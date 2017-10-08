Beyoncé Peach Dress at Lawrence Parker's Wedding
Beyoncé's Wedding Guest Dress Was, of Course, the Coolest Look at the Party
ADVERTISEMENT ()
0
Beyoncé's Wedding Guest Dress Was, of Course, the Coolest Look at the Party
When the Carter family arrived at Lawrence Parker and Jessica Clemons' wedding in New Orleans, they were impeccably dressed. Jay Z wore a floral embroidered white shirt underneath his tux, Blue Ivy was in an adorable Mischka Aoki beaded number complete with satin tiers, and Beyoncé looked like a Grecian goddess in a silk peach maxi that draped elegantly.
The entire wedding party wore colorful outfits in varying shades of pink, and the bride changed from a white off-the-shoulder gown into a gold embellished midi for dancing. With Fall weddings on the horizon, let yourself be inspired by Beyoncé's dress and shop similar styles ahead.
0previous images
-21more images