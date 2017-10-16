 Skip Nav
We're Crushing Hard on These 16 Velvet Mules, and You Will Too

At one point in time, many considered velvet to be one of those materials solely reserved for Fall and Winter. But with velvet swimsuits being a big hit this Summer (yes, you read that right), we've seen this fun texture on a bunch of our favorite warm-weather staples. One such example? Mules. From a crushed-velvet style to ones that feature a star embellishment, have a look at 16 of our top picks.

Zara Mule Loafers
$36
Buy Now
Zara Mule Loafers
Madewell Gemma Mules
Charlotte Olympia Kitty Velvet Mules
Forever 21 Crushed Velvet Mules
Alice + Olivia Abbey Mules
Gucci Princetown Shearling Mules
Dune Velvet Mules
Nicholas Kirkwood Beya Mules
Free People Velvet Loafers
3.1 Phillip Lim Louie Mules
Roger Vivier Star Strass Mules
Raye x Revolve Cara Mules
The Row Adela Velvet Mules
Le Monde Beryl Velvet Mules
Rochas Velvet Slides
Alberta Ferretti Embroidered Mules
