The Most Figure-Flattering Swimsuits For Athletic Bodies

Our comprehensive guide on shopping the right swimsuit for your body type may have given you some ideas, and now we've narrowed that down even further. If you have an athletic build, we found 15 swimsuits that will flatter your silhouette and enhance your natural curves.

Before you browse the selection ahead, here are some quick shopping tips: Go for details like ruffles, cutouts, and twisted tops; they'll help create dimension. Avoid bikini tops that go straight across like bandeaus and opt for triangle and halter tops. The straps will draw attention to your strong shoulders and upper body. Athletic ladies don't have to worry about finding the right bikini or one-piece because we did the shopping for you ahead. Just click add to cart!