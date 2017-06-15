 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Beyoncé's Maternity Style Will Go Down in History as Most Extravagant
Spring Fashion
The Most Flattering Swimsuits For Every Body Type
Swimwear
8 Swimsuit Trends You're Going to See Everywhere in 2017
Swimwear
Show Off Your Summer Motto With These 15 Graphic 1-Piece Swimsuits
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 21  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
Beyoncé's Maternity Style Will Go Down in History as Most Extravagant

Lest you forgot, Beyoncé is the star who popped open her sequined Dolce & Gabbana blazer on stage at the MTV VMAs, revealing her baby bump to the world. That was 2011, and after posting a sexy lingerie snap to announce twins six years later, it's safe to say there's no maternity look Queen Bey won't try.

Since the news about her second pregnancy, Beyoncé has sat courtside in a luxurious Gucci robe and twirled for the camera in a kelly green princess gown, also by Gucci. While it seems her wardrobe's stocked with pieces from the Italian fashion house, the singer puts her own spin on every outfit she debuts. With the rumored arrival of her twins (a boy and girl), there's no doubt Beyoncé's maternity style will be one for the books.

Scroll for a look at everything she's worn so far, from her sparkling Grammys dresses to her night-out ensembles complete with thigh-high boots.

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Celebrity Maternity StyleMaternity StyleCelebrity StyleBeyoncé Knowles
Join The Conversation
Beyoncé Knowles
Beyoncé's White Dress Isn't Even the Best Part of Her Easter Outfit
by Victoria Messina
Gal Gadot's Fashion
Gal Gadot
by Nikita Ramsinghani
Jessica Alba Travel Style
Jessica Alba
44 Times Jessica Alba's Outfit Was No Match For a Long Plane Ride
by Alessandra Foresto
Ciara's Jovani Couture Oscars Afterparty Dress 2017
Oscars
Ciara's Oscars Afterparty Dress Will Immediately Remind You of Beyoncé
by Marina Liao
When Is Beyonce Due With Twins?
Beyoncé Knowles
According to These Important Details, Beyoncé Might Give Birth to Her Twins Sooner Than You Think
by Terry Carter
From Our Partners
Latest Fashion
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds