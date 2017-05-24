5/24/17 5/24/17 POPSUGAR Fashion Nordstrom The Best Things at Nordstrom Sale Summer 2017 27 Pieces to Snag at Nordstrom's Major Sale May 24, 2017 by Hannah Weil McKinley 4 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. Even for the patient shopper who's been biding her time, waiting for the right purchase, Nordstrom's half-yearly sale is surely reason enough to make some moves. The retailer's got discounts on both seasonal finds and the kind of basics that you'll keep in your closet long after this Summer. Think: walkable heels, cool shades, and a dress to wear to all those weddings — and then some. Plus, with favorites like Rebecca Taylor, Jonathan Simkhai, and Self-Portrait on sale, we'd be kicking ourselves later if we missed out. Read on for the 27 pieces we've handpicked so you can get to the good stuff and shop. Sole Society Ibiza Tote This Sole Society Ibiza Tote ($54) makes for the ultimate beach tote — pom-poms included. Sole Society Ibiza Tote - Pink $89.95 $53.96 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more Sole Society Duffels & Totes J.O.A. Eyelet Cotton Tie-Front Midi Dress Flash a Summer tan with this J.O.A. Eyelet Cotton Tie-Front Midi Dress ($54). J.o.a. Women's Eyelet Cotton Tie Front Midi Dress $89 $53.40 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more J.o.a. Day Dresses Carven Stripe Silk Dress Wear this Carven Women's Stripe Silk Dress ($414) on workdays and weekends — you'll find there are few places you can't wear it. Carven Women's Stripe Silk Dress $690 $413.98 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more Carven Day Dresses Opening Ceremony Stripe Rib Knit Dress Style this Opening Ceremony Women's Stripe Rib Knit Dress ($285) with sneakers or heels. However you please, it works with both. Opening Ceremony Women's Stripe Rib Knit Dress $475 $284.98 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more Opening Ceremony Day Dresses Missguided Gingham Off-the-Shoulder Blouse Have a gingham crush? Feed it with this Missguided Gingham Off-the-Shoulder Blouse ($32). Missguided Women's Gingham Off The Shoulder Blouse $52 $31.20 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more Missguided Tops Self-Portrait Blue Peony Lace Fit and Flare Dress This Self-Portrait Blue Peony Lace Fit and Flare Dress ($255) is the ultimate party dress, thanks to its flirty fit-and-flare silhouette. Self-Portrait Women's Blue Peony Lace Fit & Flare Dress $425 $254.98 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more Self-Portrait Day Dresses Rebecca Minkoff Carmela Lace-Up Sandal We like our statement sandals with a walkable heels, just like the on these Rebecca Minkoff Women's Carmela Lace-Up Sandals ($105). Rebecca Minkoff Women's Carmela Lace-Up Sandal $174.95 $104.96 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more Rebecca Minkoff Sandals Rag & Bone Floral Bandana Perk up any outfit with this Rag and Bone Floral Bandana ($57). Rag & Bone Women's Floral Bandana $95 $56.98 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more Rag & Bone Women's Fashion Tory Burch 'Patos' Gladiator Sandal These Tory Burch 'Patos' Gladiator Sandals ($151) are the flat sandals that go with everything. Tory Burch Women's 'Patos' Gladiator Sandal $225 $150.75 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more Tory Burch Sandals Sam Edelman 'Thea' Strappy Pump From work to weekend, we imagine you can think of 1,000 places to wear these Sam Edelman Women's 'Thea' Strappy Pumps ($84). Sam Edelman Women's 'Thea' Strappy Pump $119.95 $83.96 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more Sam Edelman Pumps Rebecca Taylor Ruffled Cotton Gauze Dress For a laid-back look with espadrilles or with ankle-wrap sandals, this Rebecca Taylor Ruffled Cotton Gauze Dress ($237) is the ideal little Summer dress. Rebecca Taylor Women's Ruffled Cotton Gauze Dress $395 $236.98 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more Rebecca Taylor Day Dresses Tibi Gingham Convertible Sleeve Top Embrace ginham and the bold-sleeved look all with this one chic Tibi Gingham Convertible Sleeve Top ($207). Tibi Women's Gingham Convertible Sleeve Top $345 $206.98 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more Tibi Tops Rebecca