5/23/17 5/23/17 POPSUGAR Fashion Shopping The Best Sporty Swimwear 2017 Channel Your Inner Sporty Spice With These 27 Athletic-Inspired Swimsuits May 23, 2017 by Krista Jones Sporty swimwear is so underrated. Cutouts and strappy backs are a rising trend but not a necessity when it comes to feeling your best. If you prefer more comfortable workout-inspired gear, then that's exactly what you should wear. Don't feel like you have to throw on your old swim team one-piece, though. Try some of these fit-ready pieces and find the one that you never want to take off. Shop Brands Solid & Striped · Forever 21 · Nike · Robin Piccone · Topshop · H&M · Reformation · Tavik · Boohoo · Fendi · adidas · Calvin Klein · adidas by Stella McCartney · Mossimo · J.Crew · Jets · Karla Colletto · Alexander Wang · Onia · Asos · Ivy Park Solid & Striped Anne-Marie Striped Swimsuit Beautifully colored, this Solid & Striped Anne-Marie Swimsuit ($168) is bound to be this Summer's favorite piece. Solid & Striped Anne-Marie Striped Swimsuit $168 from Intermix Buy Now See more Solid & Striped One-Piece Swimwear Forever 21 + Contrast High-Neck Bikini Top This pop-of-orange Forever 21 Bikini Top ($20) and Bottom ($18) are great for any pool day. Forever 21 FOREVER 21+ Contrast High Neck Bikini Top $19.90 from Forever 21 Buy Now See more Forever 21 Two-Piece Swimwear Forever 21 FOREVER 21+ High-Waist Bikini Bottoms $17.90 from Forever 21 Buy Now See more Forever 21 Two-Piece Swimwear Topshop Colour Block Bikini Crop Feel fresh in this ice-cream-colored Topshop Block Top ($40) and Bottom ($30). Topshop Colour block bikini crop $40 from Topshop Buy Now See more Topshop Two-Piece Swimwear Topshop Colour block bikini bottoms $30 from Topshop Buy Now See more Topshop Two-Piece Swimwear H&M Bikini Top This sea-ready, scuba-inspired H&M Bikini Top ($25) and Bottom ($15) set is a total steal. H&M Bikini Top $24.99 from H&M Buy Now See more H&M Two-Piece Swimwear H&M Bikini Bottoms $14.99 from H&M Buy Now See more H&M Two-Piece Swimwear Reformation Dunes One-Piece You'll never want to take off this Reformation Dunes One-Piece ($148). It's made with adjustable straps to help you find the right fit. Reformation Dunes One Piece $148 from Reformation Buy Now See more Reformation One-Piece Swimwear Tavik Chase One-Piece Swimsuit This Tavik Chase One-Piece ($130) is everything you're looking for. The red, white, and blue colorblocking plus a tie halter top makes it cute and convenient. Tavik Chase One-Piece Swimsuit $130 from Urban Outfitters Buy Now See more Tavik One-Piece Swimwear Boohoo Borneo Neoprene Contrast Racer Back Sports Swimsuit The zip neoprene trend is here to stay, so try it with this affordable Boohoo Borneo Racer Back ($30). Boohoo Borneo Neoprene Contrast Racer Back Sports Swimsuit $30 from BooHoo Buy Now See more Boohoo One-Piece Swimwear Jade Swim Apex One-Shoulder Bikini Jade Swim has a choice of classic, bold colors and the option to mix and match. Try the Apex One Shoulder Top ($90) and Rise Bottom ($90) for the ultimate sporty-girl bikini look. Apex One Shoulder Top $90 from jadeswim.com Buy Now Rise Bottom $90 from jadeswim.com Buy Now Fendi Roma Classic Swimsuit Go the extra mile in this Fendi Roma classic swimsuit ($322), which helps create an hourglass silhouette. Fendi Roma classic swimsuit $322 from MATCHESFASHION.COM Buy Now See more Fendi One-Piece Swimwear Adidas Strappy Back Bikini Set If you're an Adidas fan, you need to try its Strappy Back Bikini Set ($46). It comes with both pieces, making this a worthwhile purchase. adidas Strappy Back Bikini Set $46 from Asos Buy Now See more adidas Two-Piece Swimwear Calvin Klein Logo Swimsuit Feel like you're wearing next to nothing in this comfortable and bright Calvin Klein Logo Top ($56) and Bottom ($44). Calvin Klein Logo Racer Back Crop Top $56 from Asos Buy Now See more Calvin Klein Women's Fashion Calvin Klein Logo Bikini Bottom $44 from Asos Buy Now See more Calvin Klein Two-Piece Swimwear Adidas by Stella McCartney Bikini This Adidas by Stella McCartney Bikini Top ($46) and Bottom ($35) set is the perfect collaboration of fashion meets sport. Get this amazing cult-classic deal before it's