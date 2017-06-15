Beyoncé's Maternity Style Will Go Down in History as Most Extravagant

Lest you forgot, Beyoncé is the star who popped open her sequined Dolce & Gabbana blazer on stage at the MTV VMAs, revealing her baby bump to the world. That was 2011, and after posting a sexy lingerie snap to announce twins six years later, it's safe to say there's no maternity look Queen Bey won't try.

Since the news about her second pregnancy, Beyoncé has sat courtside in a luxurious Gucci robe and twirled for the camera in a kelly green princess gown, also by Gucci. While it seems her wardrobe's stocked with pieces from the Italian fashion house, the singer puts her own spin on every outfit she debuts. With the rumored arrival of her twins (a boy and girl), there's no doubt Beyoncé's maternity style will be one for the books.

Scroll for a look at everything she's worn so far, from her sparkling Grammys dresses to her night-out ensembles complete with thigh-high boots.