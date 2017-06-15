Grab One of These 17 Swimsuits From Urban Outfitters Before They Sell Out

 Skip Nav
Urban Outfitters is one of the best stores for stocking up on Summer essentials. From its apartment stuff to shimmery makeup and even relaunches of amazing '90s cult t-shirts, Urban has it all. You know what else they have? Swimwear. From one-pieces to ruffles and rainbows, you can find anything you need. Check out some of these and get the one you can keep for years.

Out From Under Marian Mermaid One-Piece Swimsuit
Out From Under Marian Mermaid One-Piece Swimsuit

Channel your inner mermaid with this Out From Under Marian Mermaid Swimsuit ($79). The sheer sides and ruffled shoulder straps makes this feel extra luminous.

Out From Under Marian Mermaid Swimsuit
$79
from urbanoutfitters.com
Buy Now
Blue Life Flutter Bikini
Blue Life Flutter Bikini

This Blue Life Flutter Bikini Top ($125) with matching bottoms ($88) has a ruffled scoop neck for a sweet look.

Blue Life
Flutter Bikini Top
$125$99.99
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Blue Life Panties
Blue Life
Paradise Skimpy Bikini Bottom
$88$59.99
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Blue Life Panties
Out From Under Spangled Triangle Bikini
Out From Under Spangled Triangle Bikini

Get ready for the Fourth of July in this festive Out From Under Spangled Triangle Bikini ($39) and Bottom ($39).

Out From Under Spangled Triangle Bikini
$39
from urbanoutfitters.com
Buy Now
Bottom
$39
from urbanoutfitters.com
Buy Now
Out From Under Printed Tie-Front One-Piece Swimsuit
Out From Under Printed Tie-Front One-Piece Swimsuit

This cute tie-front Out From Under Printed One-Piece ($69) can be paired with a denim skirt for a crop-top-inspired look.

Out From Under Printed One-Piece
$69
from urbanoutfitters.com
Buy Now
Out From Under Solid Ruched High-Waisted Bikini
Out From Under Solid Ruched High-Waisted Bikini

This Out From Under Bandeau Bikini Top ($45) can be paired with these High-Waisted Bottoms ($34). This swimsuit is flattering for many different body types.

Out From Under Bandeau Bikini Top
$45
from urbanoutfitters.com
Buy Now
High-Waisted Bottoms
$34
from urbanoutfitters.com
Buy Now
6 Shore Road Divine One-Piece Swimsuit
6 Shore Road Divine One-Piece Swimsuit

Feel tropical in this sweet vacation-inspired 6 Shore Road Divine One-Piece Swimsuit ($143).

6 Shore Road
Divine One-Piece Swimsuit
$143$89.99
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more 6 Shore Road One-Piece Swimwear
Out From Under Underwire Demi Bikini Top
Out From Under Underwire Demi Bikini Top

The Out From Under Underwire Demi Bikini Top ($45) has a great push-up cup if you're looking for extra support. Mix and match with these fun Strappy Back High-Waisted Bikini Bottoms ($45).

Out From Under
Underwire Demi Bikini Top
$45
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Out From Under Bras
Strappy Back High-Waisted Bikini Bottoms
$45
from urbanoutfitters.com
Buy Now
Out From Under Kelly Striped Snap-Up One-Piece Swimsuit
Out From Under Kelly Striped Snap-Up One-Piece Swimsuit

The deep V-neck and bold stripe combo on this Out From Under Kelly Striped Snap-Up One-Piece Swimsuit ($79) is so cute you'll want to wear this on your next night out.

Out From Under Kelly Striped Snap-Up One-Piece Swimsuit
$79
from urbanoutfitters.com
Buy Now
Out From Under Zola Shimmer Shell One-Piece Swimsuit
Out From Under Zola Shimmer Shell One-Piece Swimsuit

Shine bright in this Out From Under Shimmer Shell One-Piece ($79).

Out From Under
Zola Shimmer Shell One-Piece Swimsuit
$79
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Out From Under One-Piece Swimwear
Out From Under Shelly Colorblocked Bikini
Out From Under Shelly Colorblocked Bikini

This sport-inspired Out From Under Shelly Colorblocked Bikini Top ($54) and Bottom ($39) look and feel super comfortable.

Out From Under Shelly Colorblocked Bikini Top
$54
from urbanoutfitters.com
Buy Now
Bottom
$39
from urbanoutfitters.com
Buy Now
Op For UO Rainbow Triangle Bikini
Op For UO Rainbow Triangle Bikini

If you're rainbow-obsessed, this Op For UO Rainbow Triangle Bikini Top ($39) and Bottom ($36) set is the swimsuit for you this Summer.

Op For UO Rainbow Triangle Bikini Top
$39
from urbanoutfitters.com
Buy Now
Bottom
$36
from urbanoutfitters.com
Buy Now
Billabong X UO Sunny Eyes Scoop Neck Bikini Top
Billabong X UO Sunny Eyes Scoop Neck Bikini Top

This fun Billabong X UO Sunny Eyes Scoop Neck Bikini Top ($45) and Bottom ($45) set is a collaboration with cult-classic swim brand Billabong. The cool orange shade and metallic branding makes this feel unique.

Billabong
X UO Sunny Eyes Scoop Neck Bikini Top
$45
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Billabong Panties
Billabong
X UO Sunny Eyes Bikini Bottom
$45
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Billabong Panties
Out From Under Kelly Snap-Up One-Piece Swimsuit
Out From Under Kelly Snap-Up One-Piece Swimsuit

The plunging neckline on this Out From Under Kelly Snap-Up Swimsuit ($72) can be buttoned up or down just the way you like it.

Out From Under Kelly Snap-Up Swimsuit
$72
from urbanoutfitters.com
Buy Now
Out From Under After Party Bikini
Out From Under After Party Bikini

This matching retro-inspired Out From Under After Party Bikini Top ($42) and Bottom ($39) set is so fun you'll never want to take it off.

Out From Under
After Party Bikini Top
$42$29.99
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Out From Under Panties
Out From Under
After Party Bikini Bottom
$39$24.99
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Out From Under Panties
Lolli Smitten Tropics One-Piece Swimsuit
Lolli Smitten Tropics One-Piece Swimsuit

With a perfect-size cutout in the front, this Lolli Smitten Tropics One-Piece ($169) is adjustable so you can wear it how you like it.

Urban Outfitters One-Piece Swimwear
Lolli Smitten Tropics One-Piece Swimsuit
$169
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters One-Piece Swimwear
Body Glove '80s Throwback You Spin Me Bikini
Body Glove '80s Throwback You Spin Me Bikini

This zip-front Body Glove '80s Throwback You Spin Me Bikini Top ($68) and Bottom ($55) set is made with a lightweight fabric that is fast-drying so you won't be soaking up your towel all day.

Body Glove '80s Throwback You Spin Me Bikini Top
$68
from urbanoutfitters.com
Buy Now
Bottom
$55
from urbanoutfitters.com
Buy Now
Out From Under Lyza Patchwork One-Piece Swimsuit
Out From Under Lyza Patchwork One-Piece Swimsuit

If you like the cutout look but want a more understated version, try this Out From Under Lyza Patchwork One-Piece ($72).

Out From Under
Lyza Patchwork One-Piece Swimsuit
$72
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Out From Under One-Piece Swimwear
