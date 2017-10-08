 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Beyoncé's Wedding Guest Dress Was, of Course, the Coolest Look at the Party

When the Carter family arrived at Lawrence Parker and Jessica Clemons' wedding in New Orleans, they were impeccably dressed. Jay Z wore a floral embroidered white shirt underneath his tux, Blue Ivy was in an adorable Mischka Aoki beaded number complete with satin tiers, and Beyoncé looked like a Grecian goddess in a silk peach maxi that draped elegantly.

The entire wedding party wore colorful outfits in varying shades of pink, and the bride changed from a white off-the-shoulder gown into a gold embellished midi for dancing. With Fall weddings on the horizon, let yourself be inspired by Beyoncé's dress and shop similar styles ahead.

Related
5 Times Beyoncé Wore Affordable Outfits and Still Looked Like a Million Bucks

Zara Crossover Velvet Dress
$50
Buy Now
Beyoncé Wore a Peach Silk Maxi Dress
The Bride Changed Into a Gold Embellished Dress for the Party
Elie Saab Asymmetric Pleated Lamé Dress
Zara Crossover Velvet Dress
Lanvin Cross Halter Dress with Cape Sleeves
Zimmermann Wrap Dress
River Island Cape Tea Dress
Zeus + Dione Rosa Dress
Pamella Roland Full Drape Chiffon Gown
Start Slideshow
Blue Ivy CarterJay ZFashion InstagramsGet The LookFallCelebrity WeddingsCelebrity StyleDressesFall FashionBeyoncé KnowlesWeddingShopping
Shop More
Pamella Roland Evening Dresses SHOP MORE
Pamella Roland
Signature Sequin Gown
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$4,400
Pamella Roland
Women's Embellished Faille Ballgown
from Nordstrom
$5,500
Pamella Roland
Women's Signature Sequin Column Gown
from Nordstrom
$4,400
Pamella Roland
Women's Drape Back Ombre Sequin Gown
from Nordstrom
$4,895
Pamella Roland
Women's Beaded Silk Faille Gown
from Nordstrom
$4,990
Lanvin Cocktail Dresses SHOP MORE
Lanvin
Women's Crepe Tuxedo Dress
from Barneys New York
$2,330
Lanvin
Crossover Sleeveless Gown
from Forward By Elyse Walker
$2,125
Lanvin
Women's Ruffled Twill Shift Dress
from Barneys New York
$1,825
Lanvin
Women's Checked Crepe Shift Dress
from Barneys New York
$1,825
Lanvin
Women's Beaded Crepe Shift Dress
from Barneys New York
$3,075
MATCHESFASHION.COM Day Dresses SHOP MORE
Zimmermann
Mercer floral-print open-back dress
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
$495
Mary Katrantzou
Knight tie-neck graphic-print dress
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
$1,153$623
MATCHESFASHION.COM
ATHENA PROCOPIOU Gypset floral-embroidered gathered cotton dress
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
$494
Raey
V-neck silk slip dress
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
$180
Self-Portrait
Floral Blush guipure-lace midi dress
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
$475$285
MATCHESFASHION.COM Day Dresses AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
meldarmon
nyfashionhunter
chicsaturday
fairaporter
River Island Plus Dresses AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
thelovelymessblog
thelovelymessblog
stylemecurvy
thestylemartini
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds