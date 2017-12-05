Best Wallets of 2018
21 Stylish Wallets to Buy a Fashion Girl For the Holidays
Buying a gift for a fashion-savvy individual can be a little daunting. Do you splurge and buy them a luxury item or do you opt for a more reasonable, yet equally stylish gift, like a pair of glitter socks? Well, you can get the best of both worlds by gifting someone a fashionable wallet. From a flower embellished Gucci style to a quirky Alice and Olivia wallet, we've got it all.
"Sculpture" Leather Continental Wallet
$250
from LUISAVIAROMA
Women's Falabella Shaggy Deer Zip-Around Wallet
$565
from Barneys New York
Women's Monogram Leather Zip-Around Wallet
$725
from Barneys New York
Madison Daniels Drive Stars Alli Wallet
$168
from shopbop.com
Teddy Bear Saffiano Leather Wallet w/Detachable Wristlet
$508
Printed Leather Wallet
$675
Staceface Long Wallet
$295
from alice + olivia
Dark Blue Gommato Leather Kalifornia Wallet on Chain
$325 $227.50
Lancaster Paris Ikon Coated Canvas and Leather Zip Around Continental Wallet
$120
Vegetable Tan Book Wallet
$495
Metallic Ps11 Wallet With Strap
$845
