Sorry in Advance — You're Going to Want All These Summer Bags

For fashion girls, Summer doesn't really start till we can swap our heavy leather totes for something that's made to travel with us. We're on the go all season — and on the hunt for cool crossbody bags and carryalls that come with fresh detailing, like raffia or maybe a pom-pom or two. Consider giving your satchel (and your shoulder!) a vacation and investing in something from our editors' picks. From investment-worthy styles that'll last you for seasons to something fun just for the Summer, we've curated the best bags to hit the internet all right here. Read on to shop the lineup, though be forewarned, it's easy to get carried away. Image Source: Getty / Christian Vierig Tory Burch Gemini Link Pom-Pom Small Cross-Body Tory Burch's Tory Burch's new Gemini bag ($349) comes with Summer-perfect pom-poms. Tory Burch Gemini Link Pom-Pom Small Cross-Body $495 $349 from Tory Burch Buy Now See more Tory Burch Shoulder Bags Zara Cross-Body Bag With Metallic Handle This Zara crossbody bag ($36) was designed with minimalists in mind. Zara crossbody bag $36 from zara.com Buy Now Tom Ford Tara Large Leather Crossbody Bag Tom Ford's Tara bag ($1,990) is the kind of investment you'll be happy you made this Summer — and for seasons to come. Tom Ford Tara Large Leather Crossbody Bag $1990 from Neiman Marcus Buy Now See more Tom Ford Shoulder Bags WaiWai Peitt Balaio Shoulder Bag Embrace the adorable raffia look with this WaiWai Peitt Balaio Shoulder Bag ($612). shopbop.com Shoulder Bags WaiWai Peitt Balaio Shoulder Bag $612 from shopbop.com Buy Now See more shopbop.com Shoulder Bags J.Crew Signet Leather Crossbody Bag J.Crew's Signet Leather Crossbody Bag ($128) will go with everything. J.Crew 'Signet' Leather Crossbody Bag - Beige $128 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more J.Crew Shoulder Bags Gucci Soho Leather Disco Bag Gucci's Soho Leather Disco Bag ($980) is so iconic — get the look that's trendy and timeless. Gucci Soho leather disco bag $980 from Gucci Buy Now See more Gucci Shoulder Bags Balenciaga Bazar Small Striped Textured-Leather Tote Balenciaga's Bazar bag ($1,395) got a fresh coral makeover just in time for Summer. Balenciaga Bazar Small Striped Textured-leather Tote - Coral $1395 from NET-A-PORTER.COM Buy Now See more Balenciaga Duffels & Totes Simon Miller Bonsai 15 Nubuck Bucket Bag This little Simon Miller Bonsai 15 Nubuck Bucket Bag ($390) launched a cult following. Simon Miller Bonsai 15 Nubuck Bucket Bag - Tan $390 from NET-A-PORTER.COM Buy Now See more Simon Miller Shoulder Bags Madewell Vacation Pouch This Madewell Vacation Pouch ($70) says it all. Madewell Vacation Pouch $70 from shopbop.com Buy Now See more Madewell Clutches Alexander Wang Mini Roxy Studded Keyring Bag Looking for something unexpected? This Alexander Wang Mini Roxy Studded Keyring Bag ($295) is the outfit maker you need in your life. Alexander Wang mini 'Roxy' studded keyring bag $295 $207 from The Webster Buy Now See more Alexander Wang Shoulder Bags Marc Jacobs Snapshot Camera Bag This Marc Jacobs Snapshot Camera Bag ($295) would make the perfect Summer concert companion. Marc Jacobs Snapshot Camera Bag $295 from shopbop.com Buy Now See more Marc Jacobs Shoulder Bags Mark Cross Harley Rattan and Leather Cross-Body Bag If you're looking for a Summer-feeling bag you'll treasure for years, Mark Cross's Harley Rattan and Leather Cross-Body Bag ($1,786) is the piece worth investing in. Mark Cross Harley rattan and leather cross-body bag $1786 from MATCHESFASHION.COM Buy Now See more Mark Cross Evening Bags Chloé Nile Medium Crossbody Bag Wear the Chloé Nile bag ($1,690) across your body, or dangle it on your wrist with the now-iconic handle. Chloé Women's Nile Medium Crossbody Bag $1,690 from Barneys New York Buy Now See more Chloé Shoulder Bags Rebecca Minkoff Vanity Saddle Bag This go-anywhere Rebecca Minkoff Vanity Saddle Bag ($325) has just enough personality for any fashion girl. Rebecca Minkoff Vanity Saddle Bag - Brown $325 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more Rebecca Minkoff Duffels & Totes H&M Small Shoulder Bag You'll be able to hold all the essentials in this cheery little H&M Small Shoulder Bag ($30) — nothing more. H&M Small Shoulder Bag $29.99 from H&M Buy Now See more H&M Clutches Kendall + Kylie Lucy Box Bag Channel your favorite Kardashian-Jenners every time you wear this Kendall + Kylie Lucy Box Bag ($250). KENDALL + KYLIE Lucy Box Bag $250 $175 from shopbop.com Buy Now See more KENDALL + KYLIE Bags Mansur Gavriel Elegant Checked Canvas Tote Embrace the season's biggest print with Mansur Gavriel's Elegant Gingham Tote ($695). Mansur Gavriel Elegant Checked Canvas Tote - Black $695 from NET-A-PORTER.COM Buy Now See more Mansur Gavriel Duffels & Totes Mar y Sol Collins Woven Tote From the beach to the city and everywhere in between, you'll be happy to have this Mar y Sol Collins Woven Tote ($129) in your arsenal. Mar y Sol 'Collins' Woven Tote - Pink $129 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more Mar y Sol Duffels & Totes J.W.Anderson Medium Pierce Leather Shoulder Bag A splash of millennial pink on this J.W.Anderson Medium Pierce Leather Shoulder Bag ($1,690) makes it truly covetable. J.W.Anderson Medium Pierce leather shoulder bag $1,690 from mytheresa Buy Now See more J.W.Anderson Shoulder Bags Clare Vivier Alice Sisal Tote Clare Vivier mastered the Summer bag with this Alice Sisal Tote ($225). Clare Vivier Alice Sisal Tote - Beige $225 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more Clare Vivier Duffels & Totes Cult Gaia Mini Acrylic Ark Bag If you've been eyeing the look on all your favorite bloggers, it's time to pick up a Cult Gaia bag ($280) of your own. MODA OPERANDI Bags Cult Gaia Mini Acrylic Ark Bag $280 from MODA OPERANDI Buy Now See more MODA OPERANDI Bags Coach Crossbody Clutch in Glovetanned Leather With Embossed Space Rexy Dinosaurs are having their moment, so don't miss out. This Coach crossbody bag ($250) comes with Rexy right on it. Coach Crossbody Clutch In Glovetanned Leather With Embossed Space Rexy $250 from Coach Buy Now See more Coach Clutches