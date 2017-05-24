27 Pieces to Snag at Nordstrom's Major Sale

 Skip Nav
Even for the patient shopper who's been biding her time, waiting for the right purchase, Nordstrom's half-yearly sale is surely reason enough to make some moves. The retailer's got discounts on both seasonal finds and the kind of basics that you'll keep in your closet long after this Summer. Think: walkable heels, cool shades, and a dress to wear to all those weddings — and then some. Plus, with favorites like Rebecca Taylor, Jonathan Simkhai, and Self-Portrait on sale, we'd be kicking ourselves later if we missed out.

Read on for the 27 pieces we've handpicked so you can get to the good stuff and shop.

Shop Brands
Sole Society · J.o.a. · Carven · Opening Ceremony · Missguided · Self-Portrait · Rebecca Minkoff · Rag & Bone · Tory Burch · Sam Edelman · Rebecca Taylor · Tibi · Diane von Furstenberg · Soludos · Loeffler Randall · Cotton Emporium · Madewell · Stuart Weitzman · Chloé · Westward Leaning · Jonathan Simkhai
Sole Society Ibiza Tote
Sole Society Ibiza Tote

This Sole Society Ibiza Tote ($54) makes for the ultimate beach tote — pom-poms included.

Sole Society
Ibiza Tote - Pink
$89.95 $53.96
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Sole Society Duffels & Totes
J.O.A. Eyelet Cotton Tie-Front Midi Dress
J.O.A. Eyelet Cotton Tie-Front Midi Dress

Flash a Summer tan with this J.O.A. Eyelet Cotton Tie-Front Midi Dress ($54).

J.o.a.
Women's Eyelet Cotton Tie Front Midi Dress
$89 $53.40
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more J.o.a. Day Dresses
Carven Stripe Silk Dress
Carven Stripe Silk Dress

Wear this Carven Women's Stripe Silk Dress ($414) on workdays and weekends — you'll find there are few places you can't wear it.

Carven
Women's Stripe Silk Dress
$690 $413.98
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Carven Day Dresses
Opening Ceremony Stripe Rib Knit Dress
Opening Ceremony Stripe Rib Knit Dress

Style this Opening Ceremony Women's Stripe Rib Knit Dress ($285) with sneakers or heels. However you please, it works with both.

Opening Ceremony
Women's Stripe Rib Knit Dress
$475 $284.98
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Opening Ceremony Day Dresses
Missguided Gingham Off-the-Shoulder Blouse
Missguided Gingham Off-the-Shoulder Blouse

Have a gingham crush? Feed it with this Missguided Gingham Off-the-Shoulder Blouse ($32).

Missguided
Women's Gingham Off The Shoulder Blouse
$52 $31.20
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Missguided Tops
Self-Portrait Blue Peony Lace Fit and Flare Dress
Self-Portrait Blue Peony Lace Fit and Flare Dress

This Self-Portrait Blue Peony Lace Fit and Flare Dress ($255) is the ultimate party dress, thanks to its flirty fit-and-flare silhouette.

Self-Portrait
Women's Blue Peony Lace Fit & Flare Dress
$425 $254.98
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Self-Portrait Day Dresses
Rebecca Minkoff Carmela Lace-Up Sandal
Rebecca Minkoff Carmela Lace-Up Sandal

We like our statement sandals with a walkable heels, just like the on these Rebecca Minkoff Women's Carmela Lace-Up Sandals ($105).

Rebecca Minkoff
Women's Carmela Lace-Up Sandal
$174.95 $104.96
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Rebecca Minkoff Sandals
Rag & Bone Floral Bandana
Rag & Bone Floral Bandana

Perk up any outfit with this Rag and Bone Floral Bandana ($57).

Rag & Bone
Women's Floral Bandana
$95 $56.98
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Rag & Bone Women's Fashion
Tory Burch 'Patos' Gladiator Sandal
Tory Burch 'Patos' Gladiator Sandal

These Tory Burch 'Patos' Gladiator Sandals ($151) are the flat sandals that go with everything.

Tory Burch
Women's 'Patos' Gladiator Sandal
$225 $150.75
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Tory Burch Sandals
Sam Edelman 'Thea' Strappy Pump
Sam Edelman 'Thea' Strappy Pump

From work to weekend, we imagine you can think of 1,000 places to wear these Sam Edelman Women's 'Thea' Strappy Pumps ($84).

Sam Edelman
Women's 'Thea' Strappy Pump
$119.95 $83.96
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Sam Edelman Pumps
Rebecca Taylor Ruffled Cotton Gauze Dress
Rebecca Taylor Ruffled Cotton Gauze Dress

For a laid-back look with espadrilles or with ankle-wrap sandals, this Rebecca Taylor Ruffled Cotton Gauze Dress ($237) is the ideal little Summer dress.

Rebecca Taylor
Women's Ruffled Cotton Gauze Dress
$395 $236.98
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Rebecca Taylor Day Dresses
Tibi Gingham Convertible Sleeve Top
Tibi Gingham Convertible Sleeve Top

Embrace ginham and the bold-sleeved look all with this one chic Tibi Gingham Convertible Sleeve Top ($207).

