25 of the Best Swim Cover-Ups — All Under $100

Attending beach functions or bachelorette parties involves much more than just grabbing your favorite swimsuit and throwing it into a bag. You're probably already packing slip-on sandals, a large carry-all tote, and Instagram-worthy towel, but the one thing you must add this season is a cover-up. Whether you want to protect yourself against that Summer breeze or just like to cover your skin while lounging poolside, cover-ups are clutch. Up ahead, we have 25 affordable picks. Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Sheila Gim FOREVER 21+ Crochet Embroidered Cover-Up Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Sheila Gim This crochet FOREVER 21 Embroidered Cover-Up ($30) will give you the coverage you want while allowing you to show off your favorite swimsuit. Forever 21 FOREVER 21+ Crochet Embroidered Cover-Up $29.90 from Forever 21 Buy Now See more Forever 21 Cover-ups Mara Hoffman Arcadia Floral Sarong Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Sheila Gim Pair this beautiful Mara Hoffman Arcadia Floral Sarong ($100) with a printed swimsuit to make a statement. Mara Hoffman Arcadia Floral-Print Sarong $100 from Neiman Marcus Buy Now See more Mara Hoffman Cover-ups Pitusa Pom Pom Sarong Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Sheila Gim This black Pitusa Sarong ($62) features colorful pom-poms. shopbop.com Cover-ups Pitusa Pom Pom Sarong $62 from shopbop.com Buy Now See more shopbop.com Cover-ups Bleu Rod Beattie Ombré Caftan Swim Cover-Up Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Sheila Gim Catch the ocean breeze in this ombré Bleu Rod Beattie Caftan Cover-Up ($79). Bleu Rod Beattie Ombré Caftan Swim Cover-Up $79 from Bloomingdale's Buy Now See more Bleu Rod Beattie Cover-ups Nanette Lepore Desert Diamond Off the Shoulder Cover Up Dress Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Sheila Gim This colorful Nanette Lepore Desert Diamond Cover Up ($91) will look supercute at your next pool party. Pair with wedges for a daytime event. Nanette Lepore Desert Diamond Off the Shoulder Cover Up Dress $152 $91.20 from shopbop.com Buy Now See more Nanette Lepore Cover-ups BDG Tara Terry Halter Mini Dress Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Sheila Gim This BDG Tara Halter Dress ($49) is easy to throw on when you're done soaking up the sun. BDG Tara Halter Dress $49 from urbanoutfitters.com Buy Now Tommy Bahama Women's Ticking Stripe Cover-Up Shirt Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Sheila Gim If you love button-up shirts, try this Tommy Bahama Ticking Stripe Cover-Up ($98). Tommy Bahama Women's Ticking Stripe Cover-Up Shirt $98 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more Tommy Bahama Cover-ups Mikoh Guana Cay Overalls Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Sheila Gim Throw these Mikoh Guana Cay Overalls ($66) on over your swimsuit and you can head to lunch with your friends. Mikoh Guana Cay Overalls $164 $65.60 from shopbop.com Buy Now See more Mikoh Cover-ups Allihop Front Slit Beach Pants Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Sheila Gim If you're looking to just cover your bottom, try these bright stand-out Allihop Front Slit Beach Pants ($68). Anthropologie Cover-ups Allihop Front Slit Beach Pants $68 from Anthropologie Buy Now See more Anthropologie Cover-ups Cover 2 Cover Terry Short-Sleeve Hooded Zipped Front Cover Up Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Sheila Gim This sport-inspired Cover 2 Cover Cover Up ($22) is superconvenient with a front zipper and pockets. Target Cover-ups Cover 2 Cover Women's Terry Short-Sleeve Hooded Zipped Front Cover Up $24.99 $21.24 from Target Buy Now See more Target Cover-ups Surf Gypsy Paisley Cold Shoulder Romper Swim Cover-Up Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Sheila Gim The off-the-shoulder ruffle detail and deep V-neck makes this Surf Gypsy Paisley Romper Cover-Up ($88) on-trend. Bloomingdale's Cover-ups Surf Gypsy Paisley Cold Shoulder Romper Swim Cover-Up $88 from Bloomingdale's Buy Now See more Bloomingdale's Cover-ups J.Crew Scalloped