gone. adidas by Stella McCartney Bikini Top $65 $45.50 from shopbop.com Buy Now See more adidas by Stella McCartney Two-Piece Swimwear adidas by Stella McCartney Bikini Bottoms $50 $35 from shopbop.com Buy Now See more adidas by Stella McCartney Two-Piece Swimwear Solid & Striped Anne-Marie Striped Swimsuit This Solid & Striped One-Piece ($85) is so cute you can throw it on with a pair of jeans shorts and no one will even know you're wearing a swimsuit. The Outnet One-Piece Swimwear Solid and Striped Anne Marie striped swimsuit $170 $85 from The Outnet Buy Now See more The Outnet One-Piece Swimwear Mossimo Lace-Up One-Piece This sporty olive-colored Mossimo Lace-Up ($35) one-piece is a great deal. Mossimo Women's Lace Up One Piece $39.99 $35 from Target Buy Now See more Mossimo One-Piece Swimwear H&M Beach Bikini Feel extra sporty in this banded H&M Bikini Top ($18) and Bottom ($13). H&M Bikini Top $17.99 from H&M Buy Now See more H&M Two-Piece Swimwear H&M Bikini Bottoms $12.99 from H&M Buy Now See more H&M Two-Piece Swimwear J.Crew Long Torso Long-Sleeved One-Piece This J.Crew Long Long-Sleeved One-Piece ($129) is a great investment to take on all your trips. If you get too sunburned on your first day, throw this on to feel stress-free and protect yourself. J.Crew Long torso long-sleeve one-piece in mixed stripe $129 from J.Crew Buy Now See more J.Crew Petite Swimwear Jets Electrify Elasticated Swimsuit This asymmetric silhouette Jets Electrify Elasticated Swimsuit ($158) looks and feels elegant. Jets Electrify elasticated swimsuit $158 from Selfridges Buy Now See more Jets One-Piece Swimwear L'Agent by Agent Provocateur Alenya Swimsuit The bright, fun colors on this L'Agent Alenya Swimsuit ($180) are all the rage this season. L'Agent Alenya Swimsuit $180 from luxury.zappos.com Buy Now Nike Nylon Core Solid Swimsuit This classic feel-good Nike Nylon Core Solid Swimsuit ($58) comes as a set. Nike Nylon Core Solid Women's Two-Piece Swimsuit $58 from Nike Buy Now See more Nike Two-Piece Swimwear Duskii Monte Carlo Crop Bikini Try this fun, '70s-inspired Duskii Monte Carlo Crop Top ($110) and Hipster Full Brief Bottom ($75) for the ultimate retro flair. Duskii Monte Carlo Crop Top $110 from duskiiactive.com Buy Now Hipster Full Brief Bottom $75 from duskiiactive.com Buy Now Karla Colletto Chunky Zippers Zip-Front Swimsuit Made with a built-in wireless shelf bra, this Karla Colletto Zip-Front Swimsuit ($174) looks stylish and is super supportive for activities in the sun. Karla Colletto Chunky Zippers Zip Front Swimsuit $290 $174 from Nancy Meyer Buy Now See more Karla Colletto One-Piece Swimwear Alexander Wang Fish Line Detail Bikini Splurge on this functional and stylish Alexander Wang Fish Line Bikini Top ($275) and Bottom ($225). Alexander Wang Fish Line Detail Bikini Top $275 from REVOLVE Buy Now See more Alexander Wang Two-Piece Swimwear Alexander Wang Fish Line Detail Bikini Bottom $225 from REVOLVE Buy Now See more Alexander Wang Two-Piece Swimwear Onia One-Piece Swimsuits This two-toned Onia One-piece ($45) flatters in all the right areas. Onia One-piece swimsuits $98 $45 from yoox.com Buy Now See more Onia One-Piece Swimwear ASOS Minimal Crop Bikini This nude-colored trend is everywhere right now, so try this ASOS Minimal Crop Bikini Top ($23) without breaking the bank. This neutral can be paired with a bottom you already own. Asos Minimal Crop Bikini Top $23 from Asos Buy Now See more Asos Two-Piece Swimwear Ivy Park Mesh-Panel Stretch-Jersey Bodysuit The mesh paneling on this Ivy Park Bodysuit ($53) makes it both breathable and formfitting for every figure. Ivy Park Mesh-panel stretch-jersey bodysuit $53 from Selfridges Buy Now See more Ivy Park Swimwear Lululemon Vitalize Swim Bra and Chaser Short Feel workout-ready in these great mix-and-match pieces with the Vitalize Swim Bra ($78) and Swell Chaser Short ($68). Vitalize Swim Bra $78 from shop.lululemon.com Buy Now Swell Chaser Short $68 from shop.lululemon.com Buy Now Zara Baywatch Swimsuit Feel like a star in this Zara Baywatch Swimsuit ($30). Zara Baywatch Swimsuit Feel like a star in this Zara Baywatch Swimsuit ($30). Zara Baywatch Swimsuit $30 from zara.com Buy Now