Tibi
Women's Gingham Convertible Sleeve Top
$345 $206.98
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Tibi Tops
Rebecca Minkoff Small Love Denim Crossbody Bag
Rebecca Minkoff Small Love Denim Crossbody Bag

Hold just the essentials with this Rebecca Minkoff Small Love Denim Crossbody Bag ($88).

Rebecca Minkoff
Small Love Denim Crossbody Bag - Blue
$175 $87.49
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Rebecca Minkoff Shoulder Bags
Chelsea28 Ruffle Sleeve Blouse
Chelsea28 Ruffle Sleeve Blouse

Update your outfit formula with this Women's Chelsea28 Ruffle Sleeve Blouse ($42).

Nordstrom Tops
Women's Chelsea28 Ruffle Sleeve Blouse
$69 $41.40
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Nordstrom Tops
Diane von Furstenberg Ruffled Front Silk Midi Dress
Diane von Furstenberg Ruffled Front Silk Midi Dress

The standout print on this Diane von Furstenberg Ruffled Front Silk Midi Dress ($299) will turn heads at every occasion.

Diane von Furstenberg
Women's Ruffled Front Silk Midi Dress
$498 $298.80
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Diane von Furstenberg Day Dresses
Soludos Espadrille Slip-On
Soludos Espadrille Slip-On

The antidote to basic flats is these flamingo-adorned Soludos Espadrille Slip-Ons ($39).

Soludos
Women's Espadrille Slip-On
$64.95 $38.96
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Soludos Flats
Loeffler Randall Emi Scalloped Sandal
Loeffler Randall Emi Scalloped Sandal

You'll want to retire your basic Summer sandals for these Loeffler Randall Emi Scalloped Sandals ($195).

Loeffler Randall
Women's Emi Scalloped Sandal
$325 $194.98
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Loeffler Randall Sandals
Cotton Emporium Ruffle Sleeve Sweater
Cotton Emporium Ruffle Sleeve Sweater

For those cool Summer nights, dress up your jeans with this Cotton Emporium Ruffle Sleeve Sweater ($24).

Cotton Emporium
Women's Ruffle Sleeve Sweater
$39 $23.40
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Cotton Emporium Sweaters
Madewell High Riser Gingham Crop Skinny Pants
Madewell High Riser Gingham Crop Skinny Pants

Bet you didn't think you needed gingham jeans till you saw these Madewell High Riser Gingham Crop Skinny Pants ($80).

Madewell
Women's High Riser Gingham Crop Skinny Pants
$135 $79.99
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Madewell Cropped Pants
Tibi Mila Midi Dress
Tibi Mila Midi Dress

This superflattering silhouette will make Tibi's Mila Midi Dress ($357) your Summer go-to.

Tibi
Women's Mila Midi Dress
$595 $356.98
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Tibi Dresses
Pleione One-Shoulder Ruffle Top
Pleione One-Shoulder Ruffle Top

Dress this Pleione One-Shoulder Ruffle Top ($42) up with dangling earrings for an easy, elegant night-out look.

Nordstrom Tops
Women's Pleione One-Shoulder Ruffle Top
$69 $41.40
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Nordstrom Tops
Rebecca Taylor Off-the-Shoulder Maxi Dress
Rebecca Taylor Off-the-Shoulder Maxi Dress

Hit the wedding circuit confidently in this Rebecca Taylor Off-the-Shoulder Maxi Dress ($390).

Rebecca Taylor
Women's Off The Shoulder Maxi Dress
$650 $389.98
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Rebecca Taylor Day Dresses
Madewell Silk Off-the-Shoulder Dress
Madewell Silk Off-the-Shoulder Dress

What's easier than throwing on this little Madewell Silk Dress ($50)?

Madewell
Women's Silk Off The Shoulder Dress
$138 $49.99
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Madewell Cocktail Dresses
Stuart Weitzman Swifty Wraparound Sandal
Stuart Weitzman Swifty Wraparound Sandal

You'll get the perfect heel height and a statement-making wrap detail all thanks to this Stuart Weitzman Swifty Wraparound Sandal ($240).

Stuart Weitzman
Women's Swifty Wraparound Sandal
$398 $238.80
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Stuart Weitzman Sandals
Chloé Drew Leather Shoulder Bag
Chloé Drew Leather Shoulder Bag

It might just be time to splurge on this now-iconic Chloé Drew Leather Shoulder Bag — Black ($1,306).

Chloé
Drew Leather Shoulder Bag - Black
$1,950 $1,306
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Chloé Shoulder Bags
Westward Leaning 'Voyager' 48Mm Sunglasses
Westward Leaning 'Voyager' 48Mm Sunglasses

Perfect your Summer style with these Westward Leaning Women's 'Voyager' 48Mm Sunglasses ($111).

Westward Leaning
Women's 'Voyager' 48Mm Sunglasses - Blonde Tortoise Shiny/ Silver
$185 $110.98
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Westward Leaning Sunglasses
Jonathan Simkhai Stripe Trumpet Dress
Jonathan Simkhai Stripe Trumpet Dress

We love that this Jonathan Simkhai Stripe Trumpet Dress ($339) is both classic and a bit sexy.

Jonathan Simkhai
Women's Stripe Trumpet Dress
$565 $338.98
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Jonathan Simkhai Day Dresses