Tunic Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Sheila Gim Try this millennial pink scalloped J.Crew Tunic ($70). J.Crew Scalloped tunic $69.50 from J.Crew Buy Now See more J.Crew Cover-ups ASOS Glimmer Gem Encrusted Beach Sarong Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Sheila Gim This ASOS Glimmer Beach Sarong ($40) is like wearing a maxi skirt and flowing pants at the same time. Asos Glimmer Gem Encrusted Beach Sarong $40 from Asos Buy Now See more Asos Cover-ups Yumi Kim Lavenna Off-The-Shoulder Cover-Up Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Sheila Gim This glamorous Yumi Kim Lavenna Off-The-Shoulder Cover-Up ($98) would look stunning over your favorite white swimsuit. Yumi Kim Lavenna Off-The-Shoulder Cover-Up $98 from Anthropologie Buy Now See more Yumi Kim Cover-ups Splendid Chambray Romper Swim Cover-Up Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Sheila Gim Pair this Splendid Chambray Swim Cover-Up ($83) with a pair of strappy brown sandals and no one will ever know you just came from the beach. Splendid Chambray Romper Swim Cover-Up $98 $83.30 from Bloomingdale's Buy Now See more Splendid Cover-ups Old Navy Printed Gauze Kaftan Cover-Up for Women Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Sheila Gim For tropical vibes, try this Old Navy Printed Gauze Kaftan ($18). Old Navy Printed Gauze Kaftan Cover-Up for Women $26.94 $18 from Old Navy Buy Now See more Old Navy Petite Dresses BDG Terry Strapless Romper Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Sheila Gim This Summer, slip into this easy-to-wear, bright BDG Terry Strapless Romper ($49). BDG Terry Strapless Romper $49 from urbanoutfitters.com Buy Now Echo Pom-Pom Pareo Swim Cover-Up Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Sheila Gim This orange pom-pom Echo Pareo Cover-Up ($55) can be tied at the waist as a skirt or at the chest to look like a midi dress. Echo Pom-Pom Pareo Swim Cover-Up $55 from Bloomingdale's Buy Now See more Echo Cover-ups Out From Under Sunset Romper Cover-Up Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Sheila Gim Shorts that looks like skirts is supertrendy right now. This Out From Under Romper Cover-Up ($40) is even more unique for the beach because of the sheer bottoms. Out From Under Sunset Romper Cover-Up $59 $39.99 from Urban Outfitters Buy Now See more Out From Under Cover-ups J.Crew Gingham tunic Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Sheila Gim If you love the gingham trend, invest in this J.Crew Gingham tunic ($90). J.Crew Gingham tunic $89.50 from J.Crew Buy Now See more J.Crew Petite Swimwear Madewell Striped Cover-Up Culottes Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Sheila Gim These super soft Madewell Striped Cover-Up Culottes ($55) are made for those chilly days around the pool. Madewell Striped Cover-Up Culottes $75 $54.99 from Madewell Buy Now See more Madewell Cover-ups Seafolly Striped Kaftan Cover-Up Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Sheila Gim The bold stripes and colorful tassels makes this Seafolly Kaftan Cover-Up ($91) Instagram-ready. Seafolly Striped Kaftan Cover-Up $91 from Anthropologie Buy Now See more Seafolly Cover-ups Tommy Bahama Lace Trim Tunic Swim Cover-Up Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Sheila Gim This Tommy Bahama Lace Trim Tunic Swim Cover-Up ($98) would be great for any bride at her bachelorette party. Tommy Bahama Lace Trim Tunic Swim Cover-Up $98 from Bloomingdale's Buy Now See more Tommy Bahama Cover-ups ASOS Washed Blue Stripe Beach Sarong Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Sheila Gim This ASOS Washed Blue Stripe Beach Sarong ($26) can be tied so many different ways, making this a creative beach cover-up. Asos Washed Blue Stripe Beach Sarong $26 from Asos Buy Now See more Asos Cover-ups Heidi Klum Wanderlust Summer Caftan Swim Cover-Up Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Sheila Gim This versatile Heidi Klum Wanderlust Caftan ($90) is a classic go-to cover-up because it will never go out of style. Bloomingdale's Cover-ups Heidi Klum Wanderlust Summer Caftan Swim Cover-Up $90 from Bloomingdale's Buy Now See more Bloomingdale's Cover-ups