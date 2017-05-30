Sorry in Advance — You're Going to Want All These Summer Bags

For fashion girls, Summer doesn't really start till we can swap our heavy leather totes for something that's made to travel with us. We're on the go all season — and on the hunt for cool crossbody bags and carryalls that come with fresh detailing, like raffia or maybe a pom-pom or two. Consider giving your satchel (and your shoulder!) a vacation and investing in something from our editors' picks. From investment-worthy styles that'll last you for seasons to something fun just for the Summer, we've curated the best bags to hit the internet all right here. Read on to shop the lineup, though be forewarned, it's easy to get carried away.