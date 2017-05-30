 Skip Nav
Sorry in Advance — You're Going to Want All These Summer Bags

Best Summer Bags 2017

Sorry in Advance — You're Going to Want All These Summer Bags

Sorry in Advance — You're Going to Want All These Summer Bags

For fashion girls, Summer doesn't really start till we can swap our heavy leather totes for something that's made to travel with us. We're on the go all season — and on the hunt for cool crossbody bags and carryalls that come with fresh detailing, like raffia or maybe a pom-pom or two. Consider giving your satchel (and your shoulder!) a vacation and investing in something from our editors' picks. From investment-worthy styles that'll last you for seasons to something fun just for the Summer, we've curated the best bags to hit the internet all right here. Read on to shop the lineup, though be forewarned, it's easy to get carried away.

Image Source: Getty / Christian Vierig
Tory Burch Gemini Link Pom-Pom Small Cross-Body
Tory Burch Gemini Link Pom-Pom Small Cross-Body

Tory Burch's Tory Burch's new Gemini bag ($349) comes with Summer-perfect pom-poms.

Tory Burch
Gemini Link Pom-Pom Small Cross-Body
$495 $349
from Tory Burch
Buy Now See more Tory Burch Shoulder Bags
Zara Cross-Body Bag With Metallic Handle
Zara Cross-Body Bag With Metallic Handle

This Zara crossbody bag ($36) was designed with minimalists in mind.

Zara crossbody bag
$36
from zara.com
Buy Now
Tom Ford Tara Large Leather Crossbody Bag
Tom Ford Tara Large Leather Crossbody Bag

Tom Ford's Tara bag ($1,990) is the kind of investment you'll be happy you made this Summer — and for seasons to come.

Tom Ford
Tara Large Leather Crossbody Bag
$1990
from Neiman Marcus
Buy Now See more Tom Ford Shoulder Bags
WaiWai Peitt Balaio Shoulder Bag
WaiWai Peitt Balaio Shoulder Bag

Embrace the adorable raffia look with this WaiWai Peitt Balaio Shoulder Bag ($612).

shopbop.com Shoulder Bags
WaiWai Peitt Balaio Shoulder Bag
$612
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more shopbop.com Shoulder Bags
J.Crew Signet Leather Crossbody Bag
J.Crew Signet Leather Crossbody Bag

J.Crew's Signet Leather Crossbody Bag ($128) will go with everything.

J.Crew
'Signet' Leather Crossbody Bag - Beige
$128
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more J.Crew Shoulder Bags
Gucci Soho Leather Disco Bag
Gucci Soho Leather Disco Bag

Gucci's Soho Leather Disco Bag ($980) is so iconic — get the look that's trendy and timeless.

Gucci
Soho leather disco bag
$980
from Gucci
Buy Now See more Gucci Shoulder Bags
Balenciaga Bazar Small Striped Textured-Leather Tote
Balenciaga Bazar Small Striped Textured-Leather Tote

Balenciaga's Bazar bag ($1,395) got a fresh coral makeover just in time for Summer.

Balenciaga
Bazar Small Striped Textured-leather Tote - Coral
$1395
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Balenciaga Duffels & Totes
Simon Miller Bonsai 15 Nubuck Bucket Bag
Simon Miller Bonsai 15 Nubuck Bucket Bag

This little Simon Miller Bonsai 15 Nubuck Bucket Bag ($390) launched a cult following.

Simon Miller
Bonsai 15 Nubuck Bucket Bag - Tan
$390
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Simon Miller Shoulder Bags
Madewell Vacation Pouch
Madewell Vacation Pouch

This Madewell Vacation Pouch ($70) says it all.

Madewell
Vacation Pouch
$70
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Madewell Clutches
Alexander Wang Mini Roxy Studded Keyring Bag
Alexander Wang Mini Roxy Studded Keyring Bag

Looking for something unexpected? This Alexander Wang Mini Roxy Studded Keyring Bag ($295) is the outfit maker you need in your life.

Alexander Wang
mini 'Roxy' studded keyring bag
$295 $207
from The Webster
Buy Now See more Alexander Wang Shoulder Bags
Marc Jacobs Snapshot Camera Bag
Marc Jacobs Snapshot Camera Bag

This Marc Jacobs Snapshot Camera Bag ($295) would make the perfect Summer concert companion.

