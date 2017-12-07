 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
The Secret Message on Beyoncé's Heels Says a Lot About Her Marriage to JAY-Z
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
The Secret Message on Beyoncé's Heels Says a Lot About Her Marriage to JAY-Z

Beyoncé certainly knows how to get the internet buzzing. The singer celebrated JAY-Z's 48th birthday by renting out the Angelika Film Center in New York for a private screening of Wonder Wheel. The best part of the whole celebration had to be the fact that the duo actually posed for pictures in an elevator. It looked like they were poking fun at the now infamous Met Gala scuffle between Bey's sister Solange and JAY-Z.

While the rest of the world was focusing on the meaning behind their photo shoot, we couldn't stop focusing on Beyoncé's amazing outfit, which also seemed to be covered with hidden messages. Beyoncé wore a yellow and black checkered dress that had "unity" written on one of the mesh sleeves. She styled the look with a blue fuzzy coat, purple structured bag, Krewe sunglasses, and a pair of amazing Versace heels that also had "unity" written across the sides. Keep reading to have a look at her entire outfit, and buy the same heels, as well as more affordable versions, ahead.

Related
Beyoncé's Badass Clutch Will Have You Screaming “Take All of My Money”
Versace
Unity Ankle Strap Leather Pump
$1,025
from Versace
Buy Now See more Versace Pumps
Versace
Versus Logo Strap Sandal
$650
from Versace
Buy Now See more Versace Sandals
Forever 21
Faux Suede Ankle-Strap Heels
$27.90
from Forever 21
Buy Now See more Forever 21 Shoes
Shein
Pointed Toe Ankle Strap Pumps
$31
from Shein
Buy Now See more Shein Pumps
Valentino
Studwrap Leather Ankle-Strap Pumps
$995
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more Valentino Pumps
Calvin Klein
Kaiya Winged Suede Ankle-Strap Pumps
$695 $486.50
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more Calvin Klein Pumps
Gianvito Rossi
Patent Leather Ankle-Strap Pumps
$795 $477
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more Gianvito Rossi Pumps
Sergio Rossi
Leather Ankle-Strap Pumps
$695
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more Sergio Rossi Pumps
Jimmy Choo
Lucy 100 Suede Ankle-Strap Pumps
$695
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more Jimmy Choo Pumps
The Secret Message on Beyoncé's Heels Says a Lot About Her Marriage to JAY-Z
Beyoncé's Exact Heels
Versace Versus Logo Strap Sandal
Forever 21 Faux Suede Ankle-Strap Heels
Shein Ankle-Strap Pumps
Valentino Studwrap Leather Ankle-Strap Pumps
Calvin Klein Kaiya Winged Ankle-Strap Pumps
Gianvito Rossi Patent Leather Ankle-Strap Pumps
Sergio Rossi Leather Ankle-Strap Pumps
Jimmy Choo Lucy Ankle-Strap Pumps
Start Slideshow
As POPSUGAR editors, we write about stuff we love and we think you'll like too. POPSUGAR often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
KreweJay ZCelebrity Street StyleGet The LookHeelsVersaceFallCelebrity StyleShoesFall Fashion
Shop Story
Read Story
Versace
Unity Ankle Strap Leather Pump
from Versace
$1,025
Versace
Versus Logo Strap Sandal
from Versace
$650
Forever 21
Faux Suede Ankle-Strap Heels
from Forever 21
$27.90
Shein
Pointed Toe Ankle Strap Pumps
from Shein
$31
Valentino
Studwrap Leather Ankle-Strap Pumps
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$995
Calvin Klein
Kaiya Winged Suede Ankle-Strap Pumps
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$695$486.50
Gianvito Rossi
Patent Leather Ankle-Strap Pumps
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$795$477
Sergio Rossi
Leather Ankle-Strap Pumps
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$695
Jimmy Choo
Lucy 100 Suede Ankle-Strap Pumps
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$695
Shop More
Versace Sandals SHOP MORE
Versace
Medusa Platform Sandals
from TheRealReal
$995$796
Versace
t-bar platform sandals
from Farfetch
$1,280$512
Versace
Medusa Palazzo slides
from Farfetch
$395
Versace
strappy sandals
from Farfetch
$1,063
Versace
logo ankle strap sandals
from Farfetch
$850
Forever 21 Shoes SHOP MORE
Forever 21
Faux Suede Loafers
from Forever 21
$19.90
Forever 21
Metallic Ankle Boots
from Forever 21
$48$33.60
Forever 21
Faux Suede Pointed Flats
from Forever 21
$19.90
Forever 21
Satin Lace-Front Pumps
from Forever 21
$29.90
Forever 21
Pointed Faux Leather Ankle Boots
from Forever 21
$27.90
Jimmy Choo Pumps SHOP MORE
Jimmy Choo
Abel Suede Pumps in Neutrals.
from Forward By Elyse Walker
$595
Jimmy Choo
Romy 100 Glitter Degrade Point Toe Pumps
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$675
Jimmy Choo
Anouk 120 pumps
from Farfetch
$595
Jimmy Choo
Romy Glittered Leather Pumps - Pink
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$625
Jimmy Choo
Romy 60 Suede Pumps - Beige
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$595
Gianvito Rossi Pumps AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Queen Letizia
Sorry Dorothy, but All Eyes Were on Queen Letizia and Her Ruby Shoes
by Celia Fernandez
Jennifer Lopez
Don't Let Jennifer Lopez's Sexy Dresses Distract You — It's All About Her Stunning Shoes
by Celia Fernandez
Queen Letizia
Queen Letizia Brightened Up a Light Pink Dress With the Ultimate Summer Accessory
by Perri Konecky
Queen Letizia
Feast Your Eyes on 2 Days Worth of Queen Letizia's Incredible Style
by Macy Daniela Martin
Forever 21 Shoes AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
confetti_closet
akcessme
lifelutzurious
confetti_closet
Jimmy Choo Pumps AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
ijeomakola
denisebuschkuehle
signaturestuds
afrostylicity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds