Best Swimsuits For Athletic Bodies The Most Figure-Flattering Swimsuits For Athletic Bodies May 21, 2017 by Marina Liao

Our comprehensive guide on shopping the right swimsuit for your body type may have given you some ideas, and now we've narrowed that down even further. If you have an athletic build, we found 15 swimsuits that will flatter your silhouette and enhance your natural curves. Before you browse the selection ahead, here are some quick shopping tips: Go for details like ruffles, cutouts, and twisted tops; they'll help create dimension. Avoid bikini tops that go straight across like bandeaus and opt for triangle and halter tops. The straps will draw attention to your strong shoulders and upper body. Athletic ladies don't have to worry about finding the right bikini or one-piece because we did the shopping for you ahead. Just click add to cart!

Shop Brands Marysia Swim · Kiini · Lisa Marie Fernandez · Mara Hoffman · J.Crew · Asos · Melissa Odabash · Topshop · MinkPink · Zimmermann · L'Agent by Agent Provocateur · Frankie's Bikinis Image Source: Instagram user hannahbronfman Sweet and feminine touches like ruffles balance out an athletic build, so scoop up this Lisa Marie Fernandez ($440) bikini ASAP. You don't have to worry about your swimsuit slipping off during sport activities on the beach in this Mara Hoffman one-piece ($230). A simple black two-piece swimsuit like this one from J.Crew ($44) works for all body types. Ruffles create the illusion of curves, and this ASOS bikini bottom ($32) does the job. You worked hard for those abs, so show them off in a Solid and Striped cutout one-piece ($158). To make your figure appear softer and curvier, try Marysia's one-shoulder ($153) bow bikini. Don't cover up your athletic figure — show it off in a tiny white Melissa Odabash bikini ($115). The plunging neckline and side cutouts in this one-piece ($210) show off your figure in the sexiest way. This Topshop mesh bikini ($26) draws inspiration from a sports bra. If you want to draw attention to your sides, this Kiini swimsuit ($315) with cutouts does the job. With the ruffle details, cutouts, and floral print, this MinkPink one-piece ($109) shows off your figure in all the right ways. Boy-brief-style bottoms ($98) are perfect for ladies with an athletic figure. Go for low-waist bottoms like this Frankies Bikinis piece ($98) so your torso appears longer. If you have a small bust and athletic build, the ruffles and crisscross details on this Zimmermann bikini ($295) can play up your silhouette. A bright fuchsia one-piece by L'Agent by Agent Provocateur ($180) has strategic cutouts to create those curves that might be MIA.