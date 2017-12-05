 Skip Nav
21 Stylish Wallets to Buy a Fashion Girl For the Holidays

Buying a gift for a fashion-savvy individual can be a little daunting. Do you splurge and buy them a luxury item or do you opt for a more reasonable, yet equally stylish gift, like a pair of glitter socks? Well, you can get the best of both worlds by gifting someone a fashionable wallet. From a flower embellished Gucci style to a quirky Alice and Olivia wallet, we've got it all.

Off-White
"Sculpture" Leather Continental Wallet
$250
from LUISAVIAROMA
Buy Now See more Off-White Wallets
Gucci
GG Blooms continental wallet
$670
from Gucci
Buy Now See more Gucci Wallets
Stella McCartney
Women's Falabella Shaggy Deer Zip-Around Wallet
$565
from Barneys New York
Buy Now See more Stella McCartney Wallets
Saint Laurent
Women's Monogram Leather Zip-Around Wallet
$725
from Barneys New York
Buy Now See more Saint Laurent Wallets
Chloé
Faye Mini leather wallet bag
$795
from mytheresa
Buy Now See more Chloé Wallets
Coach
Small Wallet With Starlight Print
$99
from Coach
Buy Now See more Coach Wallets
Alexander McQueen
Wallets
$690 $552
from yoox.com
Alexander McQueen Wallets
$690 $552
from yoox.com
Kate Spade
Madison Daniels Drive Stars Alli Wallet
$168
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Kate Spade Wallets
Moschino
Teddy Bear Saffiano Leather Wallet w/Detachable Wristlet
$508
from Forzieri
Buy Now See more Moschino Wallets
Gucci
GG Marmont matelassé wallet
$620
from Gucci
Buy Now See more Gucci Wallets
Miu Miu
quilted wallet
$600
from Farfetch
Miu Miu quilted wallet
$600
from Farfetch
Dolce & Gabbana
Printed Leather Wallet
$675
from MODA OPERANDI
Buy Now See more Dolce & Gabbana Wallets
Everlane
The Long Zip Wallet
$120
from Everlane
Everlane The Long Zip Wallet
$120
from Everlane
Alice + Olivia
Staceface Long Wallet
$295
from alice + olivia
Buy Now See more Alice + Olivia Wallets
Kenzo
Dark Blue Gommato Leather Kalifornia Wallet on Chain
$325 $227.50
from Forzieri
Buy Now See more Kenzo Wallets
Forzieri Wallets
Lancaster Paris Ikon Coated Canvas and Leather Zip Around Continental Wallet
$120
from Forzieri
Buy Now See more Forzieri Wallets
Loewe
Puzzle Small Python and Leather Wallet
$750
from MODA OPERANDI
Buy Now See more Loewe Wallets
Valextra
Iside Small Leahter Wallet
$1,090
from MODA OPERANDI
Buy Now See more Valextra Wallets
Everlane
The Square Zip Wallet
$98
from Everlane
Everlane The Square Zip Wallet
$98
from Everlane
Building Block
Vegetable Tan Book Wallet
$495
from MODA OPERANDI
Buy Now See more Building Block Wallets
Proenza Schouler
Metallic Ps11 Wallet With Strap
$845
from MODA OPERANDI
Buy Now See more Proenza Schouler Wallets
As POPSUGAR editors, we write about stuff we love and we think you'll like too. POPSUGAR often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