Minkoff Small Love Denim Crossbody Bag Hold just the essentials with this Rebecca Minkoff Small Love Denim Crossbody Bag ($88). Rebecca Minkoff Small Love Denim Crossbody Bag - Blue $175 $87.49 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more Rebecca Minkoff Shoulder Bags Chelsea28 Ruffle Sleeve Blouse Update your outfit formula with this Women's Chelsea28 Ruffle Sleeve Blouse ($42). Nordstrom Tops Women's Chelsea28 Ruffle Sleeve Blouse $69 $41.40 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more Nordstrom Tops Diane von Furstenberg Ruffled Front Silk Midi Dress The standout print on this Diane von Furstenberg Ruffled Front Silk Midi Dress ($299) will turn heads at every occasion. Diane von Furstenberg Women's Ruffled Front Silk Midi Dress $498 $298.80 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more Diane von Furstenberg Day Dresses Soludos Espadrille Slip-On The antidote to basic flats is these flamingo-adorned Soludos Espadrille Slip-Ons ($39). Soludos Women's Espadrille Slip-On $64.95 $38.96 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more Soludos Flats Loeffler Randall Emi Scalloped Sandal You'll want to retire your basic Summer sandals for these Loeffler Randall Emi Scalloped Sandals ($195). Loeffler Randall Women's Emi Scalloped Sandal $325 $194.98 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more Loeffler Randall Sandals Cotton Emporium Ruffle Sleeve Sweater For those cool Summer nights, dress up your jeans with this Cotton Emporium Ruffle Sleeve Sweater ($24). Cotton Emporium Women's Ruffle Sleeve Sweater $39 $23.40 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more Cotton Emporium Sweaters Madewell High Riser Gingham Crop Skinny Pants Bet you didn't think you needed gingham jeans till you saw these Madewell High Riser Gingham Crop Skinny Pants ($80). Madewell Women's High Riser Gingham Crop Skinny Pants $135 $79.99 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more Madewell Cropped Pants Tibi Mila Midi Dress This superflattering silhouette will make Tibi's Mila Midi Dress ($357) your Summer go-to. Tibi Women's Mila Midi Dress $595 $356.98 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more Tibi Dresses Pleione One-Shoulder Ruffle Top Dress this Pleione One-Shoulder Ruffle Top ($42) up with dangling earrings for an easy, elegant night-out look. Nordstrom Tops Women's Pleione One-Shoulder Ruffle Top $69 $41.40 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more Nordstrom Tops Rebecca Taylor Off-the-Shoulder Maxi Dress Hit the wedding circuit confidently in this Rebecca Taylor Off-the-Shoulder Maxi Dress ($390). Rebecca Taylor Women's Off The Shoulder Maxi Dress $650 $389.98 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more Rebecca Taylor Day Dresses Madewell Silk Off-the-Shoulder Dress What's easier than throwing on this little Madewell Silk Dress ($50)? Madewell Women's Silk Off The Shoulder Dress $138 $49.99 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more Madewell Cocktail Dresses Stuart Weitzman Swifty Wraparound Sandal You'll get the perfect heel height and a statement-making wrap detail all thanks to this Stuart Weitzman Swifty Wraparound Sandal ($240). Stuart Weitzman Women's Swifty Wraparound Sandal $398 $238.80 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more Stuart Weitzman Sandals Chloé Drew Leather Shoulder Bag It might just be time to splurge on this now-iconic Chloé Drew Leather Shoulder Bag — Black ($1,306). Chloé Drew Leather Shoulder Bag It might just be time to splurge on this now-iconic Chloé Drew Leather Shoulder Bag — Black ($1,306). Chloé Drew Leather Shoulder Bag - Black $1,950 $1,306 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more Chloé Shoulder Bags Westward Leaning 'Voyager' 48Mm Sunglasses Perfect your Summer style with these Westward Leaning Women's 'Voyager' 48Mm Sunglasses ($111). Westward Leaning Women's 'Voyager' 48Mm Sunglasses - Blonde Tortoise Shiny/ Silver $185 $110.98 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more Westward Leaning Sunglasses Jonathan Simkhai Stripe Trumpet Dress We love that this Jonathan Simkhai Stripe Trumpet Dress ($339) is both classic and a bit sexy. Jonathan Simkhai Women's Stripe Trumpet Dress $565 $338.98 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more Jonathan Simkhai Day Dresses