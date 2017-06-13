6/13/17 6/13/17 POPSUGAR Fashion Spring Fashion Best Swimsuit For Your Zodiac Sign The Secret to the Perfect Swimsuit Lies in Your Zodiac Sign June 13, 2017 by Aemilia Madden 2.2K Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. You've spent plenty of time struggling to find the perfect swimsuit, but the answer has been right in front of you all along, written in the stars. Even if you find your daily horoscope hard to believe, you can learn a lot about your signature style, all based on your star sign, so let fate decide the best bikini for you. Whether you are a flashy Leo or a sophisticated Virgo, we've done the research to help you find the perfect suit, no star charting necessary. So snap up the swimsuit for you before the season quickly breezes by. — Additional reporting by Sarah Wasilak and Marina Liao Shop Brands Zimmermann · Karla Colletto · Solid & Striped · Lisa Marie Fernandez · Beach Riot · Forever 21 · Kate Spade · Mara Hoffman Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Mark Popovich Aries Forget following trends; you set your own, even when it comes to swimsuits. Keep your eye out for a suit with an unexpected shape and bold print like this color-block swimsuit by Joellen ($405). You can't go wrong with a look that's comfortable and a little bit sporty, but still superchic. NET-A-PORTER.COM One-Piece Swimwear Flagpole - Joellen Cutout Color-block Swimsuit - Teal $405 from NET-A-PORTER.COM Buy Now See more NET-A-PORTER.COM One-Piece Swimwear Taurus When picking out the ideal swimsuit, you value comfort just as much as looking good. And while others get tempted by passing trends, your ideal swimsuit will look just as cool next season as it does right now. Same Swim's the vixen top ($180) and vamp bikini bottoms ($140) may seem simple, but together they make for a sexy yet sophisticated combination that you can easily mix and match with other suits later on. shopbop.com Two-Piece Swimwear SAME SWIM The Vixen Bikini Top $180 from shopbop.com Buy Now See more shopbop.com Two-Piece Swimwear shopbop.com Two-Piece Swimwear SAME SWIM The Vamp Bikini Bottoms $140 from shopbop.com Buy Now See more shopbop.com Two-Piece Swimwear Gemini For you, bikinis were made to mix and match. From bold prints to cool cutouts, there is no suit combination you can't execute. Take advantage of your versatility, and opt for separates that highlight your unique style, like Zimmermann's aerial striped triangle bikini ($197) and tropicale floral-print bikini briefs ($48). Zimmermann Aerial striped triangle bikini $197 from MATCHESFASHION.COM Buy Now See more Zimmermann Two-Piece Swimwear Zimmermann Tropicale Floral-print Bikini Briefs - Baby pink $95 $48 from NET-A-PORTER.COM Buy Now See more Zimmermann Two-Piece Swimwear Cancer A great swimsuit is all about function with a feminine twist. You gravitate toward a crisp white suit (it is your power color, after all) in a cut that is both elegant and flattering, no overtly sexy cutouts needed. A ladylike one-piece such as Karla Colletto's off-the-shoulder style ($218) will meet every demand on your swim style checklist. Karla Colletto Josephine Off Shoulder Maillot $311 $217.70 from shopbop.com Buy Now See more Karla Colletto One-Piece Swimwear Leo You need the brightest bikini on the beach because you are never one to blend in to the crowd. The bold Solid & Striped ombre swimsuit ($158) is equal parts sexy and fun, just like you. So show off your best assets in the one-piece that will have everyone talking. Solid & Striped The Anne-Marie ombré swimsuit $158 from MATCHESFASHION.COM Buy Now See more Solid & Striped One-Piece Swimwear Virgo You are naturally drawn to girlie styles, but your ideal swimsuit still has an eye-catching twist, like a pattern or sophisticated cut that takes it to the next level. The bow details on this Lisa Marie Fernandez knot one piece ($455) are right up your alley. Lisa Marie Fernandez Triple Poppy swimsuit $455 from mytheresa Buy Now See more Lisa Marie Fernandez One-Piece Swimwear Libra You aren't afraid to try something new, so stay away from a classic string bikini — been there, done that. Beach Riot's ($202) floral swimsuit embraces your power color, blue, while the bold pattern and figure-flattering cutouts fit in with your edgy, experimental style. Beach Riot X REVOLVE Lex One Piece $105 from REVOLVE Buy Now See more Beach Riot One-Piece Swimwear Scorpio Your ideal swimsuit is sleek and streamlined but never boring. And since your wardrobe is filled with black, why should your swimsuit be any different? Forever 21's south beach one piece ($38) is equal parts sexy and edgy, just like you. And while it may be intended for the beach, you could pull it off with a skirt and killer heels too. Forever 21 FOREVER 21+ South Beach One-Piece Swimsuit $38 from Forever 21 Buy Now See more Forever 21 One-Piece Swimwear Sagittarius While some might describe your signature style as generally polished, there's nothing stuffy about your look. You love eye-catching colors and patterns, and while you skew toward feminine silhouettes, you wouldn't consider yourself too girlie. Montce's gingham print top ($138) and bottom ($78) are adventurous without feeling too over the top. CoutureCandy Two-Piece Swimwear Montce Swim - Gingham Cabana Top X High Rise Bottom Bikini Set $138 $131.10 from CoutureCandy Buy Now See more CoutureCandy Two-Piece Swimwear Capricorn Others tend to describe your style as sophisticated, but that doesn't mean there isn't a hint of sexiness to your look too. While you aren't one to just bare it all, you show off your curves with alluring details and classic-meets-cool silhouettes, like this one from Kate Spade ($60). Kate Spade Plage Du Midi Cutout One-Piece Swimsuit, Adventure Blue $85 $59.50 from Last Call by Neiman Marcus Buy Now See more Kate Spade One-Piece Swimwear Aquarius There is nothing understated about your look. You gravitate toward styles that just make you happy; you aren't focused on what others may think. Vibrant colors, eye-catching prints: you'll try it all. Mara Hoffman's printed one piece ($225) is the perfect smile-inducing suit for your Summer. Mara Hoffman Printed Swimsuit - White $225 from NET-A-PORTER.COM Buy Now See more Mara Hoffman One-Piece Swimwear Pisces Embrace your free-spirited side when searching for the perfect suit. The floral print and ruffle sleeve of this Free People bikini top ($120) and matching bottom ($84) feel a little bohemian. Free People bikini top $120 from freepeople.com Buy Now matching bottom $84 from freepeople.com Buy Now