCartney
Bikini Top
$65 $45.50
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more adidas by Stella McCartney Two-Piece Swimwear
adidas by Stella McCartney
Bikini Bottoms
$50 $35
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more adidas by Stella McCartney Two-Piece Swimwear
Solid & Striped Anne-Marie Striped Swimsuit
Solid & Striped Anne-Marie Striped Swimsuit

This Solid & Striped One-Piece ($85) is so cute you can throw it on with a pair of jeans shorts and no one will even know you're wearing a swimsuit.

The Outnet One-Piece Swimwear
Solid and Striped Anne Marie striped swimsuit
$170 $85
from The Outnet
Buy Now See more The Outnet One-Piece Swimwear
Mossimo Lace-Up One-Piece
Mossimo Lace-Up One-Piece

This sporty olive-colored Mossimo Lace-Up ($35) one-piece is a great deal.

Mossimo
Women's Lace Up One Piece
$39.99 $35
from Target
Buy Now See more Mossimo One-Piece Swimwear
H&M Beach Bikini
H&M Beach Bikini

Feel extra sporty in this banded H&M Bikini Top ($18) and Bottom ($13).

H&M
Bikini Top
$17.99
from H&M
Buy Now See more H&M Two-Piece Swimwear
H&M
Bikini Bottoms
$12.99
from H&M
Buy Now See more H&M Two-Piece Swimwear
J.Crew Long Torso Long-Sleeved One-Piece
J.Crew Long Torso Long-Sleeved One-Piece

This J.Crew Long Long-Sleeved One-Piece ($129) is a great investment to take on all your trips. If you get too sunburned on your first day, throw this on to feel stress-free and protect yourself.

J.Crew
Long torso long-sleeve one-piece in mixed stripe
$129
from J.Crew
Buy Now See more J.Crew Petite Swimwear
Jets Electrify Elasticated Swimsuit
Jets Electrify Elasticated Swimsuit

This asymmetric silhouette Jets Electrify Elasticated Swimsuit ($158) looks and feels elegant.

Jets
Electrify elasticated swimsuit
$158
from Selfridges
Buy Now See more Jets One-Piece Swimwear
L'Agent by Agent Provocateur Alenya Swimsuit
L'Agent by Agent Provocateur Alenya Swimsuit

The bright, fun colors on this L'Agent Alenya Swimsuit ($180) are all the rage this season.

L'Agent Alenya Swimsuit
$180
from luxury.zappos.com
Buy Now
Nike Nylon Core Solid Swimsuit
Nike Nylon Core Solid Swimsuit

This classic feel-good Nike Nylon Core Solid Swimsuit ($58) comes as a set.

Nike
Nylon Core Solid Women's Two-Piece Swimsuit
$58
from Nike
Buy Now See more Nike Two-Piece Swimwear
Duskii Monte Carlo Crop Bikini
Duskii Monte Carlo Crop Bikini

Try this fun, '70s-inspired Duskii Monte Carlo Crop Top ($110) and Hipster Full Brief Bottom ($75) for the ultimate retro flair.

Duskii Monte Carlo Crop Top
$110
from duskiiactive.com
Buy Now
Hipster Full Brief Bottom
$75
from duskiiactive.com
Buy Now
Karla Colletto Chunky Zippers Zip-Front Swimsuit
Karla Colletto Chunky Zippers Zip-Front Swimsuit

Made with a built-in wireless shelf bra, this Karla Colletto Zip-Front Swimsuit ($174) looks stylish and is super supportive for activities in the sun.

Karla Colletto
Chunky Zippers Zip Front Swimsuit
$290 $174
from Nancy Meyer
Buy Now See more Karla Colletto One-Piece Swimwear
Alexander Wang Fish Line Detail Bikini
Alexander Wang Fish Line Detail Bikini

Splurge on this functional and stylish Alexander Wang Fish Line Bikini Top ($275) and Bottom ($225).

Alexander Wang
Fish Line Detail Bikini Top
$275
from REVOLVE
Buy Now See more Alexander Wang Two-Piece Swimwear
Alexander Wang
Fish Line Detail Bikini Bottom
$225
from REVOLVE
Buy Now See more Alexander Wang Two-Piece Swimwear
Onia One-Piece Swimsuits
Onia One-Piece Swimsuits

This two-toned Onia One-piece ($45) flatters in all the right areas.

Onia
One-piece swimsuits
$98 $45
from yoox.com
Buy Now See more Onia One-Piece Swimwear
ASOS Minimal Crop Bikini
ASOS Minimal Crop Bikini

This nude-colored trend is everywhere right now, so try this ASOS Minimal Crop Bikini Top ($23) without breaking the bank. This neutral can be paired with a bottom you already own.

Asos
Minimal Crop Bikini Top
$23
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Two-Piece Swimwear
Ivy Park Mesh-Panel Stretch-Jersey Bodysuit
Ivy Park Mesh-Panel Stretch-Jersey Bodysuit

The mesh paneling on this Ivy Park Bodysuit ($53) makes it both breathable and formfitting for every figure.

Ivy Park
Mesh-panel stretch-jersey bodysuit
$53
from Selfridges
Buy Now See more Ivy Park Swimwear
Lululemon Vitalize Swim Bra and Chaser Short
Lululemon Vitalize Swim Bra and Chaser Short

Feel workout-ready in these great mix-and-match pieces with the Vitalize Swim Bra ($78) and Swell Chaser Short ($68).

Vitalize Swim Bra
$78
from shop.lululemon.com
Buy Now
Swell Chaser Short
$68
from shop.lululemon.com
Buy Now
Zara Baywatch Swimsuit
Zara Baywatch Swimsuit

Feel like a star in this Zara Baywatch Swimsuit ($30).

Zara Baywatch Swimsuit
$30
from zara.com
Buy Now
