We're Crushing Hard on These 16 Velvet Mules, and You Will Too

At one point in time, many considered velvet to be one of those materials solely reserved for Fall and Winter. But with velvet swimsuits being a big hit this Summer (yes, you read that right), we've seen this fun texture on a bunch of our favorite warm-weather staples. One such example? Mules. From a crushed-velvet style to ones that feature a star embellishment, have a look at 16 of our top picks.



