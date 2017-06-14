The 13 Best Things at Zara Right Now

Our editors are pretty regularly tuned into Zara, heralded as the mecca of on-trend, affordable clothes by fashion girls everywhere. That means we're eyeing the new arrivals and flagging the best stuff so you can spend less time digging and more time filling your cart with the pieces that'll incite compliments from friends and longing stares from strangers. These are the clothes people often stop us on the street for just to ask, "Where did you get those shoes?" Prepare to blow their minds when you answer, "Zara." Inside, we've curated 13 such items, from breezy night-out dresses to the chicest Summer work sheath you'll be happy to forever have in your arsenal. Read on for the short list of the best stuff to shop right now.