25 of the Best Swim Cover-Ups — All Under $100

Attending beach functions or bachelorette parties involves much more than just grabbing your favorite swimsuit and throwing it into a bag. You're probably already packing slip-on sandals, a large carry-all tote, and Instagram-worthy towel, but the one thing you must add this season is a cover-up. Whether you want to protect yourself against that Summer breeze or just like to cover your skin while lounging poolside, cover-ups are clutch. Up ahead, we have 25 affordable picks.

Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Sheila Gim
FOREVER 21+ Crochet Embroidered Cover-Up
FOREVER 21+ Crochet Embroidered Cover-Up
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Sheila Gim

This crochet FOREVER 21 Embroidered Cover-Up ($30) will give you the coverage you want while allowing you to show off your favorite swimsuit.

Mara Hoffman Arcadia Floral Sarong
Mara Hoffman Arcadia Floral Sarong
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Sheila Gim

Pair this beautiful Mara Hoffman Arcadia Floral Sarong ($100) with a printed swimsuit to make a statement.

Pitusa Pom Pom Sarong
Pitusa Pom Pom Sarong
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Sheila Gim

This black Pitusa Sarong ($62) features colorful pom-poms.

Bleu Rod Beattie Ombré Caftan Swim Cover-Up
Bleu Rod Beattie Ombré Caftan Swim Cover-Up
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Sheila Gim

Catch the ocean breeze in this ombré Bleu Rod Beattie Caftan Cover-Up ($79).

Nanette Lepore Desert Diamond Off the Shoulder Cover Up Dress
Nanette Lepore Desert Diamond Off the Shoulder Cover Up Dress
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Sheila Gim

This colorful Nanette Lepore Desert Diamond Cover Up ($91) will look supercute at your next pool party. Pair with wedges for a daytime event.

BDG Tara Terry Halter Mini Dress
BDG Tara Terry Halter Mini Dress
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Sheila Gim

This BDG Tara Halter Dress ($49) is easy to throw on when you're done soaking up the sun.

Tommy Bahama Women's Ticking Stripe Cover-Up Shirt
Tommy Bahama Women's Ticking Stripe Cover-Up Shirt
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Sheila Gim

If you love button-up shirts, try this Tommy Bahama Ticking Stripe Cover-Up ($98).

Mikoh Guana Cay Overalls
Mikoh Guana Cay Overalls
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Sheila Gim

Throw these Mikoh Guana Cay Overalls ($66) on over your swimsuit and you can head to lunch with your friends.

Allihop Front Slit Beach Pants
Allihop Front Slit Beach Pants
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Sheila Gim

If you're looking to just cover your bottom, try these bright stand-out Allihop Front Slit Beach Pants ($68).

Cover 2 Cover Terry Short-Sleeve Hooded Zipped Front Cover Up
Cover 2 Cover Terry Short-Sleeve Hooded Zipped Front Cover Up
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Sheila Gim

This sport-inspired Cover 2 Cover Cover Up ($22) is superconvenient with a front zipper and pockets.

Surf Gypsy Paisley Cold Shoulder Romper Swim Cover-Up
Surf Gypsy Paisley Cold Shoulder Romper Swim Cover-Up
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Sheila Gim

The off-the-shoulder ruffle detail and deep V-neck makes this Surf Gypsy Paisley Romper Cover-Up ($88) on-trend.

J.Crew Scalloped Tunic
J.Crew Scalloped Tunic
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Sheila Gim

Try this millennial pink scalloped J.Crew Tunic ($70).

ASOS Glimmer Gem Encrusted Beach Sarong
ASOS Glimmer Gem Encrusted Beach Sarong
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Sheila Gim

This ASOS Glimmer Beach Sarong ($40) is like wearing a maxi skirt and flowing pants at the same time.

Yumi Kim Lavenna Off-The-Shoulder Cover-Up
Yumi Kim Lavenna Off-The-Shoulder Cover-Up
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Sheila Gim

This glamorous Yumi Kim Lavenna Off-The-Shoulder Cover-Up ($98) would look stunning over your favorite white swimsuit.

Splendid Chambray Romper Swim Cover-Up
Splendid Chambray Romper Swim Cover-Up
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Sheila Gim

Pair this Splendid Chambray Swim Cover-Up ($83) with a pair of strappy brown sandals and no one will ever know you just came from the beach.

Old Navy Printed Gauze Kaftan Cover-Up for Women
Old Navy Printed Gauze Kaftan Cover-Up for Women
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Sheila Gim

For tropical vibes, try this Old Navy Printed Gauze Kaftan ($18).

BDG Terry Strapless Romper
BDG Terry Strapless Romper
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Sheila Gim

This Summer, slip into this easy-to-wear, bright BDG Terry Strapless Romper ($49).

Echo Pom-Pom Pareo Swim Cover-Up
Echo Pom-Pom Pareo Swim Cover-Up
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Sheila Gim

This orange pom-pom Echo Pareo Cover-Up ($55) can be tied at the waist as a skirt or at the chest to look like a midi dress.

Out From Under Sunset Romper Cover-Up
Out From Under Sunset Romper Cover-Up
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Sheila Gim

Shorts that looks like skirts is supertrendy right now. This Out From Under Romper Cover-Up ($40) is even more unique for the beach because of the sheer bottoms.

J.Crew Gingham tunic
J.Crew Gingham tunic
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Sheila Gim

If you love the gingham trend, invest in this J.Crew Gingham tunic ($90).

Madewell Striped Cover-Up Culottes
Madewell Striped Cover-Up Culottes
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Sheila Gim

These super soft Madewell Striped Cover-Up Culottes ($55) are made for those chilly days around the pool.

Seafolly Striped Kaftan Cover-Up
Seafolly Striped Kaftan Cover-Up
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Sheila Gim

The bold stripes and colorful tassels makes this Seafolly Kaftan Cover-Up ($91) Instagram-ready.

Tommy Bahama Lace Trim Tunic Swim Cover-Up
Tommy Bahama Lace Trim Tunic Swim Cover-Up
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Sheila Gim

This Tommy Bahama Lace Trim Tunic Swim Cover-Up ($98) would be great for any bride at her bachelorette party.

ASOS Washed Blue Stripe Beach Sarong
ASOS Washed Blue Stripe Beach Sarong
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Sheila Gim

This ASOS Washed Blue Stripe Beach Sarong ($26) can be tied so many different ways, making this a creative beach cover-up.

Heidi Klum Wanderlust Summer Caftan Swim Cover-Up
Heidi Klum Wanderlust Summer Caftan Swim Cover-Up
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Sheila Gim

This versatile Heidi Klum Wanderlust Caftan ($90) is a classic go-to cover-up because it will never go out of style.

