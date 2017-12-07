The Secret Message on Beyoncé's Heels Says a Lot About Her Marriage to JAY-Z

Beyoncé certainly knows how to get the internet buzzing. The singer celebrated JAY-Z's 48th birthday by renting out the Angelika Film Center in New York for a private screening of Wonder Wheel. The best part of the whole celebration had to be the fact that the duo actually posed for pictures in an elevator. It looked like they were poking fun at the now infamous Met Gala scuffle between Bey's sister Solange and JAY-Z.

While the rest of the world was focusing on the meaning behind their photo shoot, we couldn't stop focusing on Beyoncé's amazing outfit, which also seemed to be covered with hidden messages. Beyoncé wore a yellow and black checkered dress that had "unity" written on one of the mesh sleeves. She styled the look with a blue fuzzy coat, purple structured bag, Krewe sunglasses, and a pair of amazing Versace heels that also had "unity" written across the sides. Keep reading to have a look at her entire outfit, and buy the same heels, as well as more affordable versions, ahead.