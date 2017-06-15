6/15/17 6/15/17 POPSUGAR Fashion Shopping The Best Swimsuits at Urban Outfitters 2017 Grab One of These 17 Swimsuits From Urban Outfitters Before They Sell Out June 15, 2017 by Krista Jones 3 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. Urban Outfitters is one of the best stores for stocking up on Summer essentials. From its apartment stuff to shimmery makeup and even relaunches of amazing '90s cult t-shirts, Urban has it all. You know what else they have? Swimwear. From one-pieces to ruffles and rainbows, you can find anything you need. Check out some of these and get the one you can keep for years. Shop Brands Blue Life · Out From Under · 6 Shore Road · Billabong Out From Under Marian Mermaid One-Piece Swimsuit Channel your inner mermaid with this Out From Under Marian Mermaid Swimsuit ($79). The sheer sides and ruffled shoulder straps makes this feel extra luminous. Out From Under Marian Mermaid Swimsuit $79 from urbanoutfitters.com Buy Now Blue Life Flutter Bikini This Blue Life Flutter Bikini Top ($125) with matching bottoms ($88) has a ruffled scoop neck for a sweet look. Blue Life Flutter Bikini Top $125$99.99 from Urban Outfitters Buy Now See more Blue Life Panties Blue Life Paradise Skimpy Bikini Bottom $88$59.99 from Urban Outfitters Buy Now See more Blue Life Panties Out From Under Spangled Triangle Bikini Get ready for the Fourth of July in this festive Out From Under Spangled Triangle Bikini ($39) and Bottom ($39). Out From Under Spangled Triangle Bikini $39 from urbanoutfitters.com Buy Now Bottom $39 from urbanoutfitters.com Buy Now Out From Under Printed Tie-Front One-Piece Swimsuit This cute tie-front Out From Under Printed One-Piece ($69) can be paired with a denim skirt for a crop-top-inspired look. Out From Under Printed One-Piece $69 from urbanoutfitters.com Buy Now Out From Under Solid Ruched High-Waisted Bikini This Out From Under Bandeau Bikini Top ($45) can be paired with these High-Waisted Bottoms ($34). This swimsuit is flattering for many different body types. Out From Under Bandeau Bikini Top $45 from urbanoutfitters.com Buy Now High-Waisted Bottoms $34 from urbanoutfitters.com Buy Now 6 Shore Road Divine One-Piece Swimsuit Feel tropical in this sweet vacation-inspired 6 Shore Road Divine One-Piece Swimsuit ($143). 6 Shore Road Divine One-Piece Swimsuit $143$89.99 from Urban Outfitters Buy Now See more 6 Shore Road One-Piece Swimwear Out From Under Underwire Demi Bikini Top The Out From Under Underwire Demi Bikini Top ($45) has a great push-up cup if you're looking for extra support. Mix and match with these fun Strappy Back High-Waisted Bikini Bottoms ($45). Out From Under Underwire Demi Bikini Top $45 from Urban Outfitters Buy Now See more Out From Under Bras Strappy Back High-Waisted Bikini Bottoms $45 from urbanoutfitters.com Buy Now Out From Under Kelly Striped Snap-Up One-Piece Swimsuit The deep V-neck and bold stripe combo on this Out From Under Kelly Striped Snap-Up One-Piece Swimsuit ($79) is so cute you'll want to wear this on your next night out. Out From Under Kelly Striped Snap-Up One-Piece Swimsuit $79 from urbanoutfitters.com Buy Now Out From Under Zola Shimmer Shell One-Piece Swimsuit Shine bright in this Out From Under Shimmer Shell One-Piece ($79). Out From Under Zola Shimmer Shell One-Piece Swimsuit $79 from Urban Outfitters Buy Now See more Out From Under One-Piece Swimwear Out From Under Shelly Colorblocked Bikini This sport-inspired Out From Under Shelly Colorblocked Bikini Top ($54) and Bottom ($39) look and feel super comfortable. Out From Under Shelly Colorblocked Bikini Top $54 from urbanoutfitters.com Buy Now Bottom $39 from urbanoutfitters.com Buy Now Op For UO Rainbow Triangle Bikini If you're rainbow-obsessed, this Op For UO Rainbow Triangle Bikini Top ($39) and Bottom ($36) set is the swimsuit for you this Summer. Op For UO Rainbow Triangle Bikini Top $39 from urbanoutfitters.com Buy Now Bottom $36 from urbanoutfitters.com Buy Now Billabong X UO Sunny Eyes Scoop Neck Bikini Top This fun Billabong X UO Sunny Eyes Scoop Neck Bikini Top ($45) and Bottom ($45) set is a collaboration with cult-classic swim brand Billabong. The cool orange shade and metallic branding makes this feel unique. Billabong X UO Sunny Eyes Scoop Neck Bikini Top $45 from Urban Outfitters Buy Now See more Billabong Panties Billabong X UO Sunny Eyes Bikini Bottom $45 from Urban Outfitters Buy Now See more Billabong Panties Out From Under Kelly Snap-Up One-Piece Swimsuit The plunging neckline on this Out From Under Kelly Snap-Up Swimsuit ($72) can be buttoned up or down just the way you like it. Out From Under Kelly Snap-Up Swimsuit $72 from urbanoutfitters.com Buy Now Out From Under After Party Bikini This matching retro-inspired Out From Under After Party Bikini Top ($42) and Bottom ($39) set is so fun you'll never want to take it off. Out From Under After Party Bikini Top $42$29.99 from Urban Outfitters Buy Now See more Out From Under Panties Out From Under After Party Bikini Bottom $39$24.99 from Urban Outfitters Buy Now See more Out From Under Panties Lolli Smitten Tropics One-Piece Swimsuit With a perfect-size cutout in the front, this Lolli Smitten Tropics One-Piece ($169) is adjustable so you can wear it how you like it. Urban Outfitters One-Piece Swimwear Lolli Smitten Tropics One-Piece Swimsuit $169 from Urban Outfitters Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters One-Piece Swimwear Body Glove '80s Throwback You Spin Me Bikini This zip-front Body Glove '80s Throwback You Spin Me Bikini Top ($68) and Bottom ($55) set is made with a lightweight fabric that is fast-drying so you won't be soaking up your towel all day. Body Glove '80s Throwback You Spin Me Bikini Top $68 from urbanoutfitters.com Buy Now Bottom $55 from urbanoutfitters.com Buy Now Out From Under Lyza Patchwork One-Piece Swimsuit If you like the cutout look but want a more understated version, try this Out From Under Lyza Patchwork One-Piece ($72). Out From Under Lyza Patchwork One-Piece Swimsuit $72 from Urban Outfitters Buy Now See more Out From Under One-Piece Swimwear Summer FashionBikinisUrban OutfittersTrendsShopping