Marc Jacobs
Snapshot Camera Bag
$295
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Marc Jacobs Shoulder Bags
Mark Cross Harley Rattan and Leather Cross-Body Bag
Mark Cross Harley Rattan and Leather Cross-Body Bag

If you're looking for a Summer-feeling bag you'll treasure for years, Mark Cross's Harley Rattan and Leather Cross-Body Bag ($1,786) is the piece worth investing in.

Mark Cross
Harley rattan and leather cross-body bag
$1786
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
Buy Now See more Mark Cross Evening Bags
Chloé Nile Medium Crossbody Bag
Chloé Nile Medium Crossbody Bag

Wear the Chloé Nile bag ($1,690) across your body, or dangle it on your wrist with the now-iconic handle.

Chloé
Women's Nile Medium Crossbody Bag
$1,690
from Barneys New York
Buy Now See more Chloé Shoulder Bags
Rebecca Minkoff Vanity Saddle Bag
Rebecca Minkoff Vanity Saddle Bag

This go-anywhere Rebecca Minkoff Vanity Saddle Bag ($325) has just enough personality for any fashion girl.

Rebecca Minkoff
Vanity Saddle Bag - Brown
$325
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Rebecca Minkoff Duffels & Totes
H&M Small Shoulder Bag
H&M Small Shoulder Bag

You'll be able to hold all the essentials in this cheery little H&M Small Shoulder Bag ($30) — nothing more.

H&M
Small Shoulder Bag
$29.99
from H&M
Buy Now See more H&M Clutches
Kendall + Kylie Lucy Box Bag
Kendall + Kylie Lucy Box Bag

Channel your favorite Kardashian-Jenners every time you wear this Kendall + Kylie Lucy Box Bag ($250).

KENDALL + KYLIE
Lucy Box Bag
$250 $175
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more KENDALL + KYLIE Bags
Mansur Gavriel Elegant Checked Canvas Tote
Mansur Gavriel Elegant Checked Canvas Tote

Embrace the season's biggest print with Mansur Gavriel's Elegant Gingham Tote ($695).

Mansur Gavriel
Elegant Checked Canvas Tote - Black
$695
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Mansur Gavriel Duffels & Totes
Mar y Sol Collins Woven Tote
Mar y Sol Collins Woven Tote

From the beach to the city and everywhere in between, you'll be happy to have this Mar y Sol Collins Woven Tote ($129) in your arsenal.

Mar y Sol
'Collins' Woven Tote - Pink
$129
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Mar y Sol Duffels & Totes
J.W.Anderson Medium Pierce Leather Shoulder Bag
J.W.Anderson Medium Pierce Leather Shoulder Bag

A splash of millennial pink on this J.W.Anderson Medium Pierce Leather Shoulder Bag ($1,690) makes it truly covetable.

J.W.Anderson
Medium Pierce leather shoulder bag
$1,690
from mytheresa
Buy Now See more J.W.Anderson Shoulder Bags
Clare Vivier Alice Sisal Tote
Clare Vivier Alice Sisal Tote

Clare Vivier mastered the Summer bag with this Alice Sisal Tote ($225).

Clare Vivier
Alice Sisal Tote - Beige
$225
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Clare Vivier Duffels & Totes
Cult Gaia Mini Acrylic Ark Bag
Cult Gaia Mini Acrylic Ark Bag

If you've been eyeing the look on all your favorite bloggers, it's time to pick up a Cult Gaia bag ($280) of your own.

MODA OPERANDI Bags
Cult Gaia Mini Acrylic Ark Bag
$280
from MODA OPERANDI
Buy Now See more MODA OPERANDI Bags
Coach Crossbody Clutch in Glovetanned Leather With Embossed Space Rexy
Coach Crossbody Clutch in Glovetanned Leather With Embossed Space Rexy

Dinosaurs are having their moment, so don't miss out. This Coach crossbody bag ($250) comes with Rexy right on it.

Coach
Crossbody Clutch In Glovetanned Leather With Embossed Space Rexy
$250
from Coach
Buy Now See more Coach Clutches
Summer FashionSummerBagsShopping
